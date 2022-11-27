Read full article on original website
Florida State Recruiting Rundown: Everything you need to know for a crazy December
December is here and while the College Football 2022 season is coming to a close, things in the recruiting world are expected to only get more wild this month. Between the Early Signing Period for the 2023 recruiting class that occurs between December 21-23, as well as the NCAA Transfer Portal opening up for FBS players on December 5, this month should be pretty crazy.
Fresh Start University: How FSU has dominated the transfer portal in its rebuilding efforts under Mike Norvell
TALLAHASSEE – FSU, as we all know, stands for Florida State University. Yet a few monikers have developed over the years. Fans who appreciate FSU’s evaluation ability, for example, will throw out a ‘Free Scouting University.’. Rival fan bases will counter with something about shoes. Whatever. But...
Mike Norvell talks Thursday practice, transfer portal, recruiting, and bowl expansion
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell discusses Thursday’s practice, the transfer portal, recruiting, College Football Playoff expansion, and more.
Intriguing Names to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal (Nov. 30): Speeeeeeeeeeeed
If Wednesday was about power, then Thursday was the antithesis with speed ruling the day. The end of November brought several speedy receivers and some proven playmakers into the Transfer Portal. Noles247 continues its daily look at portal entries (or intended entries) with a list of names that will be...
Tale of the Tape: Florida State at Virginia men's basketball
The Virginia Cavaliers return home to take on the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN2. UVA comes into the game with a 6-0 record on the season after defeating Michigan on the road 70-68 Tuesday. That game saw the Cavaliers trail by 11 at halftime before mounting their second-half comeback.
NBC Miami
FSU Moves Up in Latest CFB Playoff Rankings; UCF Stays in Same Spot
FSU (9-3) ended its regular season last Friday with a win over the rival Florida Gators for the ‘Noles first win the series since the 2017 season. Florida State is now on a five-game winning streak, its longest since the 2015 season. UCF (9-3) ended its regular season with...
Tomahawk Nation
Survey: Best win of 2022 season? What bowl should FSU go to?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football wrapped up the year with a win over...
FAU football: Here are a dozen names to mull over as Owls search for the next Lane Kiffin
Forget the startling number of three- and five-win seasons. Forget the Willie Taggart era. The Charlie Partridge era. The Carl Pelini embarrassment. Even forget what happened at the end of Howard Schnellenberger's reign, marking a sad ending for a man who will forever be credited for the program's existence. Instead,...
Will Richard out against Florida A&M
Florida sophomore wing Will Richard will miss the Gators' home game against Florida A&M on Wednesday night due to knee inflammation, a source familiar with the development told Swamp247. Florida is optimistic he’ll be available on Sunday for its game against Stetson. Freshman wing Riley Kugel is expected to...
2 high school football players punished following post-game fight in Florida
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – One Sneads and one Blountstown football player have been removed from their respective team for their role in a post-game altercation Friday night. Following Blountstown’s 49-14 region final victory over Sneads, a fight involving two players during the post-game handshake resulted in each team being immediately removed from the field. Reports […]
famunews.com
National Rattler “F” Club Honors Nine Alumni at Annual Gala
The Florida A&M University National Rattler “F” Club honored nine alumni at its 2022 Awards Gala and Dinner in Orlando, at an event scheduled to coincide with activities leading up to the Florida Blue Florida Classic. Honorees include FAMU Trustee Otis Cliatt II, educator Gwen Coverson, Major League...
Blountstown’s Final Four location to potentially move
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team, poised to visit No. 1 Hawthorne in the Class 1R State Semifinal, might see its game location moved due to safety concerns at Hawthorne High School. According to a reporter with the Gainseville Sun, Hawthorne Principal Ginger Stanford released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the FHSAA’s concerns […]
New donut, chicken, wine shops set to open in Tallahassee in 2023
New restaurants are moving into Tallahassee with a focus on serving more than just food. In addition, a Tallahassee staple is setting up shop in a new location.
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend Announce New Board Member. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend recently announced their newest Board Member, Dustin Rivest. Rivest is a native to Tallahassee. After graduating from Lincoln High School he went on to play football on scholarship at Florida International University as a kicker. In 2010 he returned to Tallahassee where he started App Innovators which is now known as the 223 Agency. As a serial entrepreneur, he owns several other businesses such as Event Owl, Foodies Takeout & Delivery, and The Health Network. He is married to Lucki Rivest and they have a 5 year old daughter named Georgia. He is looking to serving on the BBBS board in many capacities.
WCTV
Former Florida attorney indicted for racketeering relating to operation of Tallahassee law firm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61, of Tallahassee, Florida, with racketeering. The indictment was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. According to the indictment, between in or about December 2015, and...
thefamuanonline.com
Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker
Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
thefamuanonline.com
Alumna Tyra Jones returns to FAMU for more
For many students, earning a bachelor’s degree is not where the road ends in their higher education journey. Some decide to continue their college careers and pursue a master’s degree, and psychology student Tyra Jones happens to be one of these students. Jones, a Florida A&M University graduate...
Bainbridge, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bainbridge. The Monroe Comprehensive High School basketball team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on November 30, 2022, 13:30:00.
golfcourseindustry.com
Construction time in Tallahassee
Construction has started on the 18-hole course at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee, Florida. The renovation of the existing golf facility is part of a massive club revitalization project to provide the community with an elevated country club experience. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski of C.W. Golf Architecture was hired...
Seminole Street Vault makes its debut in the Capital City this weekend
This Sunday, instead of cars driving, you'll see pole vaulters sprinting their way down the runway before launching themselves over the crossbar.
247Sports
