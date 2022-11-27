Read full article on original website
Connie Jo Gooch, 64, De Soto
Connie Jo Gooch, 64, of De Soto died Nov. 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Gooch was born Jan. 13, 1958, in Craig, Colo., the daughter of the late Dortha (Jacober) and Clarence Schlosser. She was preceded in death by her husband: Dennis Paul Gooch. She...
Melba Jewel (Brown) LeGear, 80, St. Louis
Melba Jewel (Brown) LeGear, 80, of St. Louis died Nov. 24, 2022, in St. Louis. Mrs. LeGear was a computer specialist. She was Baptist. Born Jan. 22, 1942, in Owassa, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Allie Dee (Raybon) and Ralph Marvin Brown. She is survived by her...
Janet Lynn (Neill) Goett, 74, Byrnes Mill
Janet Lynn (Neill) Goett, 74, of Byrnes Mill, died Nov. 29, 2022, in Byrnes Mill. Mrs. Goett was a teacher for 32 years, working at four of the elementary schools in the Northwest R-1 School District, and worked in public relations for Dave Mungenast. She never passed up the opportunity to take a girls’ trip and made unforgettable memories for those around her. She often went fishing with her husband and son simply to spend time with them. Born July 25, 1948, in Mexico, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Harriett “Mickey” (Travis) and John “Holly” Neill.
Mary Lou Vineyard, 83, Festus
Mary Lou Vineyard, 83, of Festus died Nov. 28, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Arnold. Born April 28, 1939, in Festus, Mrs. Vineyard was the daughter of the late Hilda Sophia (Roth) and Louis Henry Schweigert. She is survived by her husband: Dale Vineyard; four children: Dena (Ronald) Lucas of Festus,...
Crantha ‘Fran’ (Moore) Stanfill-Huckabee, 85, Festus
Crantha “Fran” (Moore) Stanfill-Huckabee, 85, of Festus died Nov. 28, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Born May 26, 1937, Mrs. Stanfill-Huckabee was the daughter of the late Ola (Dickey) and Sam Moore. She was preceded in death by two spouses: John Huckabee and Gerald Stanfill.
St. Louis man allegedly sells Arnold mobile home he doesn’t own
Arnold Police are trying to find a 50-year-old St. Louis man who allegedly sold a mobile home that did not belong to him. He is accused of twice stealing money from people by accepting payments for the mobile home he didn’t own, police reported. The latest victim, a 27-year-old...
Virgil Eugene DeClue, 91, Herculaneum
Virgil Eugene DeClue, 91, of Herculaneum died Nov. 28, 2022, at Scenic Nursing Center in Herculaneum. Mr. DeClue was a supervisor for Boeing Aircraft and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed bowling, traveling and working with the Boy Scouts and was an avid reader. Born Dec. 4, 1930, in Festus, he was the son of the late Artie May Ledbetter and Samuel DeClue.
April election filing period starts Dec. 6
The filing period for those who plan to run for public office in the April 4, 2023, general election opens Tuesday, Dec. 6, and ends Tuesday, Dec. 27. Candidates who file for the April election, will run for seats on boards that govern cities, school districts and fire, ambulance, water, sewer and road districts.
High Ridge man allegedly found driving stolen pickup in Eureka
A 28-year-old High Ridge man was arrested after he allegedly was found driving a stolen pickup in Eureka. He said he had agreed to buy the 1997 Ford F-150 from a 61-year-old Pacific man but had not made any payments, Eureka Police reported. A Eureka Police officer saw the pickup...
Fox campus project over budget, other Prop P projects under budget
The Fox C-6 School District is being charged $54,382.58 more than it originally anticipated to complete construction projects on the Fox Schools campus in Arnold. The district was slated to pay ICS Construction Services in St. Louis $16,035,200 to build a new instructional wing, renovate a science lab, install new main entrance signage and upgrade the building’s water service at Fox High; construct a new main entrance, renovate four science labs and upgrade security at Fox Middle; and improve the entrance and security at Fox Elementary. Work on the campus at 751 Jeffco Blvd. is now expected to cost $16,089,582.58 and be completed by fall 2024, according to Board of Education documents.
Pickup with guns inside stolen from outside Arnold Schnucks
A pickup with three guns and hunting equipment inside was stolen from outside the Schnucks store, 3900 Vogel Road, in Arnold. The 2001 Ford F-350 was valued at about $20,000, and together the .380 Glock pistol, two Benelli shotguns and hunting equipment were worth about $9,600, Arnold Police reported. A...
Two men shot during dispute at Arnold Taco Bell
Arnold Police are investigating a shooting at the Taco Bell restaurant, 1932 Richardson Road, that left two men injured. The men were transported to Mercy Hospital South in south St. Louis County with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported. Officers were called at about 2:35 a.m. Nov. 27 to the restaurant following...
GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEWS: De Soto honors Mahn this season
The De Soto girls basketball program is devoting its season to the memory of one of its greatest players. Kim Mahn wore No. 40 while leading the Dragons to back-to-back state championships in 1988-1989. In 2018, Mahn’s No. 40 uniform became the first in school history – boys or girls – to be retired. Mahn died in April following a 20-year battle with multiple sclerosis. Every girls player at De Soto from seventh through 12th grade will wear a shirt in pregame warmups with Mahn’s name and number on the back.
Pevely revokes Super 8 business license, but hotel remains open at least until Dec. 12 hearing
In a split vote, the Pevely Board of Aldermen decided on Nov. 21 to revoke the business license for Pevely Hospitality Group Inc., which owns and operates the Super 8 hotel, 1711 Hwy. Z. On Oct. 18, Pevely city officials shut down the hotel’s second and third floors, as well...
Ferguson man arrested in Eureka for alleged DWI following accident
A 29-year-old Ferguson man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a car he was driving ran off the road and into a ditch. The man was not injured in the accident, Eureka Police reported. At about 8:15 p.m. Nov. 4, Eureka Police received a report that someone...
Graffiti found on I-55 overpass in Arnold
Arnold Police are investigating vandalism on the I-55 overpass and the nearby sidewalk along Church Road, where spray-painted words and letters were found. The cost for the Missouri Department of Transportation to remove the graffiti was estimated at $500, police reported. An officer saw the paint on the overpass at...
