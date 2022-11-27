French President Emmanuel Macron used his toast at the White House state dinner Thursday to warn that democratic elections and other values and principles shared by both the US and France “are at risk.” “We come from the same values, principles,” Macron said as he stood next to President Biden on the South Lawn of the White House, inside a temporary glass pavilion setup for the extravagant event honoring America’s first ally. “These principles are at risk, are challenged even in our societies, in our democracies, a lot of people just want to jeopardize or reverse these principles, challenging elections,” Macron continued,...

MAINE STATE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO