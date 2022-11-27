ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Shore News Network

Food truck employee robbed at gunpoint in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, MD – A food truck employee was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday. Howard County Police Department detectives said the El Sopon Mexican Food Truck, in the 6100 block of Meadowridge Road, was robbed at around 7:55 p.m.  “A food truck employee reported that he was approached by a male suspect who displayed a gun and demanded money,” police said. “The employee compiled and the suspect fled. No one was injured.” The suspect was described as a black male with chest-length dreadlocks, wearing a camo hoodie and dark pants The post Food truck employee robbed at gunpoint in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
ELKRIDGE, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Series of Credit Union Frauds Committed by the Same Suspect; Photo of Suspect Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit are investigating a series of bank frauds that occurred during the month of November 2022 across multiple jurisdictions. Detectives have released a photo of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD Respond to Attempted Armed Robbery; Three Suspects in Custody

Montgomery County Police responded to an incident Thursday afternoon in the area of Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd) in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “at approximately 3:15 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Rd. for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers determined an attempted armed robbery had occurred. At this time, three suspects are in custody. No injuries were reported. A weapon was located on one of the suspects. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
WHEATON, MD
Bay Net

Four Flown Out After Vehicle Strikes Tree In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. –  On December 1, at approximately 7:36 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Poplar Hill Road in the area of Peters Church Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway and struck a tree. Two...
WALDORF, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Asking for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing Bethesda Woman

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 50-year-old woman from Bethesda. Kimberly Alston was last seen on November 11, 2022, in Bethesda. She may be driving a blue 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer bearing Maryland license plate 6AX9598.
BETHESDA, MD
Shore News Network

Police seek public’s assistance to identify armed robbers at 7-11 in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, MD – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who committed an armed robbery of a 7-11 in Silver Spring on November 10th. Police have released surveillance video of the male suspects and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying them. According to the Montgomery County Police Department, officers from the 3rd District responded to a report of a robbery in the 10200 block of New Hampshire Ave. at approximately 3:44 a.m. “According to the preliminary investigation conducted by detectives, two masked suspects entered the business,” police said in a statement. “An employee was The post Police seek public’s assistance to identify armed robbers at 7-11 in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County police rescue improbable wild animal after crash

FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Anne Arundel County police received an unusual call for help after a motorist struck a wild animal -- but it wasn't a deer. Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Brian Slattery and PFC Patrick Madera will not ever forget the unusual call for help they responded to late Sunday night after a barred owl was struck by a car on Fair Haven Road near the Calvert County line.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Man Dies in Gaithersburg Hotel

Monday afternoon, Gaithersburg City Police responded to the Hampton Inn and Suites in the 900 block of North Frederick Road for the report of a deceased person. Police do not suspect foul play.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Man hit by car, killed in Prince George's County

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Temple Hills, Maryland, according to Prince George's County police. The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. in the 4400 block of northbound Branch Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man on the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD

