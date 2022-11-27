Read full article on original website
Season of giving; Local non-profits discuss what they are in need of to continue to help the community
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– With the holidays approaching fast non-profits are in need of some items to help those who need them the most. Sleep and Heavenly Peace, New River Valley Chapter President, Paul Mele says the non-profit has already built and delivered around 500 beds in Montgomery County, Pulaski County, as well as the city of Radford.
A single mom of four has a new home for the holidays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The season of giving is just getting started and gifts are the talk of the town, but one family is in for a special treat. The Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County will be dedicating a newly built home to a local family on Dec. 10. The house will go to a single mom with four children.
What you need to know: Botetourt Co. “Tinsel Trail”
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Holiday season is in full swing as trees all over the commonwealth shine a little brighter. In Botetourt County, dozens of trees will be shown off for the third annual “Tinsel Trail”. On Thursday morning volunteers and shop owners were putting the finishing touches on the trees for the celebration’s start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
All the Dirt: How to successfully put plants in the ground
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — Putting plants in the ground sounds easy, but there’s a lot more to it! Southwest and Central Virginia has clay-like soil that can make it hard for your plants to thrive once they’re in the ground. So WFXR’s Amanda Kenney headed to Rustic...
Digging Deeper: Massie’s Mobile Home Park bought by hedge fund; Resident fighting evictions and better living conditions
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Billie Massie bought the land, that is now Massie’s Mobile Home Park, in 1978. A few years later, Massie began building the trailer park in 1984. Currently, there are roughly 174 units in total. Back in August James Shelton moved into Massie’s Mobile Home Park,...
Valley Metro employees picket for new contract
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The deadline is approaching for a new contract between Valley Metro and its union employees. Members of the ATU Local 1493 held an informational picket on Thursday afternoon at the new Third Street Bus Station in Downtown Roanoke. They say they their current contract expired in July. At that time, the union and Valley Metro agreed to a sixth-month extension to negotiate a new deal. That extension runs out in January.
Roanoke fire and chimney experts share top causes of winter fires
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — As more prepare to use wood stoves and fireplaces this winter, firefighters are reminding people to be careful. Chimney experts in Roanoke say one of the most common mistakes they see is using greenwood (wood that isn’t fully dry) in their fireplaces or wood stoves.
Roanoke animal shelter sees influx of owner surrendered animals causing less room for strays
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection (RCACP) is reminding pet owners to call before surrendering an animal. The facility is currently only responsible for strays and is at capacity. The staff says they understand the cost of caring for a pet might be high, encouraging more people to surrender, but they say they can help with food and medical care.
Horizon Behavioral Health to honor Worlds AIDs Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Today is Worlds AIDs Day, which is celebrated every year on December 1. Horizon Behavioral Health is offering a free Expanded Testing Program for all central Virginian residents today, with a reward while supplies last. HIV is a condition that affects people of all ages,...
Salvation Army still in need of bell ringers, encourages donating online
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — You may not hear many bells ringing this holiday season at your local grocery stores. The Salvation Army says they are struggling to find Red Kettle Bell volunteers. Unfortunately, it means they’ll have to find other ways to bring in donations. The staff at The...
LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
Two adults displaced after fire in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Firefighters say they were dispatched to the 6000 block of Old Manor Court at 5:41 p.m. They say they arrived to find a split-level home on fire. Firefighters say smoke and fire were coming from the back of the home.
Virginia Tech receives biggest grant in school history to develop climate-smart farming practices
Virginia Tech has received an $80-million grant from the USDA to develop and implement climate-smart farming practices.
Amherst County's Bob Christmas Retires
Heritage's Brad Bradley talks about Hugh Freeze local impact. Roanoke animal shelter sees influx of owner surrendered animals causing less room for strays. The Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection (RCACP) is reminding pet owners to call before surrendering an animal.
Three cats rescued in Franklin Co. house fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to a Facebook post from, Franklin County Public Safety several crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. They say everyone in the home was able to evacuate without any injuries. Firefighters were able to rescue three cats from the fire.
Outdoors Bound Ruffed Grouse
There is a race against time to save the ruffed grouse in Virginia.
Crash on I-81 north cleared Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a crash on Interstate 81 at mile marker 139 in Roanoke County. VDOT says drivers can expect delays in this area. They say the northbound right lane and shoulder are closed at this time. Traffic is...
Two buildings catch fire in Campbell Co.
RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were dispatched to a wooden building fire that ended up catching a second building on fire. Firefighters say the call came out on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:04 a.m. While responding to the scene firefighters were made aware that the fire had begun to spread to the nearby brush. They also discovered that a mobile home was near the fire with fuel tanks.
“Rookies” opens in River Ridge
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Freshly baked cookies and homemade ice cream have now claimed a spot in the River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg. “Rookies” opened a new location in River Ridge on Black Friday and according to mall officials, it has already become a favorite of shoppers. “We...
Veterans Voices : Tommy Page
ROANOKE, VA (WFXR) — Roanoke native Tommy Page was a star athlete at William Fleming and at Ferrum College in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. With things now working out well in college…he decided to join the Navy..other than issues in college he had other serious reasons for joining the Navy.
