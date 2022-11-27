Janet Lynn (Neill) Goett, 74, of Byrnes Mill, died Nov. 29, 2022, in Byrnes Mill. Mrs. Goett was a teacher for 32 years, working at four of the elementary schools in the Northwest R-1 School District, and worked in public relations for Dave Mungenast. She never passed up the opportunity to take a girls’ trip and made unforgettable memories for those around her. She often went fishing with her husband and son simply to spend time with them. Born July 25, 1948, in Mexico, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Harriett “Mickey” (Travis) and John “Holly” Neill.

BYRNES MILL, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO