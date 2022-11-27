Read full article on original website
Related
sciencealert.com
'Holdout Humans': Chilling Glimpse Into Our Future if We Survive Another Million Years
Most species are transitory. They go extinct, branch into new species or change over time due to random mutations and environmental shifts. A typical mammalian species can be expected to exist for a million years. Modern humans, Homo sapiens, have been around for roughly 300,000 years. So what will happen...
The first private lander is about to head to the moon
The hot-tub-sized lander, made by Toyko-based company ispace, is carrying robots and a rock CD. Josh Miller/UnsplashA SpaceX rocket will carry the Tokyo company's moon-bound lander off Earth.
CNET
New 3D Map of Mars' North Pole Reveals Buried Canyon
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars' south pole has attracted a lot of attention lately thanks to the unsolved mystery of hidden lakes, but let's not forget the planet's scenic north pole, an icy wonderland that has some secrets of its own. A new 3D radar image of the pole shows what's lurking beneath the surface.
AI invents millions of materials that don’t yet exist
Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence algorithm capable of predicting the structure and properties of more than 31 million materials that do not yet exist.The AI tool, named M3GNet, could lead to the discovery of new materials with exceptional properties, according to the team from the University of California San Diego who created it.M3GNet was able to populate a vast database of yet-to-be-synthesized materials instantaneously, which the engineers are already using in their hunt for more energy-dense electrodes for lithium-ion batteries used in everything from smartphones to electric cars.The matterverse.ai database and the M3GNet algorithm could potentially expand the exploration...
dailygalaxy.com
Detecting Our Solar System’s Center of Gravity: “The Location of Absolute Stillness”
“Using the pulsars we observe across the Milky Way galaxy, we are trying to be like a spider sitting in stillness in the middle of her web,” says Vanderbilt’s Stephen Taylor, assistant professor of physics and astronomy and former astronomer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) about the location of absolute stillness in our solar system, the center of gravity with which to measure the gravitational waves that signal the existence of the invisible paradoxes we call black holes, which have no memory, and contain the earliest memories of the universe.
SpaceX fires 11 engines of Starship Super Heavy booster ahead of test flight (video)
SpaceX ignited multiple Raptor engines on a Starship prototype called Booster 7 during a test in South Texas on Tuesday (Nov. 29).
Ars Technica
SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight
It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
The Mystery of the Quant 48 EV That Runs On Salt Water
The specs and claims made for this salt water powered EV were incredible in 2015. So what happened to the Quant 48 EV? The post The Mystery of the Quant 48 EV That Runs On Salt Water appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
dailygalaxy.com
3,000 Light-Year-Long Anomaly In Milky Way’s Sagittarius Arm
In 2021, astronomers discovered a previously unrecognized spur of young stars and star-forming gas clouds sticking out of the Milky Way’s Sagittarius spiral arm –one of the most striking arms in our galaxy, noted for its young stars and beautiful nebula that connects to the major Orion arm that harbors our solar system. “Spiral arms in galaxies like the Milky Way typically form from long-lived spiral density waves that periodically cause a bunching up of stars and clouds in a regular symmetric pattern, like a pinwheel,” wrote astronomer Debra Elmegreen, president of the International Astronomical Union, in an email to The Daily Galaxy.
Futurism
New AI Shows What You'd Look Like in Different Eras
Ever wondered what you would've looked like if you were alive during ancient Greek times or were reborn as a nineteenth century Arctic explorer?. A new app called AI Time Machine by DNA analysis company MyHeritage is taking the internet by storm, allowing anybody to generate pixel-perfect renditions of their faces in the style of different historical periods.
cryptoslate.com
The Everdome Mars mission launches from Hatta today at 5pm GST
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Dubai, UAE, 30th November, 2022, Chainwire — The countdown has begun for Everdome’s first rocket launch, as the world’s most hyper-realistic...
Comments / 0