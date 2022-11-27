Friday Walk Through: Previewing Kansas State vs. TCU in the Big 12 Championship. GoPowercat's Cole Carmody and football analyst Monte Spiller provide an Xs and Os assessment of Kansas State football: This week, the show the fellas preview Kansas State's game against TCU on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.

