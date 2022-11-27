Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
CBS Sports
NFL Week 13 picks: Dolphins shock 49ers, Bengals upset Chiefs, Titans stun 10-1 Eagles
If you were traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, I hope you made it back in one piece and if you were flying, I hope you weren't on Odell Beckham's plane because, man, that seems like it was a lot of drama. After being kicked off his flight, Odell had to...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers coach offers bizarre explanation for not letting Tom Brady try to beat Browns in regulation
There were definitely some questionable clock management decisions in the NFL in Week 12 -- hello, Colts -- but one of the most bizarre decisions came in Cleveland where Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles decided for some reason that he wasn't going to let Tom Brady try to beat the Browns in regulation on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin didn't sleep following Monday's win while getting prepared for Steelers' upcoming game vs. Falcons
During his postgame press conference, Mike Tomlin alluded to his team needing to "sleep fast" as the Steelers moved past Monday night's 24-17 win over the Colts while getting started on their upcoming game in Atlanta this Sunday. Roughly 12 hours after that press conference, Tomlin conducted his usual weekly...
CBS Sports
Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes: Why the Bengals QB has held his own, with off-script plays a stunning strength
Joe Burrow and the Bengals will host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 13 in one of the most hyped games of the season (watch it Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, stream it on Paramount+) In case you've been living under a rock, the Bengals overcame a...
CBS Sports
Bills' Von Miller: Placed on IR
Miller (knee) has been placed on IR by the Bills. The move ensures that Miller will miss at least four games, though Chris Brown of the Bills' official site notes that the team hopes the star defender will be able to return at some point this season. In 11 games to date, Miller has recorded 21 tackles and eight sacks to go along with a forced fumble.
CBS Sports
Patrick Peterson says Kyler Murray only cares about himself; Cardinals QB calls out former teammate on Twitter
The 2022 season has been a turbulent one for the Arizona Cardinals in more ways than one. The biggest lightning rod surrounding the club has been quarterback Kyler Murray. This offseason, he inked a massive extension with the team, but that hasn't stopped reports of tension between he and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel calls out Tua Tagovailoa over high school highlight video: 'Your technique was trash'
Mike McDaniel has taken the NFL by storm with his innovative offensive schemes and his ability to put his offensive players in the best position to succeed. The Miami Dolphins have tied a franchise record by scoring 30-plus points in four consecutive games for a reason. While McDaniel has been...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Slated to miss practice Wednesday
Smith-Schuster won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Smith-Schuster now has two more days to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, but if the wide receiver is able to play this weekend, he'll continue to be a key cog in Kansas City's passing game. Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will also miss practice Wednesday and looks like a far less certain bet than Smith-Schuster to make it back for the Week 13 contest.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes explains how he got Chiefs to trade up for him in 2017 NFL Draft
Back in 2017, it was widely expected that either three or four quarterbacks would be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. As the draft drew closer, Patrick Mahomes was increasingly confident that he would be one of them. "As the process went on, I got a feeling...
New England Patriots take on Buffalo Bills
Kickoff for Thursday night football is set to take place in a few hours where the New England Patriots are hosting divisional rival Buffalo Bills.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Misses practice Thursday
Burks was added to the Titans' Week 13 injury report after failing to participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Provided Burks' ailment isn't COVID-19-related or anything else that may significantly hinder him from a conditioning standpoint, he should still have a good chance at playing in this weekend's game at Philadelphia. Whether the rookie wideout carries a designation into that contest will likely hinge on the extent of his involvement in the Titans' final practice of the week Friday.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Garrett Wilson, Christian Watson will stay hot
Byes are back but light with only DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and D.J. Moore out for Week 13. Injuries to Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Jakobi Meyers, Jerry Jeudy, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and more will make things tougher for some Fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Dealing with illness
Goodwin was a non-participant at Thursday's practice due to an illness, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. The same can be said for seven other Seahawks as some type of bug seems to be circulating the team at the moment. Goodwin wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report at all, so how much activity, if any, he logs Friday may indicate whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's road game against the Rams. If Goodwin is limited or out this weekend, Dareke Young and Penny Hart would be the candidates for WR reps behind Seattle's top duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 13 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Sidelined due to illness
Diggs didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Diggs and Michael Gallup were both sidelined to start Week 13 prep due to an illness that is apparently making the rounds around Dallas' locker room. The severity of the aliment remains unclear, but the star cornerback will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's primetime matchup against the Colts.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: No listing Thursday
Kamara (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report. Kamara's last snap in this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco was a lost fumble at the goal line, which resulted in the running back visiting the sideline tent and continuing to don pads in the waning minutes of the contest. No injury was reported at the time or in its aftermath, and now he's avoided the Saints' initial practice report of Week 13. Kamara thus is in line to remain the team's primary backfield option Monday in Tampa Bay, especially with Mark Ingram (foot, limited Thursday) dealing with a new health concern.
CBS Sports
One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 12: Chiefs' major weakness unveiled; Broncos star CB in slump
The NFL certainly had an interesting Week 12 slate of games, including a record number of comebacks. Sunday was the first time in NFL history that four teams won after trailing by seven-plus points in the final two minutes of regulation. In all, five games were decided by a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime this week.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Najee Harris: Logs another DNP
Harris (oblique) didn't practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Harris, who suffered an oblique injury against the Colts this past Monday, now has missed back-to-back sessions, though a return to practice in any capacity Friday would boost his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Falcons. If Harris ends up out or limited this weekend, though, Jaylen Warren -- a full participant for the second day in a row after being inactive Week 12 -- would be in line for an expanded role versus Atlanta.
CBS Sports
NFL DFS, Bills vs. Patriots: DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football
Whenever you have an offense led by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, other players on the Bills can often get lost in the shuffle. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie rewarded those who slotted him into NFL DFS lineups last week with over 100 total yards and a touchdown. His only previous game with over 100 scrimmage yards came in Week 16 of last year, against the New England Patriots. Does his track record against New England and performance last week make him someone you can't pass up on in TNF NFL DFS lineups? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Patriots on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
CBS Sports
Blake Corum injury: Michigan star RB, Heisman contender out for remainder of season, per report
Michigan running back Blake Corum will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Corum had emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate prior to the injury, which he sustained against Illinois on Nov. 19. Corum tried to...
