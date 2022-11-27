Read full article on original website
‘Hexware’ #1 Preview: ‘The Magic Order’ Meets ‘Blade Runner’
“Why sell your soul…when you can buy a new one?. In a corporate-ruled world where class inequality is greater than ever, a desperate, lonely populace is drawn to neo-spiritualism and hedge magic. When their teenage daughter is murdered, the Marks family is left asking the gods what they did...
Advance Review: A New Villain Rises In `Rogue Sun’ #8
A new story arc kicks off and a new villain is introduced. The creative team finds the right balance of the new and the familiar – and sets up an interesting story going forward. Should we root for the morally questionable “hero” or the “villain” trying to avenge his down-on-his-luck father?
A Slayer Forgotten, A Slayer Lost: Reviewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ #8
‘The Vampire Slayer’ tackles the elephant in the room amongst Buffy’s friends, as their actions meant to help the Slayer have come back to haunt them all in the most terrible way. This series is character driven through and through, spending a whole issue with the crew of characters bearing their souls in the most human and cathartic way possible. Anyone that is a fan of the Buffy world needs to be picking this book up.
Bonding A Crew The Starfleet Way: Reviewing ‘Star Trek’ #2
‘Star Trek’ continues to bring bold concepts and intriguing mixes of characters together while adding so much to the almost sixty-year-old tapestry that is Star Trek. One of the things central to Trek shows has been the characters that we follow around, and those crew dynamics start to really form and gel in this second issue.
Advance Review: Starfleet Officer Dracula Reporting In `Star Trek: Lower Decks’ #3
While not as strong as the previous two issues, this concluding chapter closes out the limited series in a fun way. With artwork that could be taken directly from the streaming series, the issue puts you right on the lower decks of the USS Cerritos. Overall. 8.5/10. It isn’t often...
Parents to send ashes of son who dreamt of being astronaut to space: 'Love you to the moon and back'
He was so interested in science that he even taught his teachers a thing to two about space that they did not know, said his mother.
Skybound Reveal A Frightening First Look At ‘Creepshow’ #4
Skybound lofted the coffin lid up to reveal a first look at Creepshow #4, arriving in comic book shops on Wednesday December 28th and based on the Shudder TV series of the same name. And, like previous issues, we get two terrifying tales. First, Kyle Starks (I HATE THIS PLACE)...
Big Trouble In Chinatown: Previewing ‘The Dead Lucky’ #4
“Overwhelmed and cut off from her ghosts a badly injured Bibi takes desperate measures to confront Morrow before they can take control of Chinatown. But she’s unprepared for the firepower of their latest creation – and just how far they’re willing to go to take her down.”
House Of X: Previewing ‘X-Terminators’ #3
“VAMPIRES, VIOLENCE AND VENGEANCE! Does it count as killing a man when the man in question is already undead? This problem is one the lovely ladies of bombs and blades are going to need to wrestle with as they brutally separate bloodsuckers’ heads from their bodies! Just when you thought the night couldn’t get more bonkers…”
TV Review: ‘Titans’ Season 4, Episode 5
It’s a storytelling trope to see a victim become the villain. That’s exactly what this season of Titans is doing, and this week’s episode was a pivotal one as it was the first step in seeing Sebastian (Joseph Morgan) fulfill his destiny. The episode had enough action and suspense to both entertain and put up a fight. It just wasn’t enough, though. Sebastian ultimately went with his mother, which is the season’s turning point into his descent into villainy. Also, the Titans certainly didn’t make it easy on Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente).
Adam Glass’ AfterShock Comics’ Series ‘The Normals’ Gets Optioned For Television
AfterShock Comics and its parent company AfterShock Media announces that Adam Glass’ series The Normals has been optioned by Werner Films for Australia’s SBS. The comic book series is to be executive produced by Werner Films’ Joanna Werner and Stuart Menzies alongside Glass and AfterShock’s Jon Kramer, Carrie Stein and Lee Kramer. Louise Fox will act as showrunner for the proposed series and Rive Gauche Television, an AfterShock Media company, will distribute it globally.
