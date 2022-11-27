ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo vs. Ohio: 3 early MAC championship game storylines

By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
Ready or not, it’s time for the Mid-American Conference championship game.

Toledo and Ohio meet at Ford Field next Saturday in a game that will make each team’s season if it wins. A loss for the Rockets would be especially disastrous after starting the season 7-3.

The Bobcats are attempting to win their first conference title since 1968.

Both teams enter the game with banged-up quarterbacks. Ohio starter Kurtis Rourke is out for the season, and Toledo’s Dequan Finn could be starring at a similar status.

Ford Field will play host to arguably the best offense (Ohio) and the best defense (Toledo) in the conference, setting up an appropriate showdown of strength vs strength.

“I don’t know a ton [about Ohio] other than crossover film,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “Obviously, very efficient offensively. The new defensive staff has done a great job eliminating explosive plays. Very similar to the defense we just played.”

Here are three early keys to the MAC championship game:

No Rourke, no problem?

Even with a season-ending injury, Rourke will probably win MAC offensive player of the year honors. His absence was supposed to be a major issue for the Bobcats, but it was anything but in last week’s 38-14 MAC East-clinching win over Bowling Green.

Backup CJ Harris completed 10 of 21 passes for 196 yards with one touchdown, and he ran for 65 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Ohio’s offense ranks at or near the top of the MAC in nearly every statistical category.

So does the Toledo defense.

The Rockets finished the regular season first in total defense (330.1 yards per game) against conference opponents, third in pass defense (198.1 yards), second in rush defense (132.0 yards), and eighth in scoring defense (27.6 points).

UT allowed 15 TD passes — one more than Buffalo, which had the fewest — and intercepted a league-high 11 passes.

Will Finn play?

Perhaps a better question is should Finn play? He was an all-league player until suffering an upper-body injury at Buffalo. Then Finn injured his ankle against Ball State in his first game back.

Prior to the Buffalo injury, Finn was completing 59.9 percent of his passes. Since then, he’s 26 of 49 with three touchdowns and three interceptions, including a crippling pick-six at Western Michigan.

Of more concern for Toledo is Finn’s lack of mobility. He had 522 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 85 carries before the Buffalo injury, averaging more than six yards per carry. In the past two games, Finn has rushed for two yards and zero touchdowns on 10 carries.

A diminished Finn appears like he is not a better option than Tucker Gleason, even if Gleason too is injured. When healthy Gleason has proven to be a solid option, as he led Toledo to a thrilling win at Eastern Michigan.

On the final play of the first half against BGSU, Gleason broke his hand. He was effective in the second half, nearly leading another come-from-behind victory. He struggled against Western Michigan, but it was mostly due to a putrid offensive line that didn’t protect him.

“We taped it up well and had a splint,” said Gleason, who had surgery last week to insert a steel plate. “There were a couple times where I would take a hit on hit and I’d feel it a little bit. I can’t sit here and say it affected my game at all because it didn’t.”

How fragile is Toledo’s psyche?

There’s no way to put it other than parts of the team no-showed against Bowling Green and Western Michigan. The defense was atrocious against the Falcons, and the offense was listless against the Broncos.

Toledo clinched the MAC West two weeks ago, and it may have been a detriment to the positive momentum UT had at the time. Would the Rockets have been more inspired if it had to beat BG and Western? Perhaps.

One thing is certain: Saturday is a must win. Entering the most important game of the season off two uninspiring performances isn’t ideal.

