Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Florida State Recruiting Rundown: Everything you need to know for a crazy December

December is here and while the College Football 2022 season is coming to a close, things in the recruiting world are expected to only get more wild this month. Between the Early Signing Period for the 2023 recruiting class that occurs between December 21-23, as well as the NCAA Transfer Portal opening up for FBS players on December 5, this month should be pretty crazy.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Tale of the Tape: Florida State at Virginia men's basketball

The Virginia Cavaliers return home to take on the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN2. UVA comes into the game with a 6-0 record on the season after defeating Michigan on the road 70-68 Tuesday. That game saw the Cavaliers trail by 11 at halftime before mounting their second-half comeback.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
NBC Miami

FSU Moves Up in Latest CFB Playoff Rankings; UCF Stays in Same Spot

FSU (9-3) ended its regular season last Friday with a win over the rival Florida Gators for the ‘Noles first win the series since the 2017 season. Florida State is now on a five-game winning streak, its longest since the 2015 season. UCF (9-3) ended its regular season with...
Tomahawk Nation

Survey: Best win of 2022 season? What bowl should FSU go to?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football wrapped up the year with a win over...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Will Richard out against Florida A&M

Florida sophomore wing Will Richard will miss the Gators' home game against Florida A&M on Wednesday night due to knee inflammation, a source familiar with the development told Swamp247. Florida is optimistic he’ll be available on Sunday for its game against Stetson. Freshman wing Riley Kugel is expected to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS 42

2 high school football players punished following post-game fight in Florida

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – One Sneads and one Blountstown football player have been removed from their respective team for their role in a post-game altercation Friday night. Following Blountstown’s 49-14 region final victory over Sneads, a fight involving two players during the post-game handshake resulted in each team being immediately removed from the field. Reports […]
SNEADS, FL
famunews.com

National Rattler “F” Club Honors Nine Alumni at Annual Gala

The Florida A&M University National Rattler “F” Club honored nine alumni at its 2022 Awards Gala and Dinner in Orlando, at an event scheduled to coincide with activities leading up to the Florida Blue Florida Classic. Honorees include FAMU Trustee Otis Cliatt II, educator Gwen Coverson, Major League...
ORLANDO, FL
WMBB

Blountstown’s Final Four location to potentially move

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team, poised to visit No. 1 Hawthorne in the Class 1R State Semifinal, might see its game location moved due to safety concerns at Hawthorne High School. According to a reporter with the Gainseville Sun, Hawthorne Principal Ginger Stanford released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the FHSAA’s concerns […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee People on the Move

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend Announce New Board Member. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend recently announced their newest Board Member, Dustin Rivest. Rivest is a native to Tallahassee. After graduating from Lincoln High School he went on to play football on scholarship at Florida International University as a kicker. In 2010 he returned to Tallahassee where he started App Innovators which is now known as the 223 Agency. As a serial entrepreneur, he owns several other businesses such as Event Owl, Foodies Takeout & Delivery, and The Health Network. He is married to Lucki Rivest and they have a 5 year old daughter named Georgia. He is looking to serving on the BBBS board in many capacities.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker

Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Alumna Tyra Jones returns to FAMU for more

For many students, earning a bachelor’s degree is not where the road ends in their higher education journey. Some decide to continue their college careers and pursue a master’s degree, and psychology student Tyra Jones happens to be one of these students. Jones, a Florida A&M University graduate...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
golfcourseindustry.com

Construction time in Tallahassee

Construction has started on the 18-hole course at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee, Florida. The renovation of the existing golf facility is part of a massive club revitalization project to provide the community with an elevated country club experience. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski of C.W. Golf Architecture was hired...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

