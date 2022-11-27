Read full article on original website
MLB Hot Stove: Astros upgrade ‘absolutely kills’ Yankees; Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, Justin Verlander updates
The Houston Astros beat up on the Yankees again in the 2022 regular season, then they knocked them out of the playoffs again on their way to winning another World Series. And now while the Yankees wait for free agent Aaron Judge to decide whether he’s returning or leaving after a 62-homer season, the Astros already have hit an offseason home run.
Jacob deGrom MLB free agent market shrinking as teams see him as ‘a big risk’
It seems that despite still being one of the best pitchers in baseball, Jacob deGrom’s MLB free agent market looks
Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher
Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
José Abreu: White Sox made offer to return
The White Sox attempted to re-sign José Abreu to keep him on the South Side in 2023, according to the All-Star first baseman. Abreu, who has spent his entire nine-season career with the White Sox, signed a three-year deal with the Astros Monday and was introduced to Houston media Tuesday.
José Abreu says Chicago White Sox made him a ‘really good offer’ as Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf praises his legacy
Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf thanked José Abreu and praised the former first baseman’s legacy with the team. The 2020 American League Most Valuable Player signed a three-year deal with the Houston Astros Monday after spending his first nine seasons with the Sox. “José Abreu deservedly belongs among the roster of White Sox franchise all-time greats,” Reinsdorf said in a statement ...
theScore
14 players who could be traded this MLB offseason
Here, theScore identifies 14 players who could be traded this offseason and ranks the likelihood of a deal happening - using a scale from 1 (unlikely) to 5 (extremely likely). Contract: 2nd-year arb eligible (FA after 2024) Trade factor (1-5): ⭐️⭐️⭐️. Burnes would obviously bring...
Yankees’ updated contract offer to Aaron Judge would make him highest-paid position player
The numbers never lie. And the ones reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicate the New York Yankees are serious about re-signing Aaron Judge. Earlier this month, general manager Brian Cashman said the club had already made an updated contract offer to the American League MVP. But unlike the spring, when Cashman went public with the team’s initial seven-year, $213.5 million pitch, the general manager didn’t spill the beans on the new proposal.
theScore
Report: Judge expected to sign record deal at winter meetings
Superstar slugger and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge is expected to land a record-setting contract by average annual value during Major League Baseball's winter meetings, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The current record annual salary for a position player is held by Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout, who earns...
CBS Sports
Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell criticizes Astros' recent tilt toward analytics but says he doesn't want GM job
The Houston Astros remain in need of a general manager after surprisingly cutting ties with incumbent James Click earlier this offseason. So enter Jeff Bagwell?. The franchise legend and Hall of Fame first baseman has been a close advisor to club owner Jim Crane for some time, and the idea that he might be in for a larger and more formal front-office role gained credence when Bagwell reportedly helped negotiate José Abreu's recent free-agent contract with Houston. On Tuesday, Bagwell leveled what seems to be thinly veiled criticism at Click and his data-driven approach:
theScore
Report: Astros, Mariners, Yankees interested in Conforto
The market for free agent Michael Conforto continues to grow. The Houston Astros, New York Yankees, and Seattle Mariners are interested in the former New York Mets outfielder, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports. Conforto missed the entire 2022 campaign with a shoulder injury but has finished his rehab and is...
MLB analyst says Boston Red Sox should target this ‘perfect’ fit in MLB free agency
One analyst for MLB network believes a specific pitcher in MLB free agency would be a “perfect guy” for the
Justin Verlander Rumors: Astros Do Not See Signing Free Agent as a Priority
The talk recently has been that the four teams most deeply involved in the Justin Verlander pursuit are the Dodgers, Astros, Yankees, and Mets. To hear MLB insider Jon Morosi talk, though, it sounds like Houston might be pulling out of that race. That’s the Astros’ owner giving a nonchalant...
Yardbarker
3 mock trades the White Sox could explore this offseason
The White Sox, according to reports, aren’t likely to be large spenders this offseason, keeping their payroll relatively similar to their 2022 total. Because of this, Rick Hahn and the rest of the front office will have to look to add players via trade, which Hahn has already mentioned previously in a press conference: “Yes, you have to be open to that because, look, we’re not just going to able to throw money at the problem. You might have to have to get creative, and the trade market may be a more fruitful path for us to go as opposed to free agency in the coming months….”
Marlins Reportedly Sign Former Red Sox Minor Leaguer To Free Agent Deal
The Marlins reportedly are making free agent moves
KSDK
What Prospects Would Have To Go In A Trade For Sean Murphy or Alejandro Kirk? | Locked On Cardinals
Locked On MLB Prospects Lyndsay Crosby joins us today to discuss the top names in the Cardinal's organization. Who are the top available catchers in the league?
theScore
Report: Phillies, Cubs, D-Backs, Dodgers eyeing Bogaerts
The market for Xander Bogaerts is heating up. The Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in signing the star shortstop, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy also said Wednesday that his club is still keen on...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
See the White Sox promotional dates for the 2023 season at Guaranteed Rate Field
CHICAGO – There is a lot of unknown when it comes to the team that’s going to take the field for the White Sox in 2023 with a new manager and some changes to the roster. But one thing fans can count on are some promotions at Guaranteed Rate Field, many of which were announced […]
