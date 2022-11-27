ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Mac Jones rips Patriots’ play-calling during loss: ‘Throw the f—ing ball!’

Frustrations seemed to get the better of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during their 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass. Jones was caught on camera during the Prime Video broadcast profanely expressing his frustration with the Patriots’ play-calling. “Throw the f—ing ball!” a frustrated Jones appeared to say. “The quick game sucks!” see also Bills capture first AFC victory of season in ‘TNF’ win over Patriots Jones told reporters after the game that he wanted the Patriots to throw the ball deeper down the field and regretted letting his frustration get the better of him. “Obviously, I just kind...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Independent

LeBron James accuses media of burying 1957 photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

LeBron James accused the media on Thursday of burying Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’s 1957 photo controversy that recently came to light.James accused media of not asking him questions about Jones’s photo in the same manner as they did when Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving was suspended for his antisemitic comments.In a recently-published photograph from 1957, Jones could be seen taking part in a protest against Black students entering his high school.The Dallas Cowboys owner was allegedly one of the bullies who blocked access to these students at the Central High in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1957.The photo created...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy