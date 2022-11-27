The Greenwich Choral Society announces its Annual Holiday Concerts, Saturday, December d at 4:00 PM and Sunday, December 4 at 2:30 and 5:00 PM. The generosity of Saint Nicolas and the many legends surrounding his heroic life will be revealed through Benjamin Britten’s Saint Nicolas cantata for large chorus, semi-chorus, soloists and orchestra of strings, complemented by piano and organ. The Greenwich Choral Society will share the spotlight with the Greenwich Academy Madrigal Singers, Choristers from Christ Church, Greenwich, and tenor Chance Jonas-O’Toole as Nicolas.

