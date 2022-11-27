Read full article on original website
Grundy County Herald
BETAs attend State Convention
Tracy City Elementary School’s Beta Club attended the National BETA State Convention in Nashville Nov. 19 and 20. The students, sponsors, parents and grandparents headed to Nashville Friday after school. BETA is an academic honors program with a strong emphasis on leadership and community service. Its goal is to...
WDEF
Hannah Hudson named new Principal at East Brainerd Elementary
EAST BRAINERD (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School System has chosen Hannah Hudson as the new Principal at East Brainerd Elementary School. She has been the Assistant Principal at Hixson Elementary since last year. “East Brainerd Elementary represents much of what I love about public education: diverse families, diverse...
WDEF
Amount of Homeless Students on the Rise
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- It’s been two weeks since the evictions at the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge.But even before that event, homelessness among students in Hamilton County was on the rise. According to Duoloyi Ministries, it is believed that up to 1,400 students in the Hamilton County school system...
Grundy County Herald
Honoring Our Flag
Commander David Griswold and Johnnie Fritts, Adjutant, of The Cumberland American Legion Post 74 presented Patricia Street with a Citation of Appreciation last Friday at the Legion Hall in Tracy City.
Student homelessness on the rise for Hamilton County Schools
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 1,000 Hamilton County Schools students are experiencing homelessness this semester so far, nearly totaling the amount from the previous school year. Laura Grier, the Hamilton County Schools Homeless Liaison, said students are living in hotels, cars, shelters, campgrounds, and even doubling up with...
Replica Firearm located in Student’s Bag at Coffee County Raider Academy.
Earlier this week a replica of a firearm was retrieved from a student’s bag at Coffee County Raider Academy. Once a report was made to school administration and the SRO, the replica and the student were retrieved, and an investigation was conducted. No other information was released. One of...
thedunlap-tribune.com
It’s time for the Christmas Parade
The Christmas season officially begins with the 28th annual City of Dunlap Christmas Parade travels along Highway 28 and Rankin Avenue this Saturday, December 3. The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. from a starting point of Sequatchie County Middle School and runs north to Harris Park. For more see the...
Grundy County Herald
Digging up a good deed
A good deed is an action one takes for the betterment of another, a definition Grundy County native Joseph Cook knows all too well. He located a lost ring valued at $40,000 and returned it. “I learned to do the right thing by watching how my mom and dad treated...
Grundy County Herald
Maloof takes oath of office
Monteagle welcomed their newly elected mayor Monday evening at the city council meeting. Mayor Marilyn Rodman began the meeting and after completing old business, she turned over the reins to Mayor-elect Greg Maloof. Prior to the swearing-in ceremony, Monteagle Elementary School’s Hand Bell Choir, led by Pam Maloof, performed the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Rossville Fire Department Awarded Nearly $34K in Lifesaving Equipment
More than 6,000 motor vehicle crashes have been reported in Walker County over the last five years, according to data provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation. Thanks to a $33,525 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the Rossville Fire Department will be better equipped to save the lives of their fellow citizens in motor vehicle accidents moving forward. The tools will allow first responders to quickly and efficiently remove trapped victims after motor vehicle accidents by limiting the load shift during rescues on nearly any sized vehicle.
wgnsradio.com
Local Church Organist for over 50-years Passes Away at 100
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Imagine how things have changed over the years… from the way we receive news, to the value of the U.S, dollar, history books are filled with facts, figures and everything in between. Today, only a handful of people can say they actually lived through the toughest times in America and experienced the onset of inventions that changed the world.
wgnsradio.com
Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display at Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro
Load up the car and enjoy a festive way to add to those cozy holiday memories. Cannonsburgh Village will come to life with a Christmas light display the first three weekends of December, starting this Friday evening. Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Assistant Director Rachel Singer told WGNS the drive-thru light...
WTVC
TVFCU and The Chattanooga Zoo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — TVFCU loves to be involved with the community to help and support. Darde Long and Jake Cash discuss their collaboration for upcoming events at The Chattanooga Zoo.
Grundy County Herald
Panter, McDaniel lead Lady Jackets to 75-40 win over Marion County
The Grundy County girls’ basketball team cruised to a 75-40 win over Marion County Tuesday night in Jasper. Freshman Gracie Panter scored a career-high 19 points, and sophomore Jaidys McDaniel followed closely behind with 18 points in the first meeting of the season with the rival Lady Warriors.
WKRN
Meet Amigo, fur baby of the day from PAWS Rutherford County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Meet Amigo, a three-year-old pit bull mix. Amigo is PAWS’ longest resident staying for 167 days after an owner surrender about six months ago. The adoption facility says they believe he often gets overlooked because he is an active pup when they first see him in his kennel. However, once outside he is cool and collected and walks great on the leash.
WTVC
Rock City Gardens' Enchanted Garden of Lights
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Warm your heart during this nighttime, family tradition as you walk through Rock City Gardens' winter wonderland. Located a quick drive from downtown Chattanooga, this magical Christmas lights experience is one of Chattanooga's memorable winter events. Stay connected with Rock City. ______________. Follow This N That...
wutc.org
Preserve Chattanooga: Front Lines Of Historic Preservation
Every day, historic preservation is happening in many ways here in Chattanooga. What is that experience from a regulatory perspective - as a preservation-oriented developer - an advocate for historic sites - or just involved with personal projects?. We’ll dive into all of that for the latest in our conversation...
bryan.edu
Memorial Service for Alivia Mynes and her father Chris Mynes to ALSO be Live-streamed
The Bryan community will gather in Rudd Auditorium on Tuesday, November 29, at 7:30 pm to grieve together and honor the life of Alivia and her father. The Mynes family and friends are invited to join us for this memorial service. The service will also be Live-streamed at the link below.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Belle Road in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Belle Road in Fayetteville, Tennessee.
Grundy County Herald
Equilla Rebecca Myers Bell, 71
Morrison, Tenn. resident and Martin, Ky. native Equilla Rebecca Myers Bell, 71, was born March 8, 1951 and died November 28, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville following a brief illness. A homemaker and member of West Side Baptist Church, she was the daughter of the late Marion...
