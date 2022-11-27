Read full article on original website
MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version. MJF then proceeded to...
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
Ronda Rousey Reportedly Requested Brian Kendrick for WWE Survivor Series
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick was backstage at WWE Survivor Series over the weekend and helped produce the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Kendrick helped Jason Jordan produce the match. Dave Meltzer provided more details on Kendrick working the event on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.
Various News: Kevin Dunn Reportedly Still With WWE, A&E Filmed Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
– A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. He was not at Survivor Series but there has been no word of him potentially leaving. – The...
New Preview Clips for Nikki Bella as Co-Host of USA’s Barmageddon
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is hosting Barmageddon on the USA Network. The show debuts on December 5. USA Network released a new preview clip, which you can see below. Also, hosts Nikki Bella, Blake Shelton, and Carson Daly will be celebrating the premiere on...
AEW News: Stars Visit Youth Outreach Center, Reminder on Symphony Series II, Preston Vance Refuses to Apologize
– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Swerve Strickland, Ricky Starks, and Mark Henry visited the 100 Black Men Indy youth outreach center earlier yesterday in Indianpolis. Tonight’s Dynamite is being held in the city. You can check out a photo Swerve Strickland shared from the visit below:. – The...
Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” talked about the infamous Black Scorpion angle in 1990 WCW. Arn talked about what he thought about it, Ole Anderson doing the voice, why Jim Herd wanted to do it, and who Arn would have picked for the Black Scorpion if he had a say. Check out the highlights below:
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Imperial Pro Wrestling Looking for Ring Announcer
– PWInsider reports that Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James will main event tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts on AXS at 8:00 pm EST. – Imperial Pro Wrestling has announced that the company is looking for a new ring announcer:
Booker T Found The Elite’s CM Punk References on AEW Dynamite ‘Distasteful’
Booker T was not a fan of The Elite making references to their altercation with CM Punk at AEW Dynamite. As noted, the Elite’s match on last week’s Dynamite in Chicago included several references to their All Out altercation with Punk including Kenny Omega biting PAC and more. Booker weighed in on the situation on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
Charlotte Flair Possibly Teasing Return on Instagram, Shares Photo of Her in Ring Boots
– In some posts on her Instagram Story, which has been largely inactive as of late, Charlotte Flair shared some photos and clips of her in WWE, with some photos showing her wearing the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The last photo shows her wearing ring boots and sitting on what appears to be a ring canvas.
Ric Flair Says He Could Wrestle And Be Better Than His Last Match, Doesn’t Know If Ricky Steamboat Will Wrestle Again
In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that he could wrestle again, even after his ‘Last Match’, and be better than he was then. He also spoke about the return of Ricky Steamboat and said he isn’t sure if the Dragon will have another match after this.
Sgt. Slaughter Recalls His Reconciliation With Vince McMahon, Return to WWE
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter discussed his past falling out with Vince McMahon over his GI Joe action figure deal with Hasbro in the 1980s and more and how they later reconciled in the early 90s. Below are some highlights:
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. evaluated the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WWE Survivor Series 2022, featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Prinze was highly critical of the match and Rousey’s performance. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
OVW Alum Andreas John Ziegler On Calling Dolph Ziggler His ‘Uncle,’ How It Came About
Andreas John Ziegler has joked about Dolph Ziggler being his uncle, and he clarified how the whole thing came about and Ziggler’s reaction to it in a new interview. The independent talent spoke with Solo Wrestling and talked about referring to Ziggler as his uncle and how Ziggler reacted to the whole thing.
Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match
DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
Kenny Omega Thanks Fans Following AEW Dynamite, Says He’s Glad To Be Performing Again
Following the conclusion of last night’s AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega spoke to the crowd in Indianapolis and thanked them for their support. A video of the speech made its way online. He said: “Warm reception. Thank you, guys, for coming in such incredible numbers and showing support not only...
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 11.28.22
We’re done with Survivor Series and that means it is time to start the very long road to the Royal Rumble. That could include quite a few things, but we are almost guaranteed some kind of fallout from Sami Zayn officially declaring his allegiance to the Bloodline. Other than that, a lot of the show is wide open so let’s get to it.
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall. The House of Black stood tall in a post-match brawl. * Athena...
Austin Theory Still Thinks He’ll Be The One To Dethrone Roman Reigns
In an interview with Ottawa Citynews, Austin Theory spoke about his momentum in WWE and how he thinks he will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. Here are highlights:. On wanting to be a credible threat to Roman Reigns: “The cocky, arrogant, douchy persona just really gets under people’s skin and it did its purpose. And having the Money in the Bank contract and the way that character was, there’s a little bit of a ceiling there just because when you look at Roman Reigns being so unstoppable and everything. Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns it’s gotta be someone that is really going to beat Roman Reigns and not just by some luck and i think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns.”
Bullet Club & More Set For NJPW Strong Nemesis
NJPW has announced matches for its upcoming NJPW Strong Nemesis taping. The company announced the following matches for the December 11th taping in Los Angeles, which will be the final Strong taping of the year:. * Bullet Club (Jay Whte & El Phantasmo) vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. * KENTA...
