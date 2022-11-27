ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rhea Ripley Is Looking Forward To a Match With Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley is confident that she’ll face off with Becky Lynch one-on-one at some point, and she’s looking forward to it. Ripley, who was on opposite sides with Lynch in the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked about a potential singles bout with Lynch.
Jimmy Korderas Discusses Potential WrestleMania 39 Matchups for Steve Austin

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed potential matchups for Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39. It’s rumored that Austin might work another match at WrestleMania next year. Korderas discussed a potential fantasy matchup between Steve Austin and CM Punk, and also Austin vs. John Cena.
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle

UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
More Details on Roman Reigns Being ‘Very Upset’ Over WWE Survivor Series Match

– As previously reported, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns was said to have been “very heated” following the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. It apparently stemmed from a spot during the match with Kevin Owens. Today’s Wrestling Observer Radio has more details on what took place and the aftermath.
Bruce Prichard On If Tito Santana Was Considered For World Title Run, Hulk Hogan’s Hesitation To Return in 1992

On a recent edition of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed developments leading into WWF Survivor Series 1992 including whether or not Tito Santana was really considered as an option to be the WWF World Champion. The firings of the Ultimate Warrior and British Bulldog and attempting to get Hulk Hogan back into the company. Below are some highlights.
Stephanie McMahon on How the White Rabbit Storyline Helped Grow WWE’s Audience

– During the 6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit, WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon discussed the White Rabbit mystery storyline in WWE and how the usage of QR codes and ARG aspects led to a 20% increase in WWE SmackDown’s audience. WWE Director of Longtime Creative Rob Fee helped craft the storyline, which culminated in Bray Wyatt’s return at WWE Extreme Rules. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Ronda Rousey Is Now A Playable Character In RAID: Shadow Legends

Plarium Games has announced that Ronda Rousey is now a playable character in their free-to-play mobile game RAID: Shadow Legends. Fans can play as Rousey for free when they download the game and play it for a week. The announcement reads:. If you want something done right, you better do...

