Florida redshirt freshman wide receiver Daejon Reynolds intends to enter the NCAA's transfer portal, Reynolds announced Wednesday night on his Instagram account. "First I want to thank everyone in the Florida football program for everything they've done up to this point. For helping me academically and athletically from the strength staff, all the down to the trainers," Reynolds' message read. "The relationships I've made with great people and the memories with teammates that I can call my brothers is like no other.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO