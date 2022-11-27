Three teens shot while leaving birthday party on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Three teenagers are hospitalized after being shot while leaving a birthday party on Detroit’s west side Saturday night.

Police officials say the teen boys were at a sweet 16 birthday party at Xquisite Events near Joy Road and Evergreen. When the teens left around 10:15 p.m., they were met by gunfire from unknown suspects.

Two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old were injured in the shooting. All were said to be in stable condition, as of Sunday morning.

Authorities have not released any information about the suspects or what may have prompted the shooting. It was not clear how many suspects were involved in the shooting.

Anyone who knows something about the shooting should contact Detroit police.

