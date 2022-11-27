Read full article on original website
Lionsgate Sets Release Date For Tim Story’s ‘The Blackening’
Directed by Tim Story, Lionsgate’s The Blackening will debut in theaters on June 16, 2023. Written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins, the horror-comedy will explore the intersections of race, class, horror and more. “Seven black friends who go away for the weekend only to find themselves trapped in...
Singer, Actress Irene Cara Passes Away At 63
This week, critically-acclaimed singer and actress Irene Cara passed away at 63 years old. Cara reportedly passed away in her Florida residence, but a cause of death has not yet been determined. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family, I announced the passing of Irene Cara....
Dwayne Johnson Calls Henry Cavill ‘The Greatest’ To Play The Role Of Superman
This year, Dwayne Johnson stepped into a new realm — superhero films. Just a few months ago, Johnson made his debut as Black Adam alongside Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman. The film also featured the world’s most iconic superhero — Superman. However, Johnson says that bringing Henry Cavill was more difficult than he had previously anticipated. In fact, the star actor claims that Warner Bros. “inexplicably and inexcusably” attempted to keep Cavill’s Superman out of the film.
Harrison Ford Returns In The ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Trailer
It is safe to say that today is the day of the major movie trailer release. Not only did Marvel unleash the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer, but Lucas Film has also shared the first look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny. Starring Harrison Ford, the Indiana Jones saga continues as the hero archaeologist takes on a new challenge.
Richard Lewis Confirms He Will Return To ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
He’s back! After missing much of the show’s eleventh season to undergo surgery on his back and shoulders, Richard Lewis has returned to the set of Curb Your Enthusiasm. “I’m back shooting Curb!” Lewis tweeted. “I’m a lucky cat to be with my oldest pal who...
Sylvester Stallone Says He’ll ‘Never’ Watch ‘Creed III’
In 2023, the latest installment of the Creed franchise will debut in theaters. Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors will share in the ring in what has been billed as a clash of close friends turned enemies. Joining Majors in Jordan’s directorial debut, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris and Phylicia Rashad are expected to appear in the film. Not to be forgotten, Creed III will also feature several star fighters, including Tony Bellew, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Teofimo Lopez. However, viewers may notice that one integral character is missing — Rocky Balboa.
Tyler Perry Inks Four Movie Deal With Amazon Studios
Tyler Perry has reportedly landed a new deal with Amazon Studios. The financial terms of the deal have not yet been released. “Tyler Perry is undeniably one of the most prolific creators of our time,” Jennifer Salke of Amazon Studios said, according to Variety. “He is a true multihyphenate...
Marvel’s Nate Moore Shoots Down Idea Of Stand-Alone Namor Film
It does not appear that Tenoch Huerta’s character, Namor, will star in a stand-alone Marvel film anytime soon. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Marvel’s Nate Moore explained that Namor has run into many of the problems that the Hulk has. Currently, Universal Pictures owns the rights to both characters. As a result, Marvel is able to use them in films, but they are not allowed to have their own films or appear alone in marketing materials under most circumstances.
Keke Palmer Hints At Potential Role In ‘Sister Act III’
It appears that Keke Palmer has landed her next major role. In a recent interview with Palmer insinuated that she may appear in Sister Act III with Queen Latifah. “I love that the rumors about me become so good that they become true,” she told Hollywood Life. “I’m gonna...
Mariah Carey To Help Produce Broadway Musical Comedy, ‘Some Like It Hot’
Mariah Carey may be moving one step closer to grabbing a Tony Award. Deadline has revealed that the chart-topping musician has boarded the production team of the Broadway musical comedy, Some Like It Hot. “When Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film,” Carey said in a statement,...
Jodie Turner-Smith To Host The 2022 Fashion Awards
Actress Jodie Turner-Smith will host the 2022 Fashion Awards on December 5 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. “I’ve said this before, but I see fashion like a costume. The costumes of life, you know? Anytime I wear something, it’s like a character for me, like taking on a new role. I always think of a line from one of my favorite movies by Janicza Bravo, called Zola,” Turner-Smith told Elle UK.
Jennifer Lopez Says New Album Is Inspired By Ben Affleck Marriage: ‘True Love Does Exist’
Jennifer Lopez is preparing to deliver her ninth studio album, This Is Me…Now. As he prepares to share this album with the world, Lopez sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to share intimate details regarding the project’s creation. “We captured me at this moment in time...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ To Return To Theaters In December
Paramount is putting its gift under the tree a bit early this year. The film studio has made plans to bring Top Gun: Maverick back to theaters from December 2, 2022 through December 15, 2022. “This feels like the perfect time to bring Top Gun: Maverick back to theaters so...
Issa Rae Partners With Walmart To Uplift Black Content Creators
Issa Rae’s HOORAE Media has partnered with Walmart to launch the Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program. The newly launched initiative will provide Black content creators from all walks of life with the tools needed to succeed in their highly-competitive fields. “HOORAE is proud to partner with Walmart to...
Mass Appeal Unveils Nas Action Figure
Nas has appeared in films, toured the world and ventured into the tech world successfully. With all that he has accomplished, something happened on Monday afternoon that has never happened before. In partnership with Mass Appeal, designer Steven Cartoccio unveiled a limited-edition action figure of the legendary artist and entrepreneur.
Antonio Banderas Reveals Who He Wants To Play Zorro Next
At 62 years old, Antonio Banderas has done everything from earning an Academy Award nomination to securing a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. With everything that he’s accomplished, nothing will be as memorable as his iconic performance as Zorro in the 1998 blockbuster, The Mask of Zorro. More than 20 years removed from his memorable performance, Banderas is ready to pass his mask on to the next great actor. Recently, Banderas told the good folks over at Comic Book that he’d like Tom Holland to follow in his footsteps as the next Zorro.
