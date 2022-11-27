ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

‘We know that he’s with God’: Family mourning loss after remains identified as missing man

By Wes Cooper
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PgFX_0jP7WVEU00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Dozens of questions remain unanswered for an East Tennessee family. Last week, remains found in Monroe County were identified as a beloved father and brother who had been missing for several years.

Harmony Garcia told News 2’s sister station, WATE, that she knows her brother is in a better place.

“He loved God and that’s one thing that’s gave us peace. We know that he’s with God. We get messages on a regular basis of people’s stories of what happened to him.” Garcia said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mun2k_0jP7WVEU00
Luke Michael “Gator” Butler (Courtesy: Harmony Garcia)

An investigation is active in Monroe County to determine the circumstances of how Luke Michael “Gator” Butler died.

13-year-old girl charged in deadly shooting of teen

“It’s really devastated our family,” Garcia said. “We’ve proven what we’ve been saying all along that something happened to him, something bad.”

Butler’s family had been waiting for more than three years for him to walk through their door since he was reported missing. Unfortunately, remains found in late October by a hunter were positively identified as Butler just a few days before Thanksgiving.

According to Garcia, Butler’s skull and an unidentified femur were located a mile and a half from her mother’s house.

Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting in St. Thomas Midtown Hospital

Garcia said, “That short of a distance away is kind of unreal for us because as much effort we put in as a family ourselves, it’s just like, ‘wow, a mile and half away. We walked everywhere you could think of.’ Anywhere anybody has ever told us there was a possibility he could be, we’ve walked it.”

Butler had a drug issue at one point during his life and his older sister says they had a rough childhood, however, Garcia does not believe her brother overdosed.

“Some people have said, ‘Maybe he took his life.’ No, he loved his four kids. He has four kids, and he loves his kids. I mean, he was not by any means perfect but none of us are. But his children was his world, he would have never left his kids,” she said.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBS6Y_0jP7WVEU00
Luke Michael “Gator” Butler (Courtesy: Harmony Garcia)

As Butler’s family remembers his big personality and unconditional love, their fight for justice continues.

“I’ve fought for three years,” Garcia said. “Me and my family all have, and I just feel like it’s not over and we can’t let them forget. There’s still somebody out there that knows what’s happened and they need to come forward and say what’s happened. Give our family peace. Nobody should have to go through what we’ve been through, and I wish somebody would put their selves in our shoes and come forward.”

The investigation into Butler’s disappearance and death is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding Butler is encouraged to contact the TBI or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Garcia would like to thank the TBI agent who she says has gone the extra mile in her brother’s case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
YAHOO!

Police identify two found dead in East Knoxville home

The man and woman found dead in an East Knoxville home Sunday morning have been identified as Ashley Green, 38, and D’Edward Green, 35, both of Knoxville. "Medical examiners with the Regional Forensic Center have not yet made a ruling regarding the cause and manner of the victims’ deaths," a Knoxville Police department spokesperson said in a press release. "The incident is believed to be domestic related and not connected to any other recent incidents in Knoxville."
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Two found dead in truck after crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on Solway Road, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn. Officers with KCSO’s Traffic Unit responded to reports of a truck in a creek on Solway Road at Greystone Summit Lane at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Patient airlifted from wreck scene between Jacksboro and Caryville

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – One person was seriously injured just after 8:15am Wednesday when a deer came through the windshield of a vehicle, according to authorities. The vehicle left the four lane near Dog Creek Road, between Jacksboro and Caryville, after striking the deer. One report indicates the deer came through the windshield. The vehicle continued off the road into a wooded area striking a tree.
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Jacksboro woman airlifted to Knoxville hospital after deer strikes car

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A deer struck a car in Caryville Wednesday morning, sending a Jacksboro woman to UT Medical Center by helicopter. See a related story HERE. According to Caryville Police Chief Freddie Stagnolia, a female from Jacksboro was traveling east on Highway 25W around 8:15 Wednesday morning when her vehicle was struck by a deer around Elkins Road. The deer went inside the vehicle, according to Stagnolia, who said the driver went off the road into the wood line near Dog Creek Road.
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found shot to death inside a Knoxville home Sunday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Investigators responded to a home in the 900 block of Graves Street around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 to the report that two people were unresponsive inside. Once on the scene, officers located a man and woman inside, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy