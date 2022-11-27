Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese police are using cellphone data to track down protesters
Chinese authorities are using cellphone data to track down protesters who demonstrated against the government's stringent Covid restrictions in Beijing, according to a recording of a phone call between a protester and police heard by CNN.
China fines former NBA star Lin over quarantine comments
BEIJING — (AP) — Former NBA star Jeremy Lin, who plays for a Chinese team, was fined 10,000 yuan ($1,400) for “inappropriate remarks” on social media about quarantine facilities ahead of a game, China’s professional league announced Friday, as the government tries to stop protests against anti-virus controls that are among the world's most stringent.
The Bidens' first state dinner features butter-poached lobster with a side of hospitality
President Joe Biden is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday, using the very first state dinner of his presidency to shore up relations with a key American ally whose friendship has until recently been on the rocks.
Finland PM Sanna Marin says Europe is ‘not strong enough’ without the US
Finish prime minister Sanna Marin has called for Europe to build its own defence capabilities in the wake of the war in Ukraine, saying that without US help it is not resilient enough. “We should make sure that we are stronger,” Marin said in Sydney on Friday. “And I’ll be...
Comments / 0