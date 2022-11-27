ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

MLB Hot Stove: Astros upgrade ‘absolutely kills’ Yankees; Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, Justin Verlander updates

The Houston Astros beat up on the Yankees again in the 2022 regular season, then they knocked them out of the playoffs again on their way to winning another World Series. And now while the Yankees wait for free agent Aaron Judge to decide whether he’s returning or leaving after a 62-homer season, the Astros already have hit an offseason home run.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher

Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

José Abreu: White Sox made offer to return

The White Sox attempted to re-sign José Abreu to keep him on the South Side in 2023, according to the All-Star first baseman. Abreu, who has spent his entire nine-season career with the White Sox, signed a three-year deal with the Astros Monday and was introduced to Houston media Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

José Abreu says Chicago White Sox made him a ‘really good offer’ as Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf praises his legacy

Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf thanked José Abreu and praised the former first baseman’s legacy with the team. The 2020 American League Most Valuable Player signed a three-year deal with the Houston Astros Monday after spending his first nine seasons with the Sox. “José Abreu deservedly belongs among the roster of White Sox franchise all-time greats,” Reinsdorf said in a statement ...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

14 players who could be traded this MLB offseason

Here, theScore identifies 14 players who could be traded this offseason and ranks the likelihood of a deal happening - using a scale from 1 (unlikely) to 5 (extremely likely). Contract: 2nd-year arb eligible (FA after 2024) Trade factor (1-5): ⭐️⭐️⭐️. Burnes would obviously bring...
NJ.com

Yankees’ updated contract offer to Aaron Judge would make him highest-paid position player

The numbers never lie. And the ones reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicate the New York Yankees are serious about re-signing Aaron Judge. Earlier this month, general manager Brian Cashman said the club had already made an updated contract offer to the American League MVP. But unlike the spring, when Cashman went public with the team’s initial seven-year, $213.5 million pitch, the general manager didn’t spill the beans on the new proposal.
theScore

Report: Judge expected to sign record deal at winter meetings

Superstar slugger and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge is expected to land a record-setting contract by average annual value during Major League Baseball's winter meetings, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The current record annual salary for a position player is held by Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout, who earns...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell criticizes Astros' recent tilt toward analytics but says he doesn't want GM job

The Houston Astros remain in need of a general manager after surprisingly cutting ties with incumbent James Click earlier this offseason. So enter Jeff Bagwell?. The franchise legend and Hall of Fame first baseman has been a close advisor to club owner Jim Crane for some time, and the idea that he might be in for a larger and more formal front-office role gained credence when Bagwell reportedly helped negotiate José Abreu's recent free-agent contract with Houston. On Tuesday, Bagwell leveled what seems to be thinly veiled criticism at Click and his data-driven approach:
theScore

Report: Astros, Mariners, Yankees interested in Conforto

The market for free agent Michael Conforto continues to grow. The Houston Astros, New York Yankees, and Seattle Mariners are interested in the former New York Mets outfielder, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports. Conforto missed the entire 2022 campaign with a shoulder injury but has finished his rehab and is...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

3 mock trades the White Sox could explore this offseason

The White Sox, according to reports, aren’t likely to be large spenders this offseason, keeping their payroll relatively similar to their 2022 total. Because of this, Rick Hahn and the rest of the front office will have to look to add players via trade, which Hahn has already mentioned previously in a press conference: “Yes, you have to be open to that because, look, we’re not just going to able to throw money at the problem. You might have to have to get creative, and the trade market may be a more fruitful path for us to go as opposed to free agency in the coming months….”
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Report: Phillies, Cubs, D-Backs, Dodgers eyeing Bogaerts

The market for Xander Bogaerts is heating up. The Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in signing the star shortstop, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy also said Wednesday that his club is still keen on...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy