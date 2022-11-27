Read full article on original website
WESH
Sheriff: Body found in Osceola County swamp near where 73-year-old pastor went missing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — According to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, deputies found the body of an unidentified Black male in a swampy area along 429 approximately one mile from the residence where a missing man was last seen. The sheriff's office delivered the update Thursday on 73-year-old Herman McClenton...
‘Help catch a killer’: Murder suspect captured on surveillance in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators are asking the public to help them identify a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Orlando. Images captured on surveillance video could be instrumental in figuring out who he is, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. The video,...
WESH
Deputies: 78-year-old man reported missing in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. The 78-year-old, identified as Simon Butnaru was last seen Thursday morning when he was walking on the 3000 block of Autumnwood Trail. He was wearing dark-colored pants with a beige coat. Deputies said he...
WESH
Man missing in Seminole County found safe, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says they have located a man who went missing. The 78-year-old had gone missing Thursday morning after leaving a residence to go on his daily walk. Deputies said after searching for the man, he was later found safe.
Search underway for suspect who drove on wrong side of 520, killing motorcyclist
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are still searching for the driver they said was responsible for a deadly crash that briefly closed State Road 520. It happened just east of SR 528 in Orange County. The driver fled the scene from the crash on foot. The driver was heading...
Ocoee police issue Purple Alert for man missing over 2 weeks
OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police have issued a Purple Alert for a missing 41-year-old man. Milton Guilliam III is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 325 pounds. He was last seen Nov. 15 at Ocoee Reserve in the Meadow Lake subdivision. He was last seen wearing a black...
WESH
Police: 19-year-old arrested after deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man suspected in an Orange County murder has been arrested. Sunday afternoon around 6 p.m., Orlando police received a call about a shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Judith Lane. A man who'd been shot was found dead at the scene. Police...
WESH
Woman sentenced after 4 dogs died in hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Missouri woman whose dogs died in a hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach pled no contest to four misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty. Tesia White appeared in court Tuesday for the plea and was sentenced to one year of probation plus 40 hours of community service. She said she left her four dogs in her vehicle last May with the windows up and the air conditioner on while traveling through, but at some point, the air conditioning shut down and the dogs were dead when she returned.
WESH
Brevard County deputies searching wooded area for 2 after pursuit
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are searching a wooded area for two people following a pursuit. One of the individuals is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred in the city of Cocoa. A traffic stop was attempted in Volusia County and sparked a chase.
WESH
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to deadly Volusia County attempted carjacking
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A fourth man has been charged in connection to a deadly attempted carjacking in DeLand. Terrell Maddox, 20, was booked into jail Tuesday night and charged with murder after he was arrested by Volusia County sheriff's deputies. Three other men, Nassan Bacon, Isaiah Thomas and...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash with wrong-way driver on SR-520 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver on State Road 520 (SR-520) in Orange County on Thursday after being hit head-on, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of State Road 520 east of State Road...
Sheriff: Osceola County woman dead of apparent stab wounds, family member arrested
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County woman is dead and one of her family members is in custody Tuesday, the sheriff said. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the woman was found dead of apparent stab wounds inside a home near the intersection of Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail in Kissimmee. Lopez said another family member was injured and suffered lacerations to her hands.
Maitland police issue Purple Alert for missing man with intellectual disability
MAITLAND, Fla. — Police in Maitland issued a Purple Alert on Wednesday after reports of a missing man. Officers said Viresh Chouhan, 24, was last seen leaving his home on foot around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police said family told them Chouhan has an intellectual disability and has not been...
Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash Thursday in Orange County. Troopers confirmed they are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a deadly crash on SR-520. The crash involved a wrong-way driver who struck a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was flown from...
villages-news.com
Dog dies after vicious attack by pit bull on Historic Side of The Villages
A dog has died after a vicious attack by a pit bull on the Historic Side of The Villages. Casper was a three-year-old, 16-pound Coton DeTulear, who lived with with Robert and Darlene Stone in the Village of Silver Lake. They moved here in 2012 from Massachusetts. They got Casper when he was a puppy.
WESH
Truck catches on fire in Orange County, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire officials responded to a truck fire Wednesday afternoon in Orange County. A truck driving on State Road 417 in the area of the Colonial Drive exit became engulfed in flames. There were no injuries reported, and the driver was able to safely get out...
Florida caterer sued after allegedly serving marijuana-laced food at wedding
A guest is suing a Florida caterer who allegedly served marijuana-laced food at a wedding earlier this year, according to WESH.
WESH
21-year-old man arrested for stabbing, killing his mother in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — In a news conference Tuesday, Sheriff Marcos Lopez described what deputies found when they got on scene: a woman with stab wounds to her stomach dead in the living room and another woman with stab wounds to her hands who advised them that a family member attacked them.
fox35orlando.com
Woman found stabbed to death at Kissimmee home, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A woman was found stabbed to death in her Kissimmee home Tuesday, according to Osceola County Sheriff's Office. During a news conference, Sheriff Marcos Lopez told reporters that deputies responded to a home on Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail and found the woman dead on the living room floor.
