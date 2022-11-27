Grizzlies 12U girls hoist first-ever banner in history after winning Steamboat Springs tourney

Read full article on original website
Early season powder days in the forecast for Aspen area resorts
Aspen Mountain and Snowmass may have opened early, but, still, the mountains have thirsted for snow. On Opening Day, Ajax mountain manager Travis Benson said what they would be able to open next would depend heavily on Mother Nature, despite their snowmaking capabilities. Mother Nature seems to have listened and is delivering a couple of storms throughout the next week.
Glenwood Springs receives good snowfall overnight, local skier dude ‘antsy’ for good season
Glenwood Springs’ residents woke up to city snow plows clearing streets and shop owners shoveling sidewalks Tuesday morning after the area received decent snowfall overnight. Grand Junction-based National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Stearns said Tuesday morning that Glenwood Springs received between 2-3 inches from Monday to Tuesday. “Overall,” he...
Transportation data collection shows where Glenwood Springs traffic comes from, goes to
Transportation flows through Glenwood Springs have been rapidly increasing — but with little data as to where people are coming from and heading to. “Nobody really understood how people were moving through Glenwood,” Glenwood Springs Engineer Terri Partch said. But, a new Glenwood Springs Regional Origin and Destination...
Garfield County A&E Roundup holiday festivities for the weekend
Santa is making a special trip to ‘Light up Carbondale’. Santa is coming to Carbondale a little early this year to help residents light the town up for First Friday. “There’s some magic there,” said Eric Brendlinger, Carbondale Parks and Recreation director. During this season, it gets...
Roaring Fork Schools seek input on delayed start instead of full snow days
The Roaring Fork School District is asking parents, staff members, and others who want to weigh in what they think of a two-hour delayed start on snow days instead of canceling school altogether over weather and safety concerns. Responses are now being taken in an online survey that will help...
Resident making threats with gun prompts Basalt police to petition court under red-tag law
Two potentially violent incidents involving a Basalt resident recently prompted a town police sergeant to file a “red flag” petition seeking a judge’s order to seize his firearms, according to court filings. “This case is why the statute exists — to ensure that people who show a...
Everyone invited to posada, a traditional Latin American Christmas-season tradition, on public land
Comforting food, warm drinks, and community all comprise the traditional Latin American Christmas-season tradition of posadas. Different cultures and nationalities celebrate in many ways, but the Mexican tradition always includes tamales and champurrado — or Mexican hot chocolate. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wilderness Workshop’s Latinx...
Changes to Glenwood Springs sign code and a minor change to accessory tourist rentals
Glenwood Springs City Council voted unanimously recently to approve minor text amendments to the city’s sign code and one minor amendment to the rules for accessory tourist rentals. “These sign code amendments address two kinds of signs, monument signs and pole signs,” Emery Ellingson, a community development planner for...
Don’t forget to catch Hometown Holidays this weekend in Rifle
Rifle kicks off its Hometown Holidays festival on Friday. The weekend-long festivities include a parade of floats decorated in holiday lights, performances at the Ute Theater, fireworks and more. This year’s festivities are also being graced with a visit from Kris Kringle himself, said Mandie Dovey of the Rifle Chamber...
Rifle council zaps electric vehicle hookup requirement
Rifle City Council has pulled the plug on a proposal to require electric vehicle-capable wiring for any new construction unit with a garage. Based on the size of the structure, adding EV capabilities is estimated to cost between $150-$300 during construction. The proposal failed 3-1 Nov. 16. Rifle City Council...
