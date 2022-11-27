ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Chinese police are using cellphone data to track down protesters

Chinese authorities are using cellphone data to track down protesters who demonstrated against the government's stringent Covid restrictions in Beijing, according to a recording of a phone call between a protester and police heard by CNN.
Boston 25 News WFXT

China fines former NBA star Lin over quarantine comments

BEIJING — (AP) — Former NBA star Jeremy Lin, who plays for a Chinese team, was fined 10,000 yuan ($1,400) for “inappropriate remarks” on social media about quarantine facilities ahead of a game, China’s professional league announced Friday, as the government tries to stop protests against anti-virus controls that are among the world's most stringent.
