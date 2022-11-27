Read full article on original website
Related
mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection: Enjoy a Magical Space at mesm Tokyo. "BLUE FANTASY 2022" Starts on December 1st, 2022
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection, which welcomes its guests with several specialties, not only fascinates your senses but also resonates with the dynamics and wavelength of Tokyo. The hotel announces “BLUE FANTASY 2022”, a unique holiday season to mesm Tokyo with the hotel’s concept of “TOKYO WAVES” and the signature colour midnight blue. mesm Tokyo will hold “BLUE FANTASY 2022” from December 1st, 2022, to January 9th, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006215/en/ mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection: Enjoy a Magical Space at mesm Tokyo. “BLUE FANTASY 2022” Starts on December 1st, 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Macron brings up election denialism during toast at White House state dinner
French President Emmanuel Macron used his toast at the White House state dinner Thursday to warn that democratic elections and other values and principles shared by both the US and France “are at risk.” “We come from the same values, principles,” Macron said as he stood next to President Biden on the South Lawn of the White House, inside a temporary glass pavilion setup for the extravagant event honoring America’s first ally. “These principles are at risk, are challenged even in our societies, in our democracies, a lot of people just want to jeopardize or reverse these principles, challenging elections,” Macron continued,...
Hair transplant fad turns deadly in India
All that balding Indian television executive Athar Rasheed wanted was to look handsome and get married. Rasheed was the sole breadwinner for his family and aspired to a better life -- owning a house and getting his two sisters married.
Comments / 0