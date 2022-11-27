ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Buffalo 24, New England 10

Buf_FG Bass 48, 8:02. Drive: 9 plays, 37 yards, 4:55. Key Plays: Allen 19 pass to Diggs; Allen 21 pass to N.Hines on 3rd-and-11; Allen 8 pass to Cook on 3rd-and-20. Buffalo 3, New England 0. NE_Mar.Jones 48 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 4:46. Drive: 6 plays, 67 yards, 3:16....
BUFFALO, NY
Guentzel, Kapanen fuel rally as Penguins slip by Vegas 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have no idea how long they'll have to play without Kris Letang. They may have landed on a formula on how to get by without their star defenseman while he recovers from a stroke during a 4-3 comeback victory over Vegas on Thursday night.Shoot the puck. All the time. From anywhere on the ice.Jake Guentzel and Kasperi Kapanen scored less than two minutes apart in the third period as the Penguins rallied past the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights to win for the first time since Letang's stunning diagnosis.While Letang skated at the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia001—1 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Paul 10 (Perry, Killorn), 16:02 (pp). Penalties_Sanheim, PHI (Tripping), 14:52. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Paul 11 (Cole, Stamkos), 7:55. 3, Tampa Bay, Colton 5 (Perry), 19:56. Penalties_Ristolainen, PHI (Holding), 9:58; MacEwen, PHI (Interference), 13:21; Paul, TB (Hooking), 15:05. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Cole 2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m. Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Friday's Games. Ottawa...
COLORADO STATE
Detroit 131, Dallas 125

DALLAS (125) Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 6, Hardaway Jr. 9-20 2-4 26, Powell 3-3 1-4 7, Dinwiddie 0-2 2-4 2, Doncic 13-25 2-6 35, Bertans 0-1 2-3 2, Kleber 4-8 0-0 10, Wood 10-13 4-6 25, Bullock 2-4 1-2 6, Green 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 46-86 14-29 125. DETROIT (131) Bogdanovic...
DALLAS, TX
No. 17 Michigan 76, Miami 64

MICHIGAN (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.064, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Nolan 2-4, Kiser 1-3, Kampschroeder 1-2, Brown 0-1, Phelia 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Phelia 2, Kiser 1, Crockett 1) Turnovers: 19 (Brown 5, Kiser 3, Williams 3, Kampschroeder 3, Phelia 2, Team 2, Nolan 1) Steals: 10 (Phelia 3,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Georgia 78, Furman 58

GEORGIA (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.946, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Battles 2-6, Lewis 2-7, Warren 0-4) Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Smith 2, Nicholson 2) Turnovers: 11 (Chapman 3, Bates 2, Flournoy 2, B.Smith 1, Lewis 1, Z.Smith 1, Team 1) Steals: 9 (B.Smith 3, Nicholson 3, Lewis 1, Warren 1,...
MADERA, CA
Florida St. 92, Wisconsin 87

FLORIDA ST. (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Howard 3-6, Bejedi 2-5, Latson 1-5, Massengill 1-2, Valenzuela 1-2, Gordon 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Timpson 1, Myers 1, Turnage 1) Turnovers: 18 (Gordon 3, Valenzuela 3, Howard 2, Bejedi 2, Latson 2, Myers 2, Turnage 2, Timpson...
WISCONSIN STATE
Detroit 75, Fort Wayne 66

DETROIT (4-4) Anderson 5-17 3-4 16, Liddell 5-10 6-7 16, Davis 8-24 1-2 22, Moss 1-6 5-6 8, Phillips 1-6 0-0 2, LeGreair 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 4-6 0-0 11, Tankersley 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 0-0 0-0 0, Pink 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 15-19 75. FORT WAYNE (4-4) Kpedi...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3

Minnesota032—5 First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 16 (Bouchard, McDavid), 11:17 (pp). Second Period_2, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 7 (Kaprizov), 1:51 (pp). 3, Edmonton, McDavid 19 (Draisaitl, Hyman), 4:22. 4, Minnesota, Kaprizov 14 (Eriksson Ek, Boldy), 10:53 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Gaudreau 4 (Petan, Merrill), 13:59. Third Period_6, Minnesota, Steel 5 (Zuccarello, Merrill),...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Carolina 6, St. Louis 4

St. Louis121—4 First Period_1, St. Louis, Buchnevich 7 (Tarasenko, Thomas), 12:00 (pp). Second Period_2, St. Louis, Acciari 6 (Parayko, Leddy), 2:31. 3, Carolina, Burns 4, 5:24 (pp). 4, Carolina, Martinook 5, 5:45. 5, Carolina, Jarvis 5 (Necas), 6:28. 6, St. Louis, Krug 5 (Tarasenko, Buchnevich), 15:55 (pp). Third Period_7,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Seattle 3, Washington 2

Seattle0111—3 First Period_1, Washington, Fehervary 2 (Sheary, Ovechkin), 7:36. 2, Washington, Sheary 8 (Johansson, Ovechkin), 14:04 (pp). Penalties_Gourde, SEA (Fighting), 10:39; Oshie, WSH (Fighting), 10:39; Eberle, SEA (Tripping), 12:56. Second Period_3, Seattle, Schwartz 8 (Burakovsky, Dunn), 13:28 (pp). Penalties_Washington bench, served by Milano (Tripping), 0:35; Gourde, SEA (Holding), 4:01;...
SEATTLE, WA

