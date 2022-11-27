Man charged after shot fired in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing serious charges after an altercation in Parkway Village in July, MPD says.

Bryan Williams has been charged with attempted second degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun (class B felonies).

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on July 16, 2022 around 1 a.m. at the Memphis Inn Motel off American Way in the Parkway Village neighborhood. When they arrived, a man told police that while he was working on his car, two men approached him and started accusing him.

According to records, the men told the man working on his car that he robbed them in the past. After the man denied their accusations, one of the men fired a shot at him from a black handgun. Police were able to obtain a copy of video surveillance from the incident.

On Monday, July 25, 2022, a citywide BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for the man wearing all red. The suspects were identified by lineup and were later charged.

Williams is being held on a $50,000 bond and his next court appearance is set for November 28.

