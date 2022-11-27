FOX4 Hy-vee Team of the Week: Summit Christian Academy’s boys soccer

LEE’s SUMMIT, Mo. — Some happy endings don’t include state championships.

Summit Christian Academy’s boys’ soccer program finished the season as MSHSAA Class One runners-up, which is the Eagles’ best outcome ever.

SCA’s soccer season sizzled and satisfied. The Eagles (18-7) flew to the state runner-up and won their district championship for the first time ever before being knocked out of the state finals last weekend.

It’s said to be their best soccer season ever, and the closest the school has come to a state championship thus far.

Eagles’ coach Brad Creason has kept this club focused all season, teaching the value of team play over individual stats. The motto “We Over Me” is everywhere around the school’s campus. It’s added up to 14 games with at least three goals scored, and seven victories in their final nine chances.

“We finally won a district championship. We were 0-and-10 in district championship games before this year, and that was always our goal. It was — let’s get that first one,” Creason smiled.

The Eagles state soccer tournament berth was the first ever at SCA, where a strong attack on offense kept the goals coming.

“We didn’t wait for the ball to come to us. We went to the ball. We were a team a lot of other teams were annoyed with because we’re all over. We’re a fast team. We’re an aggressive team,” Drew Pierce, Summit Christian Senior Forward, said.

“Sure, we were a little discouraged because we could have had the state championship, but that’s still a really great job. I’m really proud of my boys,” Trevon Hildebrand, Summit Christian Senior Defense, said.

The trek to next year’s state title might be tougher for Summit Christian, as the Eagles expect to graduate from Class One to Class Two in 2023. However, this school expects to have enough talent to tackle the task with only nine graduating seniors leaving this year’s jam-packed roster.

Soccer salutes also go to Rockhurst High School (21-2-2) which successfully defended its Class Four state championship. East High School (20-3-1) wrapped up its year as Class Three state runners-up, and Excelsior Springs (16-6) won the third-place game in east Saturday’s Class Two title game.

