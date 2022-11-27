Read full article on original website
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaDiana RusSeven Devils, NC
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Kingsport Times-News
How Johnson City prepares for snow
Though it may not feel like it outside, winter is right around the corner — and Johnson City's public works crews are preparing with tons of salt and more than two dozen trucks. On Wednesday, Johnson City's Assistant Public Works Director Andy Best spoke with the media about how...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport announces road closures for Saturday's Christmas Parade
The city of Kingsport announced road closures Saturday in preparation for the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., road closures will occur on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street, on West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street and on East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street and other side streets within this area.
wcyb.com
Budweiser Clydesdales return to the Tri-Cities ahead of local Christmas parades
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Budweiser Clydesdales have returned to the Tri-Cities, just in time for the holidays. News 5 had a chance to meet some of the Clydesdales and team members during a special media event Wednesday afternoon at Holston Distributing. Team members say they are excited...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Christmas ready to kick off in days
Christmas in Kingsport officially kicks off this weekend with a full day of shopping, holiday decorations, an evening parade and the annual tree lighting event at Church Circle. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday events throughout the month of December.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Wolves larrup East on Hare’s historic night
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare briefly had her moment during Thursday’s nonconference girls basketball matchup with West Ridge. The rest of the evening, however, belonged to the Lady Wolves in a 62-43 triumph inside the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex over their Sullivan County rivals.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Parks continue Christmas celebrations at Covered Bridge Park
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department continue to celebrate the coming of Christmas in its park, with the focus centered on the Covered Bridge Park this weekend. On Saturday, from 3-5 p.m. the department will present Character Christmas at Covered Bridge Park on Saturday, Dec. 3, from...
Tri-Cities prepares road crews for winter months
(WJHL) — As the winter months approach, city and county officials are conducting their last checkups on their snow gear for this year. The city of Johnson City has been preparing its trucks since October and has 3,700 tons of salt to use for this winter season. City leaders said they’re not worried about staffing […]
Christmas tours returning to Allandale Mansion
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s that time of year again, and Christmas tours at Allandale Mansion are back with some additions. According to a press release from the City of Kingsport, tours begin on Saturday, Dec. 3. Visitors can enjoy the year’s decorations and a performance from a harp ensemble from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 […]
Kingsport Times-News
Farm Expo Christmas tree
Hayley Potter, Stacye Yeager and Nikki Brooks of Six Rivers Media decorate a Christmas tree at Glen Bruce Park, 414 Broad St., in downtown Kingsport to promote Farm Expo 2023, scheduled for Feb. 4-5, 2023 at Bristol Motor Speedway. A tree lighting ceremony will happen Saturday following the Christmas parade, which starts at 6 p.m. Edgar the Cow will be on hand to distribute free Farm Expo tickets.
wjhl.com
Johnson City’s Sip, Shop & Stroll
(WJHL) Lindsey Jones, Deputy Director of Main Street tells us about the Sip, Shop and Stroll Event coming up Friday, December 2nd in downtown Johnson City. To get your ticket and your festive mug, visit www.DowntownJC.com.
What does it take to bring the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Tri-Cities?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- People follow them, line up for hours to see them, and marvel at the Budweiser Clydesdales. The horses, trainers, and of course the dalmatians have been in Johnson City since Monday ahead of a busy week of parades and one-horse shows. “It’s probably the best phone call I get to make […]
Kingsport Times-News
Still plenty to do for holiday in downtown JC
Candy Land Christmas launched in Founders Park and King Commons last week, but there’s so much still to do in downtown Johnson City this holiday season. Last Saturday, the Candy Land Christmas display officially illuminated the green spaces downtown with more than 160 beautiful trees adorned by local businesses. The display will be open to the public for five weeks, but there are other exciting holiday events in the heart of Johnson City before Christmas arrives.
What makes the Budweiser Clydesdales ‘World Famous’?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- They’re on t-shirts, beer steins and any piece of merchandise you can think of. The Budweiser Clydesdales are the stars of any show they’re in and always draw a crowd. The ‘World Famous Horses’ have been a symbol of Budweiser since 1933. “They were originally a gift from August Busch Jr. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Gym to host second annual holiday 5k in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE — Mindful Body Fitness in Rogersville will host its second annual Holiday Hustle 5K run on Dec. 17. The race will take place through downtown Rogersville and will start at 8 a.m. Runners will gather at the gym for the start of the race.
5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas spirit fills the December 'History Happenings' of our region
The Christmas spirit comes to our regions’ historic sites in December with the 1818 Christmas celebration at the Netherland Inn in Kingsport, the Christmas in the Country celebration at Exchange Place in Kingsport and Visions of Christmas at Tipton-Haynes in Johnson City, just to name a few. Netherland Inn.
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill edges Dobyns-Bennett in dual swim meet
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill won its dual swim meet 191-165 over Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday night at Freedom Hall pool, although there were several standout performances on both sides. The Hilltoppers won 94-82 on the boys’ side, although the Indians won the majority of the individual races. Science Hill’s...
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton offers extended shopping hours and complementary beverages Friday.
ELIZABETHTON — This Friday evening, Downtown Elizabethton will be providing Christmas shoppers with extended hours, special sales, and also offering those shoppers with some delicious beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) while they are doing their shopping. The complementary wine will be offered with valid identification at several of the businesses.
Tri-Cities Best: The Groovy Smoothie is whipping up something new in Erwin
The Groovy Smoothie was chosen as the region's best brunch location by viewer nominations and votes.
Kingsport Times-News
Town of Unicoi cuts ribbon on remodeled CRR 1111 caboose
Town of Unicoi officials and railroad aficionados gathered at the Tourist Information Center to cut the ribbon on the town’s newly-remodeled Clinchfield CRR 1111 caboose Thursday afternoon. The CRR 1111 was the last caboose to be commissioned by the Clinchfield Railroad. It later operated for CSX and was donated...
