Manhattan, KS

K-State volleyball coach will not return for 2023 season

By Landon Reinhardt
KSNT News
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State volleyball coach Suzie Fritz will not return for the 2023 season, K-State Athletics announced Sunday.

Fritz has led the Wildcats since 2001, posting a 393-263 record over her 21 years as coach. The team posted a 15-14 record – including a 6-10 record in conference play – in the 2022 season.

“Coach Fritz has poured all of her energy into this program for the last 20-plus years, and we will forever be grateful for her leadership and advancement of K-State Volleyball,” K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said in the press release.

Athletics says that the search for a new hire will begin immediately.

Related
KWCH.com

KU, K-State football combine to put 26 on All-Big 12 teams

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas State gears up for Saturday’s Big 12 title game and the University of Kansas begins preparations for the team’s first bowl appearance in more than a decade, a strong showing this fall in The Sunflower State has the schools combining to boast 26 players earning All-Big 12 recognition.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia State football wins bowl game community service competition

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSNT) – The Hornets aren’t just competing on the field for the Live United Bowl. Emporia State went head-to-head with bowl opponent Southeastern Oklahoma at Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana. Both teams filled sacks of potatoes to distribute to the community. The Hornets won the contest, packing 293 bags to the Savage […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Two Washburn volleyball players named All-Americans

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a 24-8 season and a first-ever MIAA Tournament championship, two Washburn volleyball players are All-Americans. The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) named senior middle hitter Halle Meister and sophomore outside hitter Jalyn Stevenson as Honorable Mentions. The two awards mark No. 31 and No. 32 under head coach Chris Herron. Meister […]
TOPEKA, KS
nwmissourinews.com

University associate provost applies to Emporia

Emporia State University is seeking a new provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, and one of the four candidates is Northwest’s own Associate Provost of Graduate and Professional Studies Greg Haddock. Emporia’s search comes after the previous Provost George Arasimowicz resigned from the position in late January. Arasimowicz...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn University is lit up for the holiday season

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Once again, the Washburn University campus is lit up for the holiday season. Washburn University continuously receives support throughout the year from donors, alumni, and the Topeka and Washburn communities. To celebrate their gratitude for this support, the University invites the public to campus for the Washburn Winter Walk to see and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Emporia State University merges programs to counter declining enrollment

EMPORIA (KSNT) In an effort to combat a national trend in declining college enrollment Emporia State University has combined two programs to create a degree in history and political science. The current history and political science programs were combined which will allow students to work toward a Bachelor of Science in History & Government. The […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

New festive contest for businesses kicks off

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Downtown Topeka Inc.’s Window Decorating contest is kicking off tomorrow, Dec. 1st. Businesses in the bid district are decorating. People are invited to come downtown and view the art, then they can vote on their favorite window by texting a number they will have posted next to the art display. The community can […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

FORK IN THE ROAD: Annie’s Place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local eatery has been serving up made-to-order food since first opening its doors nearly four decades ago. But it’s their in-house bakery that makes their corner of Gage Center a little slice of heaven. “Years ago, I had somebody tell me, ‘I tried to...
TOPEKA, KS
tkmagazine.com

Emergency Medicine Joins Stormont Vail Health

Stormont Vail Health announced that Jonathan Dompeling, D.O., is joining their team to practice as an emergency medicine physician at Stormont Vail Hospital, 1500 S.W. 10th Ave., Topeka, Kan. Dr. Dompeling grew up in the Chicagoland suburbs and attended Loyola University in Chicago, Ill., and Dominican University, River Forest, Ill.,...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Busy Topeka street closes due to “significant” valve failure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy Topeka street has closed due to a “significant” valve failure. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 30, it completely closed SW 12th St. between SW Topeka Blvd. and SW Harrison. It also said northbound Topeka Blvd. will close at the intersection of 12th and Huntoon.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Doctor transfer plans are being announced in Junction City

There will be some doctor changes that will apply when Geary Community Hospital is merged into Stormont Vail Health on Jan. 1. Ashley King, GCH Public Relations Specialist, has confirmed that Dr. Jason Butler will remain at GCH in the emergency room on a full time basis. He has been employed by the Rural Health Clinic as a family practice physician. "And so we're excited that he will still be here to help with our population when they're at their most vulnerable point. "
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

