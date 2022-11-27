ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans already setting shopping records this holiday season

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

MIAMI – The holiday shopping week is setting records and still going strong both in stores and online sales thanks to Small Business Saturday. All across the country, Americans were on a big shopping spree this weekend to buy small.

More Americans plan to shop on Small Business Saturday than on Black Friday.

Business owners are grateful to see customers in their stores after what many say has been a tough year with high inflation and increased labor costs.

But retailers are seeing a boost this weekend with 166 million Americans expecting to do holiday shopping. That is 8 million more than last year. Two thirds of those shoppers plan to visit stores in person. While 60 million Americans plan to shop on Cyber Monday.

It would seem many shoppers are getting their holiday list done early.

