Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced Thursday. The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers...
Hawaii eruption brings tourism boon during slow season
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The spectacle of incandescent lava spewing from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa has drawn thousands of visitors and is turning into a tourism boon for this Big Island town near the world’s largest volcano. Some hotels in and around Hilo are becoming fully booked in...
Illinois lawmakers OK crime bill cleanup, plan ends bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly approved followup clarifications of their watershed criminal justice overhaul Thursday, appeasing critics by adding numerous offenses to a list of crimes that qualify a defendant to remain jailed while awaiting trial. Senate action followed by the House came...
New Mexico expands its help with filling out court forms
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s judiciary is expanding public access to court-scribe services that ensure people with limited literacy or disabilities can still fill out crucial court forms. Under the program, trained court employees or volunteers read court forms aloud and write down answers for people...
