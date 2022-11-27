Read full article on original website
Intriguing Names to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal (Nov. 30): Speeeeeeeeeeeed
If Wednesday was about power, then Thursday was the antithesis with speed ruling the day. The end of November brought several speedy receivers and some proven playmakers into the Transfer Portal. Noles247 continues its daily look at portal entries (or intended entries) with a list of names that will be...
Florida State Recruiting Rundown: Everything you need to know for a crazy December
December is here and while the College Football 2022 season is coming to a close, things in the recruiting world are expected to only get more wild this month. Between the Early Signing Period for the 2023 recruiting class that occurs between December 21-23, as well as the NCAA Transfer Portal opening up for FBS players on December 5, this month should be pretty crazy.
Fresh Start University: How FSU has dominated the transfer portal in its rebuilding efforts under Mike Norvell
TALLAHASSEE – FSU, as we all know, stands for Florida State University. Yet a few monikers have developed over the years. Fans who appreciate FSU’s evaluation ability, for example, will throw out a ‘Free Scouting University.’. Rival fan bases will counter with something about shoes. Whatever. But...
Ventrell Miller accepts Senior Bowl invite
Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller has accepted an invitation to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl, the official Twitter for the event announced on Thursday evening. A fan-favorite who just completed his sixth year at Florida, Miller has been described by teammates and coaches as the heart and soul of the program. And with the 2022 regular season complete, whether or not the tenured defender will play one more game as a Gator remains to be seen.
Mike Norvell talks Thursday practice, transfer portal, recruiting, and bowl expansion
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell discusses Thursday’s practice, the transfer portal, recruiting, College Football Playoff expansion, and more.
Tale of the Tape: Florida State at Virginia men's basketball
The Virginia Cavaliers return home to take on the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN2. UVA comes into the game with a 6-0 record on the season after defeating Michigan on the road 70-68 Tuesday. That game saw the Cavaliers trail by 11 at halftime before mounting their second-half comeback.
Florida wide receiver Daejon Reynolds to enter transfer portal
Florida redshirt freshman wide receiver Daejon Reynolds intends to enter the NCAA's transfer portal, Reynolds announced Wednesday night on his Instagram account. "First I want to thank everyone in the Florida football program for everything they've done up to this point. For helping me academically and athletically from the strength staff, all the down to the trainers," Reynolds' message read. "The relationships I've made with great people and the memories with teammates that I can call my brothers is like no other.
Tomahawk Nation
Survey: Best win of 2022 season? What bowl should FSU go to?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football wrapped up the year with a win over...
All-ACC DB Jammie Robinson intends to play in FSU’s upcoming bowl game
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State redshirt junior defensive back and two-time first-team All-ACC selection Jammie Robinson talks with media after Wednesday practice, says he intends to play in Seminoles' upcoming bowl game.
FAU football: Here are a dozen names to mull over as Owls search for the next Lane Kiffin
Forget the startling number of three- and five-win seasons. Forget the Willie Taggart era. The Charlie Partridge era. The Carl Pelini embarrassment. Even forget what happened at the end of Howard Schnellenberger's reign, marking a sad ending for a man who will forever be credited for the program's existence. Instead,...
Will Richard out against Florida A&M
Florida sophomore wing Will Richard will miss the Gators' home game against Florida A&M on Wednesday night due to knee inflammation, a source familiar with the development told Swamp247. Florida is optimistic he’ll be available on Sunday for its game against Stetson. Freshman wing Riley Kugel is expected to...
Late Kick: Florida State was one play away from a very different season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate shares how different Florida State's season could have been.
Sam McCall no longer on FSU's roster
Florida State freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer on the roster, a school spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 on Tuesday evening. McCall, who released an edit in early November announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before deleting it and clarifying that he acted emotionally, looks to be on the move for good this time. Exit interviews began this week.
Florida State continuing to pursue Michigan State DB commit Jamari Howard
This was his first trip to another program since pledging to the Spartans in September.
famunews.com
National Rattler “F” Club Honors Nine Alumni at Annual Gala
The Florida A&M University National Rattler “F” Club honored nine alumni at its 2022 Awards Gala and Dinner in Orlando, at an event scheduled to coincide with activities leading up to the Florida Blue Florida Classic. Honorees include FAMU Trustee Otis Cliatt II, educator Gwen Coverson, Major League...
floridahsfootball.com
Game times officially set for FHSAA State Championships in Tallahassee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida High School Athletic Association has posted the game times for the four upcoming state championship games for next week that will take place in Tallahassee at Gene Cox Stadium. The Class 1M State Championship will kick things off on the slate on Thursday, December...
Blountstown’s Final Four location to potentially move
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team, poised to visit No. 1 Hawthorne in the Class 1R State Semifinal, might see its game location moved due to safety concerns at Hawthorne High School. According to a reporter with the Gainseville Sun, Hawthorne Principal Ginger Stanford released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the FHSAA’s concerns […]
WCTV
Former Florida attorney indicted for racketeering relating to operation of Tallahassee law firm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61, of Tallahassee, Florida, with racketeering. The indictment was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. According to the indictment, between in or about December 2015, and...
thefamuanonline.com
Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker
Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
golfcourseindustry.com
Construction time in Tallahassee
Construction has started on the 18-hole course at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee, Florida. The renovation of the existing golf facility is part of a massive club revitalization project to provide the community with an elevated country club experience. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski of C.W. Golf Architecture was hired...
