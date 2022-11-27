Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal on leaving legacy over results: “The important legacy is that the people I have lived with during these 20 years have a good human memory of me”
Rafael Nadal has no doubts about his legacy being more important than his results as he wants to be remembered properly. Tennis results are important to all players including Nadal. He would not be as great as he was without dedication and work ethic towards a goal which is most easily identifiable through certain results. Results are important but legacy is even more important to him:
tennisuptodate.com
“My knee has been a little bit so-so and that has to wait”: Federer rules out certain holidays as knee recovery continues post retirement
Roger Federer retired from tennis but he still would like to have a farewell tour of sorts if his knees permitted. Federer's knees are not what they used to be and he's going on about the situation very carefully because one of his motivations to undergo all those surgeries was being able to enjoy life after retirement. Federer likes to play sports and be active and preserving his knees will allow him to do that in the future.
tennisuptodate.com
Shriver ranks most memorable moments of 2022 including Federer and Serena Williams retirements
Pam Shriver took to social media to rank her most memorable moments of the 2022 season and she picked some retirements. The Tennis Podcast Twitter page asked fans about their most memorable moments from the 2022 season and Pam Shriver took part in it. Responding on Twitter as well, Shriver selected Williams and Federer retiring from tennis just weeks apart.
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou gives key to success that Alcaraz, Nadal, Rune and Hewitt all have
Patrick Mouratoglou recently talked about Novak Djokovic and what makes the Serbian one of the best champions in history. Novak Djokovic did many great things in his career and most tennis fans are quite well-versed in the impact that he has had on tennis. He's still one of the best if not the best player in the world as he showed at the ATP Finals recently.
tennisuptodate.com
Troicki hopes for Djokovic Davis Cup return: “We are counting on Novak in Norway”
In order to qualify for the Davis Cup Group Stage will take on Norway with Team Captain Viktor Troicki hoping to have Djokovic. Djokovic was unable to help his country in the group stage this year which caused the nation to be eliminated from the competition as they still heavily rely on him. There are some solid players like Kecmanovic and Krajinovic, but they are very beatable without Djokovic.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic went to congratulate Canada team after Davis Cup Finals triumph according to Pospisil
Novak Djokovic personally congratulated every member of the Canadian Davis Cup after their win over Australia. Novak Djokovic replaced Monaco with Marbella in 2020 during the Coronavirus pandemic as it allowed him more freedom due to the spaciousness of the villa he chose. He's been enjoying his time there and spending the majority of his free time there which allowed him to quickly make a trip to nearby Malaga for the Davis Cup Finals.
tennisuptodate.com
Hewitt tried to get Kyrgios into Davis Cup team but money came first with Saudi exhibition worth six figures
Lleyton Hewitt tried to get Kyrgios to play the Davis Cup but the Australian prioritized his own singles career over the competition. Kyrgios enjoys playing for Australia yet the Australian is aware that his tennis career and popularity will not last forever. He elected to take part in the exhibition in Saudia Arabia which should earn him plenty of cash as opposed to the Davis Cup.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic, Genie Bouchard and tennis community congratulate Canada on first Davis Cup victory
Canada defeated Australia 2-0 in the finals on Sunday to clinch their first-ever Davis Cup title since the tournament started in 1990. 18th-ranked Denis Shapovalov set the tone for his team by breaking Thanasi Kokkinakis as many as four times and defeating him 6-2, 6-4 to give Canada a 1-0 lead.
Yardbarker
Djokovic makes surprising appearance at Davis Cup Finals between Canada and Australia
Novak Djokovic surprisingly attended the Davis Cup Finals between Australia and Canada in Malaga with his brother and son Stefan. Australia and Canada competed in the Davis Cup Finals, which were held in Malaga. Pospisil's longtime pal Djokovic made a surprise appearance at the event to see the championship game and ultimately witness his close friend win the prize. Pospisil and Djokovic started the contentious PTPA together as friends who have known each other for a long time.
