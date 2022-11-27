ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS New York

Firefighters rescue 2 children from smoke-filled apartment in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Two children are recovering Thursday after they were rescued from an apartment fire in Stamford.The fire happened Wednesday night on Custer Street.Exterior damage at the scene is undetectable. The drama that unfolded, however, was unforgettable for Stamford first responders, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported."The boys cowboyed up and got the babies out," Rocco Terenzio said."We knew that we had short moments to get up, locate the children, and evacuate them to fresh air,' Stamford Fire Department Lt. Kevin Dingle said.Dingle and crew were first to arrive Wednesday evening at the Lawnhill Terrace complex, where heavy smoke had built...
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Peekskill community pays final farewell to Police Officer Gregory Jones

The city of Peekskill came out Thursday afternoon to pay a final farewell to Police Officer Gregory Jones. Jones died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving night. He volunteered in a community Thanksgiving dinner the day before. The 48-year-old made a lasting impression on the community he served. "They truly loved him. He...
PEEKSKILL, NY
Eyewitness News

2 people hurt in New Haven stabbing

FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest. As of Thursday morning, it stood at $25,000. BRIGHT SPOT: One man went a little overboard on his marriage proposal in Florida!
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury parking lot murder suspect arrested in Puerto Rico

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury convenience store was arrested in Puerto Rico. Waterbury police confirmed that Gelson Cruz, 22, was extradited to their headquarters on Wednesday by detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force. Cruz...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: New Haven police seek help identifying bank robber

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the TD Bank at 466 Foxon Blvd. on October 29 just after 9 a.m. See photos of the suspect: This is an active investigation. Police urge […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
PIX11

Group robs teen in the Bronx; steals his sneakers

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of robber forcibly took a teenage boy’s Nike sneakers, cellphone and wallet, police said Wednesday. The 16-year-old victim was walking in front of 1476 Sheridan Boulevard on Nov. 7 around 5:15 p.m. when approximately four unknown individuals demanded the teen’s property, officials said. They robbed the teen, then fled […]
BRONX, NY
Eyewitness News

2 stabbing victims arrive at hospital in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two stabbing victims were reportedly brought a hospital in New Haven on Thursday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that the victims were stabbed in the area of Grand Avenue around 6 a.m. They were either dropped off or drove themselves to Yale New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers

The Yonkers Police Department says that a sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers. The crash occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Ring video shows the moments right before the Yonkers sergeant was fatally struck head-on by another car followed...
YONKERS, NY
WTNH

Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Police: Mahwah woman arrested, charged after shooting at former neighbor’s car in Waldwick

A Mahwah woman has been arrested and charged with firearm-related offenses after shooting at her former neighbor’s car in Waldwick Wednesday morning, police say. Waldwick police arrested Mahwah resident Megan Dzugay, 40, for an “isolated targeted incident” that left multiple bullet holes in the windows and doorframe of a Black Lexus GX 460 SUV parked at her former neighbor’s house on 56 Grove St.
MAHWAH, NJ
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: No arrests yet in Waterbury triple shooting

Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT

