Food truck employee robbed at gunpoint in Elkridge
ELKRIDGE, MD – A food truck employee was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday. Howard County Police Department detectives said the El Sopon Mexican Food Truck, in the 6100 block of Meadowridge Road, was robbed at around 7:55 p.m. “A food truck employee reported that he was approached by a male suspect who displayed a gun and demanded money,” police said. “The employee compiled and the suspect fled. No one was injured.” The suspect was described as a black male with chest-length dreadlocks, wearing a camo hoodie and dark pants The post Food truck employee robbed at gunpoint in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Caught on camera: Thieves steal six figures worth of cars, keys from Laurel dealership
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — A small business in Anne Arundel County is reeling after thieves stole more than six figures worth of cars last week. “I have heard of it happening but never thought in my life that it could happen to us,” said Samuel Boateng, owner of KB Auto Group in Laurel.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Series of Credit Union Frauds Committed by the Same Suspect; Photo of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit are investigating a series of bank frauds that occurred during the month of November 2022 across multiple jurisdictions. Detectives have released a photo of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Respond to Attempted Armed Robbery; Three Suspects in Custody
Montgomery County Police responded to an incident Thursday afternoon in the area of Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd) in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “at approximately 3:15 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Rd. for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers determined an attempted armed robbery had occurred. At this time, three suspects are in custody. No injuries were reported. A weapon was located on one of the suspects. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
Teenage girl accused of grocery store break-in, attacking employee with gun
Anne Arundel County Police were called around 11:20pm Wednesday, for an attempted robbery at La Quetzalteca Latin Grocery on Ritchie Highway.
'Don't get caught slipping' | Fairfax County police are asking additional victims to come forward in fake gold robbery scheme
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — After a man who thought he was stopping to help a group stranded on the highway had his bank accounts emptied, police are warning the public to be vigilant to a roadway scheme targeting Good Samaritans. On Oct. 29, Fairfax County police say a man...
Bay Net
Four Flown Out After Vehicle Strikes Tree In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On December 1, at approximately 7:36 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Poplar Hill Road in the area of Peters Church Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway and struck a tree. Two...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Asking for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing Bethesda Woman
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 50-year-old woman from Bethesda. Kimberly Alston was last seen on November 11, 2022, in Bethesda. She may be driving a blue 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer bearing Maryland license plate 6AX9598.
Police seek public’s assistance to identify armed robbers at 7-11 in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who committed an armed robbery of a 7-11 in Silver Spring on November 10th. Police have released surveillance video of the male suspects and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying them. According to the Montgomery County Police Department, officers from the 3rd District responded to a report of a robbery in the 10200 block of New Hampshire Ave. at approximately 3:44 a.m. “According to the preliminary investigation conducted by detectives, two masked suspects entered the business,” police said in a statement. “An employee was The post Police seek public’s assistance to identify armed robbers at 7-11 in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County police rescue improbable wild animal after crash
FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Anne Arundel County police received an unusual call for help after a motorist struck a wild animal -- but it wasn't a deer. Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Brian Slattery and PFC Patrick Madera will not ever forget the unusual call for help they responded to late Sunday night after a barred owl was struck by a car on Fair Haven Road near the Calvert County line.
fox5dc.com
Police officer shoots 2 pit bulls during welfare check in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A police officer shot two pit bulls after he was bitten by the dogs during a welfare check at a home in Prince William County. The shooting happened Monday just after 10 p.m. at a residence in the 13900 block of Telegraph Road in Woodbridge. Authorities say...
'Anyone could be the next victim' | Fairfax police announce $11K reward in search for alleged killer
FAIRFAX, Va. — A search in Fairfax County for an accused killer who could be "armed and dangerous" is on day 60, according to police, who are now offering thousands of dollars as a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The hunt began after an early...
WJLA
15-year-old boy arrested, found sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle in Hyattsville home
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Hyattsville Police Department said they have taken a 15-year-old boy into custody after he was found sleeping with an AR-15-style rifle Monday night. According to police, just after 8 p.m., Hyattsville Police (HYP) Communications received a call from a home for an armed person....
mymcmedia.org
Man Dies in Gaithersburg Hotel
Monday afternoon, Gaithersburg City Police responded to the Hampton Inn and Suites in the 900 block of North Frederick Road for the report of a deceased person. Police do not suspect foul play.
Facebook Marketplace deal goes wrong at Starbucks parking lot in Gambrills
Anne Arundel County Police say two people arranged to sell a coat to an online buyer outside a Gambrills Starbucks. They ended up meeting a masked man with a gun.
Man hit by car, killed in Prince George's County
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Temple Hills, Maryland, according to Prince George's County police. The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. in the 4400 block of northbound Branch Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man on the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Stafford shooting under investigation, police searching for man who jumped from moving car with victims inside
Police are investigating a shooting after two victims were found inside of a car that led police on a chase through Stafford County. During the chase one man bailed from the vehicle.
Fairfax woman arrested for Target embezzlement
A Fairfax County woman has been arrested after police say she stole over $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from a Target in the Chantilly area while working as a part-time employee.
mocoshow.com
Decedent and Sheriff’s Deputies Identified in Fatal Police Shooting in Frederick
Per the Maryland Attorney General: The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved sheriff’s deputies in the fatal shooting that occurred on November 29 in Frederick County. The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Aaron Mensah, of Frederick, Maryland....
