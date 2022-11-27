In an interview with Ottawa Citynews, Austin Theory spoke about his momentum in WWE and how he thinks he will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. Here are highlights:. On wanting to be a credible threat to Roman Reigns: “The cocky, arrogant, douchy persona just really gets under people’s skin and it did its purpose. And having the Money in the Bank contract and the way that character was, there’s a little bit of a ceiling there just because when you look at Roman Reigns being so unstoppable and everything. Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns it’s gotta be someone that is really going to beat Roman Reigns and not just by some luck and i think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns.”

1 DAY AGO