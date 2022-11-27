After 12-year-old’s shooting death, officials urge help to fight gun violence

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s police chief told Channel 2 Action News in an exclusive interview that the problem of young people and crime must have a region-wide solution. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston sat down with Chief Darin Schierbaum Tuesday, days after a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed near Atlantic Station and five other teens were injured. Police have since said the shooting was gang related.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO