PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins rally to beat Golden Knights as Kapanen nets winner

The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t replace Kris Letang. There just aren’t any in-house options to account for the profusion of attributes the six-time All-Star defenseman provides, on and off the ice, for however long he is sidelined while convalescing from the second stroke of his remarkable NHL career. But...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Early odds on Steelers-Falcons; Aaron Donald injury; ex-Steeler cut to make room for Deshaun Watson in Cleveland

Tuesday’s “First Call” has the early line for the Steelers-Falcons game on Sunday. We also have some injury news about former Pitt star Aaron Donald. A former Steeler is out in Cleveland. We take a look at Tuesday night’s game for the Penguins, and Duquesne’s seventh game of the season is big for a specific reason.
