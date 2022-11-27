Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Cops in Hazmat Suits Beat Back Fiercest Chinese Protests Yet
Billy club-wielding police officers in hazmat suits have wrestled angry anti-zero-COVID protesters into submission across China—at least for the moment. Battlegrounds in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and elsewhere, where fierce fighting between protesters and security forces raged Tuesday, were hauntingly quiet on Wednesday, according to several international press outlets allowed to report from the country on the biggest act of civil disobedience under Xi Jinping’s reign.
Daily Beast
Deaths Back Home Leave Russians Furious With Putin
Russians are being plunged into a bleak winter where power outages and heating failures are already freezing people to death while President Vladimir Putin is choosing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars prosecuting an illegal war in Ukraine instead of helping his own citizens. In many of the remote...
‘We walked in front of the police with no veil’ – voices from Iran’s women-led uprising
Iran’s security forces have killed at least 448 people since protests began more than two months ago, according to a human rights group. Iran Human Rights (IHR) said those killed include including 60 children under the age of 18 and 29 women. The UN high commissioner for human rights recently warned that “a fully fledged human rights crisis” was taking place.
Daily Beast
Putin’s Prison Recruiting Scheme Takes a Big, Desperate Turn
ABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group is freeing hardened rebels held in jail cells in the Central African Republic and deploying them overseas, including in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, two senior military officers in CAR told The Daily Beast. According to the sources in CAR, where armed rebels...
Fake reporter exposed at Idaho murder press conference
A woman posing as a reporter for a student newspaper attended a press conference by Moscow police in the Idaho quadruple murder case and asked questions to officers about the progress of the probe.On 13 November four University of Idaho students — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at their off-campus home.A fortnight later, the police are yet to identify any suspects in the case.At a press conference conducted by the police on 23 November, a woman who identified herself as Destiny Martin with The Pathfinder, the student newspaper at Lewis-Clark...
Daily Beast
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Shuts Down Sexist Reporter
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern swiftly shut down a reporter’s sexist question about her meeting with Finland’s prime minister, Sanna Marin. “A lot of people will be wondering: Are you two meeting just because you’re similar in age and have got a lot of common stuff there?” the journalist asked. “My first question is I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of a similar age?”Ardern, 42, swiped at the reporter. “Because two women meet, it’s not simply because of their gender,” she said. “We are meeting because we are prime ministers,” Marin, 37, said. The Finnish leader previously faced conservative backlash over the summer for partying with her friends and topless photos of a friend leaking. Marin said she’s worried about the dependencies both countries have on authoritarian countries for technological resources, and the two plan to discuss that at dinner.
Philippines' largest prison holds mass burial for 70 inmates
The bodies of 70 inmates from the Philippines' largest prison were laid to rest Friday in a mass burial, weeks after their decomposing remains were discovered in a Manila funeral home. Among the remaining bodies still at the funeral home, eight would be re-examined by Raquel Fortun, one of the country's two forensic pathologists.
Daily Beast
EU Flubs Speech on Ukraine War Losses—to the Kremlin’s Delight
Ukraine’s European allies found themselves in damage control mode Wednesday after European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen released a video claiming 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed so far in Russia’s war—only to quickly walk back that claim moments later. The death toll was quickly seized on by Russian state media before the video was replaced with a revised version that omitted the staggering figure. Dana Spinant, the deputy chief spokeswoman for the European Commission head, took to Twitter to explain that the first video had contained an “inaccuracy,” as the 100,000 figure, taken from “external sources,” referred not just to the number of those killed, but also those wounded. It “was meant to show Russia’s brutality,” Spinant said. Ukrainian officials reacted by demanding to know where that number had come from and refusing to confirm its accuracy. Pro-Kremlin propagandists, meanwhile, seized on the screwup to push the claim that Ukraine was “hiding” war losses from its citizens. That von der Leyen also said more than 20,000 Ukrainian citizens had been killed so far was largely lost in the ensuing uproar, while the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed that the focus should be on “punishing those who committed genocide against the Ukrainian people.”
Daily Beast
Qatar Official Admits ‘Between 400 and 500’ Worker Deaths for World Cup
One of the most senior officials involved in organizing the controversial Qatar World Cup on Monday estimated that “between 400 and 500” migrant workers died in projects connected to the soccer tournament, a figure much higher than those previously released by authorities in Doha. Hassan Al-Thawadi, secretary-general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, revealed the grisly estimate during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan. “What is the honest, realistic total, do you think, of migrant workers who died from…as a result of work they’re doing for the World Cup in totality?” “The estimate is around 400, between 400 and 500,” al-Thawadi responded. “I don’t have the exact number. That’s something that’s been discussed.” The Supreme Committee had previously released reports putting the number of deaths at 40 for the period from 2014 to 2021, of which only three were listed as workplace incidents. “One death is a death too many. Plain and simple,” al-Thawadi added in the interview.
‘The German debacle’: Newspapers in Germany react to group-stage World Cup exit
Newspapers in Germany have reacted to the national team’s ‘embarrassing’ group-stage exit from the World Cup – the side’s second in as many world championships.Germany are four-time World Cup winners but have followed their most recent triumph, in 2014, with back-to-back exits in the first round.After steering the team to the trophy in 2014, coach Joachim Low oversaw their group-stage elimination in Russia, where his side finished bottom of their group after losing to Mexico and South Korea – either side of a victory over Sweden. And Low’s successor, Hansi Flick, saw his team suffer the same fate in Qatar...
CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs
CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
Daily Beast
Prince William Says Racism Has ‘No Place in Society.’ What About His Own Family?
Nobody should be surprised that the British royal household has yet to purge itself of people like Lady Susan Hussey, whose casual racism toward Ngozi Fulani, the Black founder of the charity Sistah Space, has caused a firestorm. Hussey was not a minor functionary. As a lady-in-waiting she became increasingly...
