ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

My Block, My Hood, My City lighting event hopes to bring holiday cheer to Chicago's South Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmNWN_0jP7cFVC00

Community members and volunteers will team up with My Block, My Hood, My City for a community lighting on Dec. 3.

The group will decorate hundreds of homes along King Drive and will have food, hot drinks and musical performances to kick off the holidays.

SEE ALSO | Lifestyle expert shares ideas for making holiday entertaining easier

The event is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A follow-up community lighting event is happening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 8350 South King Drive in Chatham.

To RSVP, volunteer or donate to the "Be a Part of the Light" campaign, click here .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allaccess.com

iHeartmedia/Chicago Giving Away Over $95K In Cash, Food And Toys To Local Families

IHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO’s AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM), Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM), Gospel WGRB (INSPIRATION 1390), Urban WGCI, and Urban AC WVAZ (V103), announced the return of “Spreading Holiday Cheer in Chicagoland,” a celebration of giving back to listeners and the community during the holiday season. The cluster will support various initiatives during the campaign which will total over $95K for local families.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPS teacher fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago Public School teacher was shot and killed while driving on the city’s South Side Monday evening. Quentine Carradine, 49, was traveling in a car westbound near the 400 block of East 87th Street around 4:07 p.m. when he was shot in the head by an unknown individual. He was transported to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

South Loop Neighbors Vow To Block Opening Of Black-Owned Dispensary

SOUTH LOOP — Some residents want to block a plan to open a Black-owned dispensary in the South Loop, saying the business would exacerbate crime and traffic. Family Roots is proposing a $650,000 project to convert an old Potbelly’s into a dispensary at 1147 S. Wabash Ave. The proposal received key zoning approval in September but requires signoff from the Zoning Board of Appeals before it’s a done deal.
Black Enterprise

Sneaker and Streetwear Retailer SNIPES Launches ‘We All Eat’ Initiative To Tackle Food Insecurity and Nutrition Scarcity in the United States

Today, leading sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES will launch “We All Eat,” an initiative created to tackle the problem of food deserts throughout the United States. Joining forces with local organizations, “We All Eat” will provide capital support, operational manpower, and innovation solutions to address the lack of healthy food options in communities throughout the country. As part of the initiative, the brand has partnered with Dion’s Chicago Dream and CookUnity to provide fresh produce and nutritious meals to those in need.
cwbchicago.com

Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.

Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Boy, 17, charged with robbing woman on CTA platform in Fuller Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged with robbing a woman on a CTA platform in the Fuller Park neighborhood last week, according to police. Chicago police arrested the teen in the 2700 block of South California Avenue in Little Village Tuesday. He was identified as the suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
115K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy