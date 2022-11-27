Read full article on original website
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
police found a family dead in their home in buffalo grovecreteBuffalo Grove, IL
Florida State AD shares date for groundbreaking of Football Only Facility
The event will take place on the same weekend that head coach Mike Norvell and the 'Noles are scheduled to host a massive recruiting weekend.
Buffalo 24, New England 10
Buf_FG Bass 48, 8:02. Drive: 9 plays, 37 yards, 4:55. Key Plays: Allen 19 pass to Diggs; Allen 21 pass to N.Hines on 3rd-and-11; Allen 8 pass to Cook on 3rd-and-20. Buffalo 3, New England 0. NE_Mar.Jones 48 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 4:46. Drive: 6 plays, 67 yards, 3:16....
McCullar leads Kansas offensive explosion in return against Seton Hall
Six Jayhawks scored in double figures against the Pirates, but it was Kevin McCullar who led the scoring with 17.
How to Watch Lakers-Bucks Game On Friday
The Los Angeles Lakers (8-12) and Milwaukee Bucks (15-5) will play each other on Friday night in Milwaukee. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Guentzel, Kapanen fuel rally as Penguins slip by Vegas 4-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have no idea how long they'll have to play without Kris Letang. They may have landed on a formula on how to get by without their star defenseman while he recovers from a stroke during a 4-3 comeback victory over Vegas on Thursday night.Shoot the puck. All the time. From anywhere on the ice.Jake Guentzel and Kasperi Kapanen scored less than two minutes apart in the third period as the Penguins rallied past the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights to win for the first time since Letang's stunning diagnosis.While Letang skated at the...
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1
Philadelphia001—1 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Paul 10 (Perry, Killorn), 16:02 (pp). Penalties_Sanheim, PHI (Tripping), 14:52. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Paul 11 (Cole, Stamkos), 7:55. 3, Tampa Bay, Colton 5 (Perry), 19:56. Penalties_Ristolainen, PHI (Holding), 9:58; MacEwen, PHI (Interference), 13:21; Paul, TB (Hooking), 15:05. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Cole 2...
Anze Kopitar tallies twice as Kings top Coyotes
Anze Kopitar scored two goals, including the game-winner in the third period, to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m. Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Friday's Games. Ottawa...
Detroit 131, Dallas 125
DALLAS (125) Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 6, Hardaway Jr. 9-20 2-4 26, Powell 3-3 1-4 7, Dinwiddie 0-2 2-4 2, Doncic 13-25 2-6 35, Bertans 0-1 2-3 2, Kleber 4-8 0-0 10, Wood 10-13 4-6 25, Bullock 2-4 1-2 6, Green 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 46-86 14-29 125. DETROIT (131) Bogdanovic...
No. 17 Michigan 76, Miami 64
MICHIGAN (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.064, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Nolan 2-4, Kiser 1-3, Kampschroeder 1-2, Brown 0-1, Phelia 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Phelia 2, Kiser 1, Crockett 1) Turnovers: 19 (Brown 5, Kiser 3, Williams 3, Kampschroeder 3, Phelia 2, Team 2, Nolan 1) Steals: 10 (Phelia 3,...
Georgia 78, Furman 58
GEORGIA (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.946, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Battles 2-6, Lewis 2-7, Warren 0-4) Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Smith 2, Nicholson 2) Turnovers: 11 (Chapman 3, Bates 2, Flournoy 2, B.Smith 1, Lewis 1, Z.Smith 1, Team 1) Steals: 9 (B.Smith 3, Nicholson 3, Lewis 1, Warren 1,...
Florida St. 92, Wisconsin 87
FLORIDA ST. (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Howard 3-6, Bejedi 2-5, Latson 1-5, Massengill 1-2, Valenzuela 1-2, Gordon 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Timpson 1, Myers 1, Turnage 1) Turnovers: 18 (Gordon 3, Valenzuela 3, Howard 2, Bejedi 2, Latson 2, Myers 2, Turnage 2, Timpson...
Detroit 75, Fort Wayne 66
DETROIT (4-4) Anderson 5-17 3-4 16, Liddell 5-10 6-7 16, Davis 8-24 1-2 22, Moss 1-6 5-6 8, Phillips 1-6 0-0 2, LeGreair 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 4-6 0-0 11, Tankersley 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 0-0 0-0 0, Pink 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 15-19 75. FORT WAYNE (4-4) Kpedi...
Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3
Minnesota032—5 First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 16 (Bouchard, McDavid), 11:17 (pp). Second Period_2, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 7 (Kaprizov), 1:51 (pp). 3, Edmonton, McDavid 19 (Draisaitl, Hyman), 4:22. 4, Minnesota, Kaprizov 14 (Eriksson Ek, Boldy), 10:53 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Gaudreau 4 (Petan, Merrill), 13:59. Third Period_6, Minnesota, Steel 5 (Zuccarello, Merrill),...
Carolina 6, St. Louis 4
St. Louis121—4 First Period_1, St. Louis, Buchnevich 7 (Tarasenko, Thomas), 12:00 (pp). Second Period_2, St. Louis, Acciari 6 (Parayko, Leddy), 2:31. 3, Carolina, Burns 4, 5:24 (pp). 4, Carolina, Martinook 5, 5:45. 5, Carolina, Jarvis 5 (Necas), 6:28. 6, St. Louis, Krug 5 (Tarasenko, Buchnevich), 15:55 (pp). Third Period_7,...
Seattle 3, Washington 2
Seattle0111—3 First Period_1, Washington, Fehervary 2 (Sheary, Ovechkin), 7:36. 2, Washington, Sheary 8 (Johansson, Ovechkin), 14:04 (pp). Penalties_Gourde, SEA (Fighting), 10:39; Oshie, WSH (Fighting), 10:39; Eberle, SEA (Tripping), 12:56. Second Period_3, Seattle, Schwartz 8 (Burakovsky, Dunn), 13:28 (pp). Penalties_Washington bench, served by Milano (Tripping), 0:35; Gourde, SEA (Holding), 4:01;...