The Feud Continues This February In ‘Madballs Vs. Garbage Pail Kids: Time Again, Slime Again’
It’s already (slime) time for a rematch. Dynamite announced Thursday a sequel to their successful Madballs Vs. Garbage Pail Kids miniseries — Madballs Vs. Garbage Pail Kids: Time Again, Slime Again. The rematch spans eons with the first issue chronicling the initial tussle between the Cro-Madballs and Neanderthal Pail Kids. Writer Sholly Fisch and artist Jason Crosby also return for more of the mayhem. Additionally, each issue will be packed with stories, puzzles, and activity pages.
Preview: ‘Hellboy’ Meets ‘Zelda’ In Whatnot’s ‘Quested’ #1
“Rising star at Marvel (Spider-Man 2099) and DC Comics, Kim Jacinto, provides an iconic debut cover, with art by Kit Wallis, the artist behind the hit series Good Boy. Quested fuses the attitude of Hellboy and the fantasy-adventure spirit of Legend of Zelda as it follows the questing misadventures of pawn shop owner and morally ambiguous hero-for-hire, Jinx, through a world filled with lizard henchmen, dungeon-bosses, and unicorn burgers!
Dive Into The Worlds Of Terry Moore With Humble Bundle
Terry Moore is rightfully considered one of the great indie cartoonists, with his legendary Strangers In Paradise. Now with a Humble Bundle ending this week, you can pick up the complete works of Moore, including SIP, and donate some money to charity. The bundle features 45 volumes of incredible stories...
Talking With Doug Wagner And Daniel Hillyard About Their New Dark Humoured Slasher Series ‘Plush’
For those with a taste for their humour dark and gory, then Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard’s latest collaboration, Plush, is definitely for you. Especially if you enjoyed their previous dalliances with the darkside in both Plastic and Vinyl. Plush #1 is out today in all good comic stores so what better time to catch up with both to quiz them on their new miniseries.
Previewing Image Comics’ ‘Rogue Sun’ #8
“Still reeling from the aftermath of his fight with Cataclysm Dylan finds himself forging a new path both at home and as a superhero. But with one poor decision comes bitter consequences…and the birth of a villain hellbent on revenge.”. Rogue Sun #8 is out now from Image Comics.
One Piece Diaries #41: Post-Enies Lobby Arc
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
Advance Review: The Made-Up Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction In `Bob Phantom’
Part The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, part American Psycho, this one-shot puts a new spin on a Golden Age character. It’s a great premise, though a single issue only scratched the surface of the character’s frustration with the modern world – as well as his own potential.
IDW Announces Six Comic Book Titles In Development For TV
IDW is moving fast with the announcement that it is developing six comic book series and graphic novels into television series. “Will Davies (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Man Vs. Bee, How to Train Your Dragon) and Chloe Moss (Switch, Hollyoaks) will write and Executive Produce the series which is based on Eddie Campbell’s subversive drama that drops the gods of ancient Greece into present day as if they had never left. Campbell’s graphic novel, published by IDW imprint Top Shelf Productions, imagines what the Gods of our past might be doing in present day among mere mortals. Bacchus’ development will be shepherded by IDW’s Vice President of Live-Action, Jonny Gutman and Director of Live-Action, Julie Winograd. Representing Will Davies is UTA, 42, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein, and representing Chloe Moss is 42.”
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing ‘Star Wars: Darth Vader’ #29
“TECHNO (RE)UNION! Three decades ago, Anakin Skywalker slaughtered Wat Tambor, leader of the Techno Union, along with the rest of the Separatist leaders by the command of the Emperor. So who is the pirate JUL TAMBOR, what is he planning on Skako Minor, and what will the Handmaiden, who now stands at Vader’s side, do when it’s her job to choose if Jul lives or dies? Also, which Handmaiden is this? And will this new adventure fulfill Sabé’s dream of derailing Vader’s journey to the dark side—or simply complete it?”
