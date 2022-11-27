Read full article on original website
Bills Fans Worried Star Player on Offense Won’t Play on Thursday
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to play the New England Patriots for a Thursday Night Football matchup. Today is the final practice in Orchard Park before the team flies to New England on Wednesday, and there's a bit more optimism surrounding the team the last few days. The optimism...
Bills Will Be Without Superstar For Tonight’s New England Game
Tonight when Mac Jones of the New England Patriots lines up under center he will breathe a sigh of relief. The reason why is that on the other side of the ball, the Buffalo Bills will be missing one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history. The Bills announced...
Bills Chances to Beat the Patriots May Have Just Increased
The Buffalo Bills play at the New England Patriots tonight for Thursday Night Football. The game will be shown locally on channel 7 and on Amazon Prime. If you don't live in the Buffalo or Boston TV market, you'll need an Amazon Prime account to watch the game. The Bills...
Bad News for the Buffalo Bills Offense on Thursday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills play at the New England Patriots tomorrow night for their first game against their division rival this season. The Bills (8-3) and Patriots (6-5) are both over .500, which is amazing since the Patriots are technically last in the division; which goes to show how good the AFC East has been in 2022.
Von Miller Gives Bills Fans News They Have Been Hoping For
The Buffalo Bills are about to play the New England Patriots in Foxborough for a Thursday Night Football tilt on Amazon Prime. The game will be shown here in Buffalo locally on channel 7. The 8-3 Bills will play against a 6-5 Patriots team who is last in the AFC...
Josh Allen Shares Shocking Story of Diggs Throw on Thanksgiving
The Buffalo Bills are traveling today to Boston to play the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football tomorrow night. The game will be shown on Amazon Prime and locally on channel 7. The Bills are 8-3 with their latest win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. While the...
Stefon Diggs Has Emotional Words for Josh Allen [VIDEO]
The Buffalo Bills franchised turned around in April of 2018, when the team selected Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen with the 7th overall draft pick in the NFL Draft. Having both head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane came into the fold in 2017 and the first ever draft pick by Beane was Allen in 2018.
Buffalo Bills Have a Snowball Fight at Practice [VIDEO]
The Buffalo Bills will have one final practice today at One Bills Drive, before they travel to Foxborough tomorrow for their Thursday Night Football game against the New England Patriots. The game will be shown on Amazon Prime, but will be available for the Buffalo TV market on channel 7.
Odell Beckham Jr. Will Make a Visit to Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills are 8-3 and currently tied for first in the AFC East, although they are technically second because they don't hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. That's thanks to the week 3 loss in Miami. The Bills play at the New England Patriots tomorrow night in Foxborough and what's fascinating...
Anti Collinsworth Sign Goes Viral In Buffalo, New York
The Buffalo Bills will take on the New England Patriots on Thursday night in New England. Western New York Bills fans who don't have Prime can catch the game on Channel 7 in Buffalo. The fans if the Buffalo Bills, for the most part, will be happy that Cris Collinsworth...
Josh Allen Says Why The City of Buffalo Deserves a Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills are 8-3 this season and will take on the 6-5 New England Patriots tonight. For the Bills, this will be their third division game and all three have been on the road. It kicks off a three-game stretch of division games, with the next two being at Highmark Stadium against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.
The Best Buffalo Sabres Goal in Years Happened Last Night
The Buffalo Sabres lost a tough game to the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime, 6-5 on Monday night. Buffalo trailed 2-0, before storming back to take the lead 3-2. After Tampa tied it, the Sabres went ahead 5-3 in the third period but blew the lead and the game shortly thereafter.
