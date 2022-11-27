ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man charged after shot fired in Parkway Village

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yg6IZ_0jP7cfFy00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing serious charges after an altercation in Parkway Village in July, MPD says.

Bryan Williams has been charged with attempted second degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun (class B felonies).

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on July 16, 2022 around 1 a.m. at the Memphis Inn Motel off American Way in the Parkway Village neighborhood. When they arrived, a man told police that while he was working on his car, two men approached him and started accusing him.

According to records, the men told the man working on his car that he robbed them in the past. After the man denied their accusations, one of the men fired a shot at him from a black handgun. Police were able to obtain a copy of video surveillance from the incident.

On Monday, July 25, 2022, a citywide BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for the man wearing all red. The suspects were identified by lineup and were later charged.

Williams is being held on a $50,000 bond and his next court appearance is set for November 28.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

One dead after shooting on South Lauderdale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were at the scene of a shooting in South Memphis that left one person dead Thursday morning. Officers responded to the incident at 1908 South Lauderdale Street just before 11 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspect got away in a green sedan. They also […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in South Memphis Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said officers responded to a shooting on South Lauderdale Street around 10:45 a.m. A man died at the scene of that shooting, according to police. The shooter...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wednesday’s shooting is latest incident near Kirby High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The targeted shooting of a 15-year-old boy near Kirby High School has the community demanding change. On Wednesday, Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Kirby Parkway. They found a teenage male victim at the crime scene near a Sonic Drive-In restaurant. The teen was rushed to Le […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shots fired on I-240 near Quince Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers are experiencing some delays after shots were fired on I-240 near Quince Road Thursday night. According to police, no one was shot but a man had a minor injury after he crashed into a guard rail. TDOT says the westbound entry ramp is closed and the right shoulder is blocked in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child hospitalized after shooting on Macon Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A young boy was injured in a shooting in Berclair Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Macon Road just before 6 p.m. The victim was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. MPD says the child was walking down the sidewalk when a green […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 suspects on the run after juvenile shot at Berclair home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say two suspects are on the run after a juvenile was shot at a home in Berclair. Police responded to the shooting at 5:55 p.m. at a home on Macon Road, where the victim was located and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian hit by truck in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a truck in Southwest Memphis. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of South Third Street and West Shelby Drive before 6 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the responsible driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspected South Bluffs burglar arrested after homeowner follows him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a South Bluffs resident became concerned Tuesday when a live feed from his home showed a stranger in a red jacket on his front porch trying to get inside. Officers said with the homeowner’s help, they were able to arrest the would-be burglar nearby on GE Patterson. Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen charged with DUI after MPD officer injured in Hickory Hill crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An MPD officer was involved in a crash in Hickory Hill Tuesday night. It happened on Ridgeway Road right outside of the Ridgeway Precinct around 10:30 p.m. According to police, a 17-year-old was traveling eastbound on Ridgeway Blvd in a Chevrolet Equinox when he disregarded a stop sign at Ridgeway and was t-boned […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shoplifting suspect involved in shooting on Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a woman with blonde braids wearing a white hat with hearts on it after a customer was shot inside a business on Summer Avenue earlier this month. Police said on November 3, the woman tried to steal something from CVS Pharmacy on Union but was caught in the act. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused thieves target locksmiths, steal key programming machines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A locksmith at Techno Lock Keys was helping a customer last week when two young men came into the business on Summer Avenue asking about key fobs for Infiniti cars. Dan Mata said when he told the men, they couldn’t have them, they left the store. Mata said from there, the men […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stolen iPhone leads police to accused thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Technology is once again playing a part in tracking down an alleged thief.  Tuesday evening, a man was fueling up at the Z Market along S. Perkins before he was held up by two men with a third person in a getaway vehicle idling nearby. The victim’s vehicle, cash, identification, and iPhone were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man wanted in burglary of Whitehaven restaurant, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he broke into a Whitehaven restaurant and stole money earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday to Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli on Marlin Road and found that a man had gotten into the restaurant after climbing onto the rooftop, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after shooting in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was injured following a shooting in Southwest Memphis Tuesday afternoon. Police said at 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a shooting victim who arrived at Methodist South in a private vehicle. The male victim was then transported to Regional One in critical condition. An investigation revealed that the victim was shot in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy