K-State volleyball coach will not return for 2023 season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State volleyball coach Suzie Fritz will not return for the 2023 season, K-State Athletics announced Sunday.
Fritz has led the Wildcats since 2001, posting a 393-263 record over her 21 years as coach. The team posted a 15-14 record – including a 6-10 record in conference play – in the 2022 season.
“Coach Fritz has poured all of her energy into this program for the last 20-plus years, and we will forever be grateful for her leadership and advancement of K-State Volleyball,” K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said in the press release.
Athletics says that the search for a new hire will begin immediately.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0