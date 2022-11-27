Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Man Found Shot to Death in a Back Yard
INDIANAPOLIS–A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a house on the northwest side of Indianapolis. A neighbor called police just before 8 p.m. and alerted them to the shooting. The shooting happened on West 29th St., near I-65 and just east of Dr. Martin Luther...
Indianapolis police arrest man in connection with series of robberies
An Indianapolis man is in custody after police say he robbed a series of businesses in a four-month timeframe.
At least 6 homes hit by gunfire during drive-by shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — At least a half dozen homes were damaged by gunfire during an apparent drive-by shooting overnight on Indy’s near east side. IMPD officers were alerted to detected gunshots in the area of 1100 N. Hamilton Avenue around 9 p.m. Upon arrival to the residential area north of 10th Street, police found multiple shell […]
mdmh-bloomington.com
Man sought in connection with June 2021 double homicide
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a double homicide. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to find 33-year-old Lamar Ball. He’s accused of killing Justice Wills and Eric Colvin last year. On June 28, 2021, IMPD officers responded to a crash at […]
IMPD looking for two people with connections to October homicide
IMPD detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest regarding an October murder investigation.
wrtv.com
1 dead after shooting on near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s near northwest side. According to the IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4600 block of Abington Drive in Abington Apartments near Georgetown Road and 46th Street. The shooting occurred shortly...
IMPD: Officer fires gun after attempted traffic stop leads to pursuit on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An attempted traffic stop on Indianapolis' east side overnight led to a pursuit in which an IMPD officer fired their gun, police said. The officer and female suspect were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries not related to a gunshot, according to IMPD. Just after 11:30...
Greenfield man arrested in alleged road rage shooting on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Greenfield after an alleged road rage shooting Tuesday in downtown Indianapolis. Police received a report of someone shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 65, near Washington Street, around 9:15 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe 33-year-old Justin...
WIBC.com
Buried for Three Hours: Man Thought Quickly and Survived on the East Side
INDIANAPOLIS–When Adam Collar began installing a sewer pipe for a new neighborhood in east Marion County, near the Hancock County line Wednesday morning, he had no idea that he’d be stuck under three ft. of densely packed dirt for more than three hours. At 11:23, Indianapolis Fire Dept....
WIBC.com
1 dead after crash on I-74 on Indianapolis' southeast side
One person died in a crash early Wednesday on a ramp from Interstate 74 to Interstate 465 on the city's southeast side, police say.
WIBC.com
WISH-TV
WISH-TV
IMPD: Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 8 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at South Kitley Avenue and East Washington Street, IMPD said in a statement.
