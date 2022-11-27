Albany Technical College sets fall graduation

Judge Victoria S. Darrisaw Special Photo: ATC

ALBANY — Dougherty Superior Court Judge Victoria S. Darrisaw will be the keynote speaker Tuesday when Albany Technical College’s commencement celebrating the accomplishments of graduates for fall 2022 will be held at 7 p.m. at the James H. Gray Civic Center.

Candidates for technical certificates of credit, diplomas, associate’s degrees, and high school equivalencies will be recognized for their accomplishments. A video of the ceremony will be released on Albany Tech’s YouTube Channel and Mediacom Channel 19.