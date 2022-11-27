ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Florida State Recruiting Rundown: Everything you need to know for a crazy December

December is here and while the College Football 2022 season is coming to a close, things in the recruiting world are expected to only get more wild this month. Between the Early Signing Period for the 2023 recruiting class that occurs between December 21-23, as well as the NCAA Transfer Portal opening up for FBS players on December 5, this month should be pretty crazy.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Ventrell Miller accepts Senior Bowl invite

Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller has accepted an invitation to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl, the official Twitter for the event announced on Thursday evening. A fan-favorite who just completed his sixth year at Florida, Miller has been described by teammates and coaches as the heart and soul of the program. And with the 2022 regular season complete, whether or not the tenured defender will play one more game as a Gator remains to be seen.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Tale of the Tape: Florida State at Virginia men's basketball

The Virginia Cavaliers return home to take on the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN2. UVA comes into the game with a 6-0 record on the season after defeating Michigan on the road 70-68 Tuesday. That game saw the Cavaliers trail by 11 at halftime before mounting their second-half comeback.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Florida wide receiver Daejon Reynolds to enter transfer portal

Florida redshirt freshman wide receiver Daejon Reynolds intends to enter the NCAA's transfer portal, Reynolds announced Wednesday night on his Instagram account. "First I want to thank everyone in the Florida football program for everything they've done up to this point. For helping me academically and athletically from the strength staff, all the down to the trainers," Reynolds' message read. "The relationships I've made with great people and the memories with teammates that I can call my brothers is like no other.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Survey: Best win of 2022 season? What bowl should FSU go to?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football wrapped up the year with a win over...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Will Richard out against Florida A&M

Florida sophomore wing Will Richard will miss the Gators' home game against Florida A&M on Wednesday night due to knee inflammation, a source familiar with the development told Swamp247. Florida is optimistic he’ll be available on Sunday for its game against Stetson. Freshman wing Riley Kugel is expected to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Sam McCall no longer on FSU's roster

Florida State freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer on the roster, a school spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 on Tuesday evening. McCall, who released an edit in early November announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before deleting it and clarifying that he acted emotionally, looks to be on the move for good this time. Exit interviews began this week.
famunews.com

National Rattler “F” Club Honors Nine Alumni at Annual Gala

The Florida A&M University National Rattler “F” Club honored nine alumni at its 2022 Awards Gala and Dinner in Orlando, at an event scheduled to coincide with activities leading up to the Florida Blue Florida Classic. Honorees include FAMU Trustee Otis Cliatt II, educator Gwen Coverson, Major League...
ORLANDO, FL
floridahsfootball.com

Game times officially set for FHSAA State Championships in Tallahassee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida High School Athletic Association has posted the game times for the four upcoming state championship games for next week that will take place in Tallahassee at Gene Cox Stadium. The Class 1M State Championship will kick things off on the slate on Thursday, December...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Blountstown’s Final Four location to potentially move

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team, poised to visit No. 1 Hawthorne in the Class 1R State Semifinal, might see its game location moved due to safety concerns at Hawthorne High School. According to a reporter with the Gainseville Sun, Hawthorne Principal Ginger Stanford released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the FHSAA’s concerns […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker

Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
golfcourseindustry.com

Construction time in Tallahassee

Construction has started on the 18-hole course at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee, Florida. The renovation of the existing golf facility is part of a massive club revitalization project to provide the community with an elevated country club experience. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski of C.W. Golf Architecture was hired...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

