WINTER STORM WARNINGS: Second weekend storm forecast to hit East Idaho today through Tuesday morning

The second of two weeekend winter storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings to alert the public about the several inches of snow and 40 mph winds that are forecast to hit much of East Idaho late Sunday morning through Tuesday morning.

The hardest hit area is forecast to be Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit, where up to 11 inches of snow could fall.

Also expected to be hit hard by the storm are Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Tetonia, Driggs, Ashton, Soda Springs and Island Park. Those areas are forecast to receive up to 7 inches of snow.

The rest of East Idaho's towns and cities can expect anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of snow late Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. This includes the region's largest cities — Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Ammon, Idaho Falls and Rexburg — as well as higher elevation communities such as Lava Hot Springs, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, St. Charles, Spencer, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Arbon, Rockland, Malta and Bone.

East Idaho's higher mountain peaks near the Wyoming border could receive over a foot of snow depending on the storm's severity, the weather service said.

The weather service said the combination of strong winds and snow will make for very difficult driving conditions in East Idaho during the storm.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service said.

The storm comes on the heels of a Saturday snowstorm that caused numerous crashes in East Idaho, including one that resulted in Interstate 15 northbound in Pocatello being shut down for over an hour.

Conditions in East Idaho should clear by Tuesday afternoon but more winter storms are expected to barrel through the region Wednesday through next weekend so stay tuned to the weather forecast if you plan to travel.

Elsewhere in Idaho, winter weather advisories are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Salmon, Ketchum and Sun Valley as well as in southwest Idaho and winter storm warnings are in effect in North Idaho.

Winter weather advisories and/or winter storm warnings are also in effect in Oregon, Washington state, Montana, Wyoming and Utah.

Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.