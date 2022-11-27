Read full article on original website
Twitter is spiraling after Japan stuns Spain and ends Germany’s World Cup run
Japan scored a pair of goals against Spain on Thursday that massively shook up the World Cup Group E tables. After taking a 2-1 lead over Spain, Japan put themselves in first place in the group, while Germany went crashing out of the tournament despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica. The stunning shift in results all happened during the second half, and Twitter was struggling to keep up with the slew of changes to the Group E table.
Pakistan legend drops huge ‘India’ bombshell
Arguably the greatest left-arm pacer to play the game, Wasim Akram’s cricket career was marked by numerous controversies. Among the biggest ones was his non-appearance in the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal against India. Surprisingly, Wasim Akram decided against playing the high-profile contest against India 45 minutes before the start of play leaving many in his […] The post Pakistan legend drops huge ‘India’ bombshell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Pakistan skipper slams Shikhar Dhawan over Suryakumar Yadav move
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has blasted India captain Shikhar Dhawan for promoting Rishabh Pant at the expense of Suryakumar Yadav during the recent tour of New Zealand. According to Salman Butt, Rishabh Pant should have batted in the lower middle order, much below Suryakumar Yadav in both the T20Is...
Christian Pulisic denies getting ‘hit in the balls,’ details injury vs. Iran
The USMNT did not come out of its historic victory against Iran unscathed. Unfortunately, the hero of the match, Christian Pulisic, had to be rushed to a nearby hospital right after scoring what turned out to be the deciding goal in the United States’ 1-0 win over Iran on Wednesday. In spite of the injury, […] The post Christian Pulisic denies getting ‘hit in the balls,’ details injury vs. Iran appeared first on ClutchPoints.
