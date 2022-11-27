UConn football’s Jackson Mitchell, Tre Wortham named to All-New England team

Two members of the UConn defensive unit, Jackson Mitchell and Tre Wortham, were honored with selections to the All-New England team by the New England Football Writers Sunday.

Mitchell, a linebacker, is a Butkus Award semifinalist and leads the nation in fumble recoveries with five. His 11.1 tackles per game rank fourth nationally, and he’s racked up 133 total tackles. Mitchell has also come up with 8 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception.

[ Dom Amore: With a sweet, historic win over Boston College, Jackson Mitchell is becoming the link from what was, to what UConn football can be ]

Against Boston College , Mitchell led a stout defensive performance as he forced a fumble, recovered another and intercepted a pass – all in the fourth quarter – as the Huskies held on to beat the Eagles for the first time ever, 13-3.

Wortham, a senior cornerback, led the team with four interceptions this season and his 38 tackles notched a career-high.

UConn’s defense ranks 31st in the country in turnovers gained (20) and No. 54 in turnover margin.

The All-New England team is made up of 35 all-stars that represent the 16 Division I schools in New England that sponsor football at both the FBS and FCS levels.