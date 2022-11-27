ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Technical College sets fall graduation

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSd73_0jP7alck00
Judge Victoria S. Darrisaw Special Photo: ATC

ALBANY — Dougherty Superior Court Judge Victoria S. Darrisaw will be the keynote speaker Tuesday when Albany Technical College’s commencement celebrating the accomplishments of graduates for fall 2022 will be held at 7 p.m. at the James H. Gray Civic Center.

Candidates for technical certificates of credit, diplomas, associate’s degrees, and high school equivalencies will be recognized for their accomplishments. A video of the ceremony will be released on Albany Tech’s YouTube Channel and Mediacom Channel 19.

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

Albany Tech to offer new electrical diploma programs

ALBANY — Albany Technical College has announced a new program offering for a National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Electrical Systems Construction and Maintenance diploma. With this adoption, former Electrical Construction and Industrial Electrical diplomas will be replaced with the NCCER curriculum that can result in a...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Albany State Honors Program to present at the Boys and Girls Club

Albany State University (ASU) received $199,997 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) CATALYST Program. The grant ‘Technically Speaking: Building Scientific Communication Self-Efficacy’ will focus on improving science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) students’ academic competency and science efficacy. The project’s goal is to support and retain undergraduate STEM students, and improve scientific communication skills.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Lydia Tyson returns to ABAC as athletic trainer

TIFTON — Since entering the athletic training profession, Lydia Tyson always had one career move at the top of her wish list. Christmas came early for the Turner County native this fall when she was selected as the Head Athletic Trainer at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. “For me, it’s...
TURNER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. High student takes part in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanksgiving may be over, but one Lee County High School student is still celebrating this past holiday. Caitlynn Davis got to take part in a Thanksgiving tradition, the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. Davis is a proud member of not only the school’s band but also the...
LEE COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Lee County Exchange Club chartered with 37 members

LEESBURG — The Exchange Club of Lee County, the Georgia District’s newest club, held its opening meeting this week. The club was chartered with 37 members and expects to grow to approximately 45 members by the end of the charter period on Dec. 28. The installation of officers...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Keeping the Flint River clean

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keeping Albany’s most famous body of water clean is a passion for some residents. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with one man who has made it his mission to keep Albany’s Flint River healthy so all can enjoy it. This is the 50th...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Preliminary reports show 2 tornadoes touched down in Colquitt Co.

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Initial reports from the National Weather Service Tallahassee show that two tornadoes touched down Wednesday morning in Colquitt Co. leaving damage but no injuries. The tornadoes formed around 9:30 a.m. One tornado passed through a field and the other hit a barn, according to the preliminary...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Christmas Porch and Loft Tour kickoffs in Tifton

3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Activists claim discrimination against Black community in Valdosta, $250M in restorations wanted. Activists claim discrimination against Black community in Valdosta, $250M in restorations wanted. Former WALB anchor completes last chemo treatment. Updated: 7 hours ago. Former WALB anchor completes...
TIFTON, GA
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 21 Colquitt County hosts No. 25 Carrollton in Georgia AAAAAAA semifinal

The 2022 high school football season in nearing the end and there are some big-time games this week led by a huge Texas showdown between No. 12 Guyer (Denton) and No. 23 Southlake Carroll (Southlake) on Saturday in the 6A Division 2 quarterfinals. Both teams are 13-0 and averaging more than 47 points per game. Oklahoma-bound Jackson Arnold is in the mix to be named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year and has accounted for over 3,600 yards of total offense and 49 touchdowns.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe issues scam warning

ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Health System officials have become aware of an unusual scam targeting patients. At least two patients have received letters in the mail, purportedly from a physician in the Phoebe Cancer Center, informing them of a supposed need to immediately prescribe an expensive medication. While the letter does not specifically request payment, it does include a Gmail email address. That is likely an attempt to elicit a response which potentially could lead to a request for money or an attempt to transmit a computer virus via email.
PUTNEY, GA
wgxa.tv

Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
CORDELE, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
9K+
Followers
264
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy