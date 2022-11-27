Read full article on original website
Related
cardinalnews.org
Patrick County chamber to hold random drawing to give five people $1,000 each
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Patrick County Chamber of Commerce to hold Secret Santa program. The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce will be giving away $1,000 each to five Patrick County residents picked at random from...
wfxrtv.com
Digging Deeper: Massie’s Mobile Home Park bought by hedge fund; Resident fighting evictions and better living conditions
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Billie Massie bought the land, that is now Massie’s Mobile Home Park, in 1978. A few years later, Massie began building the trailer park in 1984. Currently, there are roughly 174 units in total. Back in August James Shelton moved into Massie’s Mobile Home Park,...
caswellmessenger.com
Eden antique mall is filled with unique vendors of many types of collectibles
Anyone who loves shopping for antiques and hard to find collectibles for their private collections will no doubt love to put Blue Octopus Antiques & Artisans in Eden on their “must see” list, especially as the holiday season approaches. Co-owner Todd Pearson explains how he and co-owner JaRonn...
Mount Airy News
White Plains science fair winners named
White Plains Elementary School recently held its annual science fair. In addition to crowning schoolwide winners in the competition, top projects in each grade were also chosen.
thestokesnews.com
Mitchell’s taking part in poinsettia trials
Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse in King is awash in bright red, with a sea of poinsettia plants fill select areas of the nursery. Mitchell’s Nursery is one of two growers in North Carolina which participate in the poinsettia trials. That means breeders sent out poinsettia cuttings to these sites, where the cuttings are planted, with folks at Mitchell’s taking notes during the growing process.
Triad companies help former United Furniture Industries employees
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Local business leaders are reacting after the United Furniture Industries mass layoff. The news of the terminations and loss of benefits went out in a text to about 500 former UFI Piedmont employees. Local companies have been stepping up and encouraging those workers to apply for their companies. Many of the […]
pmg-va.com
Non-profit opens in new home
Willing Partners recently held its grand re-opening in a new permanent home, and Director Kathy Cooley used to occasion to thank contributors over the years and make remarks about the organization’s history. Willing Partners’ new home is at 972 E. Stuart Drive, in the space formerly occupied by Matthews...
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
Sponsored by Sandy Ridge Ruritans and hosted by Northeast Stokes Fire Department, there will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony on this Saturday at 6 p.m. Toys and non-perishable food items will be collected onsite for a toy drive, and Santa Claus will be making a special appearance. Pictures with Santa will be available. Digital image can be sent via e-mail or text from the Ruritan photographer with $10 valued donation to Toy or Food Drive.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville's Josh's Farmers Market finds home for Christmas tree lot
Every few minutes, somebody would walk by Josh Graham as he was working outside of his Christmas tree farm and show their appreciation for finding a way to keep his nearly two decade long streak of providing a bit of holiday spirit for the Mooresville community alive. With each different...
WXII 12
Ground breaking initiative to build more than 400 affordable homes in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The housing authority of Winston-Salem announced the groundbreaking of new affordable homes in town on Monday. The event will take place at the site of the former Brown Elementary School, located at Highland Avenue and Eleventh Street, on Dec. 6 starting at 3 p.m. Choice Neighborhood...
hbsdealer.com
Westlake Ace Hardware to open High Point, N.C. store
Westlake Ace Hardware announced it has signed a lease agreement to open a new location in High Point, North Carolina. “We are thrilled to be joining the High Point community as a friend, a trusted neighbor, and an employer,” said Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware.
country1037fm.com
Salisbury, North Carolina Walmart Closed After Suspicious Package Found
The Salisbury, North Carolina Walmart remains closed until tomorrow after a suspicious package was found . The store closed down immediately after employees discovered the package. The employees were immediately evacuated after the package was found. Store managers credit them with noticing and reporting the unusual site. Everyone is fine....
kiss951.com
This North Carolina City Tops The List For Biggest Rent Increase
If you’ve been looking for an apartment lately you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. And not just in line with the inflation numbers. Rent has gone way up in some areas. According to CBS17, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the...
Mount Airy News
Telethon raises thousands for needy kids at Christmas
Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt and members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office prepare to shop for Give a Kid a Christmas at Walmart in Mount Airy 2019. (File photo) Graham Atkinson has not stopped serving the people of Surry County since he retired as the Surry County Sheriff in 2017. While the job title and office location may have changed, his dedication to county residents continues in a holiday tradition that is spreading outside Surry County.
Once classified documents highlight Forsyth County Detention Center operations as county awaits results of latest study
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If one travels near the Forsyth County Detention Center in Winston-Salem, they’re met with an abundance of road closures, heavy equipment and workers as the area is changing with the introduction of the county Hall of Justice construction. Upon further inspection, however, things are being adjusted inside the detention center […]
Centre Daily
Low-fuel light leads NC couple to huge lottery prize. ‘We both were screaming’
After a day full of Black Friday shopping for Christmas gifts, Laura Keen and her boyfriend had to make a stop for gas when their truck’s low-fuel light turned on. When they stopped at a 7-Eleven in Kernersville, North Carolina, Keen went inside to grab a coffee and a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket, she told lottery officials, according to a Nov. 29 news release. Back in the truck, she scratched the ticket.
cardinalnews.org
Montgomery County trailer park one of 80-plus now owned by Alden; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Barbara Jean Taylor, wife of Roanoke’s first Black mayor, dies at 88. — The Roanoke Times. Little appetite for Sen. Joe Manchin’s environmental permitting bill in lame-duck session; would pave way for construction...
wccbcharlotte.com
Novant Health Go-Health Urgent Care Opens First Center In Salisbury
Salisbury, N.C. (News Release) – Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new center in Salisbury today at 910 E. Innes St., located in Town Creek Commons between Town Cross and North Arlington St. next to Starbucks. The new Salisbury location is the first Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center in Rowan County and brings its total number of locations serving North Carolina to 22.
thecarrollnews.com
Local icons remembered
Hillsville prominent citizens Bowman, McGrady, Copeland pass on. William Franklin Copeland (Doc) The holiday season is a special time of celebration and remembrance, but for the Town of Hillsville, this holiday season will also be a somber one as the town has lost three of its most prominent citizens recently.
thenorthcarolina100.com
The last shell-shaped Shell Oil station sits as a reminder of a bygone era
In the 1930s, a local distributor of Shell Oil called Quality Oil created a new way for its brand to stand out as the top choice for car owners to fuel up. Eight gas stations in the shape of a clamshell were built in Winston-Salem and Kernersville. Today, only one...
Comments / 0