Firefighters rescue 2 children from smoke-filled apartment in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. -- Two children are recovering Thursday after they were rescued from an apartment fire in Stamford.The fire happened Wednesday night on Custer Street.Exterior damage at the scene is undetectable. The drama that unfolded, however, was unforgettable for Stamford first responders, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported."The boys cowboyed up and got the babies out," Rocco Terenzio said."We knew that we had short moments to get up, locate the children, and evacuate them to fresh air,' Stamford Fire Department Lt. Kevin Dingle said.Dingle and crew were first to arrive Wednesday evening at the Lawnhill Terrace complex, where heavy smoke had built...
News 12
Peekskill community pays final farewell to Police Officer Gregory Jones
The city of Peekskill came out Thursday afternoon to pay a final farewell to Police Officer Gregory Jones. Jones died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving night. He volunteered in a community Thanksgiving dinner the day before. The 48-year-old made a lasting impression on the community he served. "They truly loved him. He...
Eyewitness News
2 people hurt in New Haven stabbing
FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest. As of Thursday morning, it stood at $25,000. BRIGHT SPOT: One man went a little overboard on his marriage proposal in Florida!
Eyewitness News
Waterbury parking lot murder suspect arrested in Puerto Rico
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury convenience store was arrested in Puerto Rico. Waterbury police confirmed that Gelson Cruz, 22, was extradited to their headquarters on Wednesday by detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force. Cruz...
2 children rescued from burning house fire in Connecticut
Firefighters rescued two children from a burning house fire Wednesday night in Stamford, Connecticut.
PHOTOS: New Haven police seek help identifying bank robber
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the TD Bank at 466 Foxon Blvd. on October 29 just after 9 a.m. See photos of the suspect: This is an active investigation. Police urge […]
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to council program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
News 12
FBI to Naugatuck man accused of killing daughter: 'The search will not stop until we find you.'
The FBI is warning a Naugatuck man accused of killing his own daughter that their search for him will not stop until they find him. Christopher Francisquini is accused of stabbing his 11-month-old daughter Camilla to death. "We stand here today united," said Assistant Special Agent Michael Butsch with the...
Group robs teen in the Bronx; steals his sneakers
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of robber forcibly took a teenage boy’s Nike sneakers, cellphone and wallet, police said Wednesday. The 16-year-old victim was walking in front of 1476 Sheridan Boulevard on Nov. 7 around 5:15 p.m. when approximately four unknown individuals demanded the teen’s property, officials said. They robbed the teen, then fled […]
darientimes.com
Giving Fund: Donations go directly to help families in need in Greenwich, Stamford community
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As we move into December, the holiday spirit is in the air. And so is the spirit of sharing. With that mood in mind, we are continuing our annual Giving Fund and asking residents to make donations to help the needy members of our community.
Eyewitness News
2 stabbing victims arrive at hospital in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two stabbing victims were reportedly brought a hospital in New Haven on Thursday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that the victims were stabbed in the area of Grand Avenue around 6 a.m. They were either dropped off or drove themselves to Yale New Haven...
Norwalk police warn city residents of PS5 social media scam
The PlayStation 5 has been an especially difficult gaming console to get for nearly a year due to supply chain issues, making it the focus of opportunity for scammers.
Bridgeport's new police chief Roderick Porter sworn in during ceremony
Mayor Joe Ganim swore in Police Chief Roderick Porter.
New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
News 12
Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers
The Yonkers Police Department says that a sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers. The crash occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Ring video shows the moments right before the Yonkers sergeant was fatally struck head-on by another car followed...
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
News 12
School bus with children on board hits utility pole and house in Rockland County
A school bus carrying around 20 children was involved in a crash in Rockland County Thursday morning. Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. at 37 Southgate Drive in New Hempstead. The bus appears to have hit a utility pole, two parked cars and a house before ending...
News 12
Police: Mahwah woman arrested, charged after shooting at former neighbor’s car in Waldwick
A Mahwah woman has been arrested and charged with firearm-related offenses after shooting at her former neighbor’s car in Waldwick Wednesday morning, police say. Waldwick police arrested Mahwah resident Megan Dzugay, 40, for an “isolated targeted incident” that left multiple bullet holes in the windows and doorframe of a Black Lexus GX 460 SUV parked at her former neighbor’s house on 56 Grove St.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: No arrests yet in Waterbury triple shooting
Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
