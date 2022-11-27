Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” talked about the infamous Black Scorpion angle in 1990 WCW. Arn talked about what he thought about it, Ole Anderson doing the voice, why Jim Herd wanted to do it, and who Arn would have picked for the Black Scorpion if he had a say. Check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He Could Wrestle And Be Better Than His Last Match, Doesn’t Know If Ricky Steamboat Will Wrestle Again
In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that he could wrestle again, even after his ‘Last Match’, and be better than he was then. He also spoke about the return of Ricky Steamboat and said he isn’t sure if the Dragon will have another match after this.
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. evaluated the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WWE Survivor Series 2022, featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Prinze was highly critical of the match and Rousey’s performance. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Is Looking Forward To a Match With Becky Lynch
Rhea Ripley is confident that she’ll face off with Becky Lynch one-on-one at some point, and she’s looking forward to it. Ripley, who was on opposite sides with Lynch in the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked about a potential singles bout with Lynch.
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Discusses Potential WrestleMania 39 Matchups for Steve Austin
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed potential matchups for Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39. It’s rumored that Austin might work another match at WrestleMania next year. Korderas discussed a potential fantasy matchup between Steve Austin and CM Punk, and also Austin vs. John Cena.
411mania.com
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
411mania.com
More Details on Roman Reigns Being ‘Very Upset’ Over WWE Survivor Series Match
– As previously reported, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns was said to have been “very heated” following the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. It apparently stemmed from a spot during the match with Kevin Owens. Today’s Wrestling Observer Radio has more details on what took place and the aftermath.
411mania.com
Bruce Prichard On If Tito Santana Was Considered For World Title Run, Hulk Hogan’s Hesitation To Return in 1992
On a recent edition of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed developments leading into WWF Survivor Series 1992 including whether or not Tito Santana was really considered as an option to be the WWF World Champion. The firings of the Ultimate Warrior and British Bulldog and attempting to get Hulk Hogan back into the company. Below are some highlights.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon on How the White Rabbit Storyline Helped Grow WWE’s Audience
– During the 6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit, WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon discussed the White Rabbit mystery storyline in WWE and how the usage of QR codes and ARG aspects led to a 20% increase in WWE SmackDown’s audience. WWE Director of Longtime Creative Rob Fee helped craft the storyline, which culminated in Bray Wyatt’s return at WWE Extreme Rules. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
WWE News: Rhea Ripley on Next Celtic Warrior Workouts, WWE Congratulations Bad Bunny, Xavier Woods Plays More WWE 2K22
– WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is the next guest on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts. You can check out a preview clip of Ripley’s appearance below:. – WWE congratulated Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:. – Xavier Woods...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Is Now A Playable Character In RAID: Shadow Legends
Plarium Games has announced that Ronda Rousey is now a playable character in their free-to-play mobile game RAID: Shadow Legends. Fans can play as Rousey for free when they download the game and play it for a week. The announcement reads:. If you want something done right, you better do...
