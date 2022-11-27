Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Rain chances rising as we head into the weekend
You will notice the cloud cover increase overnight tonight as lows drop into the chilly 30s. Most locations across North Alabama and south-central Tennessee will remain slightly above freezing. Friday starts overcast and dry for most locations, but there is a slight chance for scattered morning showers. Highs are expected...
WAAY-TV
2 indicted in fatal shooting of Florida college student during kidnapping, robbery in Alabama forest
A federal grand jury has indicted two women on multiple charges stemming from a kidnapping and attempted robbery in the Talladega National Forest in August. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced the four-count indictments against 20-year-old Yasmine Marie Adel Hider of Edmond, Oklahoma, and 36-year-old Krystal Diane Pinkins of Memphis, Tennessee. Each woman is charged with murder, kidnapping, robbery and unlawful use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
WAAY-TV
3rd child dies from flu in Alabama
A third child in Alabama has died from the flu. That brings the total number of flu-related deaths in Alabama this season to 13. The Alabama Department of Public Health also saw an increase in flu cases over the last week. About 7.5% of patient visits across the state were related to the flu.
WAAY-TV
More North Alabama cities approve medical marijuana ordinances; most citizens are in favor
The list of places where medical marijuana dispensaries could operate continues to grow. Athens is the newest city, after its city council approved a medical cannabis ordinance Monday night. As long as dispensaries are heavily regulated, citizens in Athens said medical marijuana could help many people in the community. "If...
WAAY-TV
Strong to severe storms arrive Tuesday afternoon
Today is a weather aware day! Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and tonight. Until then, the day starts off chilly with morning temperatures in the 40s. Clouds increase throughout the morning. Despite cloud cover, highs will reach 70 degrees. Several clusters of showers and storms will move...
WAAY-TV
68 dogs seized from Alabama man's home now up for adoption
The shelter took the animals in earlier this fall after they were seized from a Center Star property. Authorities found the animals in terrible living conditions.
