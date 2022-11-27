INDIANAPOLIS–A gun was fired by an IMPD officer, there was a chase, and a woman was arrested in Indianapolis late Tuesday night on the east side. Just after 11:30, the officer attempted to conduct a DUI traffic stop on a suspected drunk driver at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Emerson Avenue. It was a brown pickup truck being driven by a woman. Police say that woman has a warrant for her arrest in Delaware County. She took off when the officer approached the truck. The truck had been reported stolen several minutes prior to the attempted traffic stop.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO