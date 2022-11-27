ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific House event raises $300K

Pacific House, a leader in ending homelessness in Fairfield County, hosted its 21st Annual Pacific House Celebration at the Residence Inn by Marriott Stamford Downtown on Thursday, October 20. The event, which was also streamed live for at-home supporters, raised more than $300,000 to support the life-changing services the organization provides.
STAMFORD, CT
Greenwich First Responders to compete in ‘Battle Of the Badges’

Local fire, law enforcement and emergency medical services personnel are teaming up with the American Red Cross for the Greenwich Battle of the Badges blood drive to see which emergency response organization can collect the most units of life-saving blood, through their own donations as well as through recruited donors.
GREENWICH, CT
Greenwich Choral Society announces Holiday Concerts

The Greenwich Choral Society announces its Annual Holiday Concerts, Saturday, December d at 4:00 PM and Sunday, December 4 at 2:30 and 5:00 PM. The generosity of Saint Nicolas and the many legends surrounding his heroic life will be revealed through Benjamin Britten’s Saint Nicolas cantata for large chorus, semi-chorus, soloists and orchestra of strings, complemented by piano and organ. The Greenwich Choral Society will share the spotlight with the Greenwich Academy Madrigal Singers, Choristers from Christ Church, Greenwich, and tenor Chance Jonas-O’Toole as Nicolas.
GREENWICH, CT
Katherine Cotter Gent elected President of Greenwich Bar Association

Cummings & Lockwood announced that Katherine (“Kacie”) Cotter Gent, an Associate in the firm’s Private Clients Group and based in the Greenwich office, has been selected to serve as the next President of the Greenwich Bar Association for the 2022-2023 term. “We are very excited that Kacie...
GREENWICH, CT
Greenwich Registrars of Voters Office named Center for Election Excellence

Nonpartisan nationwide program brings together election officials, designers, technologists, and other experts to support and celebrate excellence in U.S. election administration. The Town of Greenwich Registrars of Voters are among the first 10 inaugural cohort of Centers for Election Excellence, a recognition that Registrars Fred DeCaro III (R) and Mary...
GREENWICH, CT
Sacred Heart Seniors commit to Division I Athletics

Sacred Heart Greenwich announces that seven senior athletes have signed National Letters of Intent (NLI) to play collegiate sports at Division I institutions. This signing marks a binding agreement between the student-athletes and their colleges and universities. The following students have made commitments:. Ines Araujo: Lafayette Field hockey. Corbin Callaway:...
FAIRFIELD, CT

