Indianapolis, IN

WIBC.com

Man Found Shot to Death in a Back Yard

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a house on the northwest side of Indianapolis. A neighbor called police just before 8 p.m. and alerted them to the shooting. The shooting happened on West 29th St., near I-65 and just east of Dr. Martin Luther...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man sought in connection with June 2021 double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a double homicide. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to find 33-year-old Lamar Ball. He’s accused of killing Justice Wills and Eric Colvin last year. On June 28, 2021, IMPD officers responded to a crash at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 6 houses struck by gunfire on same east Indianapolis block

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at least a half-dozen houses that were shot at Tuesday night on the east side of Indianapolis. An IMPD spokesperson said at least six homes were struck by bullets in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Avenue, just north of East 10th Street, on the near east side. Two of the houses were vacant, police said, but four others had residents inside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

1 dead after shooting on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s near northwest side. According to the IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4600 block of Abington Drive in Abington Apartments near Georgetown Road and 46th Street. The shooting occurred shortly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Greenfield man arrested in alleged road rage shooting on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Greenfield after an alleged road rage shooting Tuesday in downtown Indianapolis. Police received a report of someone shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 65, near Washington Street, around 9:15 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe 33-year-old Justin...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police: IMPD Officer Fires Gun at Suspected Drunk Driver Who Damaged Patrol Car

INDIANAPOLIS–A gun was fired by an IMPD officer, there was a chase, and a woman was arrested in Indianapolis late Tuesday night on the east side. Just after 11:30, the officer attempted to conduct a DUI traffic stop on a suspected drunk driver at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Emerson Avenue. It was a brown pickup truck being driven by a woman. Police say that woman has a warrant for her arrest in Delaware County. She took off when the officer approached the truck. The truck had been reported stolen several minutes prior to the attempted traffic stop.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

One Person Killed in Cumberland Shooting

CUMBERLAND, Ind.–A person was shot and killed early this morning in Cumberland. Police say it happened on Elmtree Park Way, near 10th Street and North German Church Road, which is where they found one man shot at about 1:30. He later died. That is at the Elmtree Park Apartments.
CUMBERLAND, IN
WISH-TV

1 person dies in shooting at Cumberland apartment complex

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One person died early Tuesday morning after he was shot at a Cumberland apartment complex, police said. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers with the Cumberland Police Department were called to a shooting at the Elmtree Park Apartments. The apartment complex is located in the 900 block of Elmtree Park Way near the intersection of 10th Street and German Church Road.
CUMBERLAND, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 8 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at South Kitley Avenue and East Washington Street, IMPD said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