“I can tell you the truth and it won't sound like false modesty” — Michael Jordan on what made him a special basketball player
Tony Robbins asked MJ what made him the greatest player of all time, and he loved Jordan's answer.
tennisuptodate.com
Hewitt slams Davis Cup format after Australia defeat: “The concept of competition is wrong and nobody listens”
Australia Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt praised his team but slammed the competition for the format once again explaining how wrong it is. Most tennis fans remember the old Davis Cup with the almost football-like atmosphere that made it a unique event rather hard to replicate in tennis. The sheer emotion and energy that players drew from the engaged crowds made it a memorable spectacle even on Television. This version of the competition doesn't have that and Hewitt talked about it after the final:
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas father Apostolos looks back on 2022 season: "There are certainly improvements to be made and we are open to continuing to grow"
Stefanos Tsitsipas had a pretty solid 2022 year where he won some trophies but also disappointed in many ways. His father Apostolos Tsitsipas was there for all of his good and bad moments and he reflected upon his year in a Facebook post. Apostolos struck a grateful tone for the season but explained that his son has many things to improve for the next step.
tennisuptodate.com
“It is a pleasure to collaborate with you and your team” - Toni Nadal praises Auger-Aliassime after Davis Cup triumph
Toni Nadal congratulated Felix Auger-Aliassime on winning the Davis Cup saying it was a pleasure collaborating with him and his team. Nadal was hired by Auger-Aliassime as an advisor and secondary coach last year and since then he's been working with Felix to improve both his tennis and mindset. It's hard to argue that it doesn't work as the Canadian was able to finally win a trophy and score some major wins on the Tour.
tennisuptodate.com
American sportswriter Chris Oddo sees Fritz as leading light in American men's tennis: "Setting the bar even higher for guys like Tiafoe and Tommy Paul"
American tennis is experiencing a slow but sure rise on the ATP Tour with American number one Taylor Fritz being the leading man. It's not just Fritz doing the heavy lifting it's also players like Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe who both have had an amazing year in 2022. They are all capable of becoming major players but Fritz has established himself as the leader of the pack.
atptour.com
#NextGenATP Stars Rune, Draper, Shelton Feature In Biggest ATP Upsets Of 2022
This week, ATPTour.com begins its annual season-in-review series, looking back at 2022’s best matches, biggest upsets, most dramatic comebacks and more. In this installment, we look back at the biggest upsets on the ATP Tour this season (excluding the Grand Slams), featuring Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz and Jack Draper. On Thursday we will focus on the best Grand Slam upsets of the year.
tennisuptodate.com
Stephens arrives in South Africa ahead of Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge
Sloane Stephens has arrived in South Africa ahead of the Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge on December 3rd and 4th. Stephens arrived in the country with her husband Jozy Altidore after they spent some time in Iceland. Stephens posted a video on social media showing herself and Altidore in South Africa as she shared the following caption:
tennisuptodate.com
"The greatest moment in Canadian tennis!" - Milos Raonic shares heartfelt tribute to members of Canadian team following maiden Davis Cup victory
Former World No.3 Milos Raonic congratulated the 2022 Canadian Davis Cup team for achieving "the greatest moment in Canadian tennis history." On Sunday, Canada defeated Australia 2-0 to win its first Davis Cup title. By winning this year's Davis Cup title, Canada became the 16th nation in tennis history with a title in the competition.
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev on staying positive after French Open injury hell: “The first time I walked, I was extremely happy, The first time I ran”
Alexander Zverev detailed how he stayed positive while recovering from a gruelling injury suffered at the French Open. Alexander Zverev was quite possibly playing the best match of his life against Nadal at the French Open but he suffered the worst injury of his career in the same match. It was a strange mix of emotions for Zvereve who was devastated by the injury but remained very positive during the process:
tennisuptodate.com
Former World No.1 Tracy Austin gives favourite moments and matches from 2022 season including Federer Laver Cup emotional farewell
Former great Tracy Austin picked her favourite moments from the 2022 season naming several good ones featuring some legends. Tracy Austin has served as an analyst for the tennis channel multiple times this year and a former tennis player she keenly follows the game. She responded to a question on the social media platform Twitter about picking her favourite moments of the past season and she choose some good ones.
Comments / 2