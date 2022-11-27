Read full article on original website
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today
A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
Look: Urban Meyer Has Surprising Pick for No. 1 Team in College Football
Even though he hasn't coached a college football game in four years, Urban Meyer hasn't been shy about continuing to support Ohio State, where he spent seven seasons on the sidelines. As a result, Meyer's pick for the new No. 1 team in college football might come as a bit of a shock. With the ...
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
College football bowl games schedule 2022-23: Matchups, dates, times
The college football regular season has reached its end, and we’re approaching bowl season. Here is the full schedule for all of the bowl games. Once the conference championship games conclude, that means the bowl game portion of the 2022 college football season officially begins. On Sunday, Dec. 3, bowl-eligible teams will learn which games they will be participating in. Most importantly, teams, media, and fans will find out the two teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff.
Greg McElroy Blasts Playoff Committee For 'Ridiculous' Rankings
During the latest episode of the "Always College Football" show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the latest College Football Playoff rankings. McElroy is on board with the top four - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC. He believes the top three teams should make the CFP regardless of what happens this weekend.
Big Ten Star Announces He's Skipping Team's Bowl Game
After a 10-2 season that saw them finish with the third-best record in the Big Ten, Penn State are expected to receive a big bowl game to compete in later this year. But one of their biggest stars won't be joining them for it. According to ProFootballTalk, star cornerback Joey...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: USC moves into top four, Ohio State drops out
Tuesday night's reveal of the latest College Football Playoff Rankings sets the stage for a weekend of intrigue — for two games in particular. Georgia remains No. 1 in the newest rankings. Michigan, also undefeated after trouncing rival Ohio State on Saturday, moves up a spot to No. 2. Undefeated TCU pushes up to No. 3 and one-loss USC moves to No. 4.
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
College Football Coach On Hot Seat "Believed To Be Safe"
There were a lot of firings during and immediately after the 2022 college football season. But one embattled Power Five head coach appears to be safe as we get deeper into the hiring cycle. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is believed to...
Heisman hot board after Week 13: One alone at the top
Heisman voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin provide weekly updates on who leads the Heisman race for them. Here is how each has the field after Week 13. 1. USC QB Caleb Williams: Barring a drastic turn in events, Williams will win the Heisman. + Season stats: 268-of-407 (65.8 percent),...
2022 Heisman odds updated after pivotal Week 13 of college football season
Following a consequential Week 13 of college football action, Vegas Insider has released updated Heisman odds with a new odds leader. Although there were 12 candidates on the odds leaderboard after Week 12, the list is now down to just six top candidates. Also notable, the newest Heisman odds exclude any player that isn’t a quarterback. Running backs Blake Corum and Chase Brown, as well as wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., are no longer betting options – at least not on Vegas Insider.
ESPN Computer Predicting Major Championship Game Upset
The College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest rankings on Tuesday night. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC round out the top four. Is that going to be the College Football Playoff foursome?. It will be barring an upset during conference championship game weekend. ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting...
Urban Meyer Reveals New Playoff Picks Before Conference Title Games
Urban Meyer acknowledged his formal rival ahead of Tuesday night's College Football Rankings release. Meyer and the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew released their updated top-four teams ahead of the penultimate rankings reveal. He and former USC stars Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush elevated Michigan to the No. 1 spot.
Look: Here's The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
We knew there was going to be some major shakeup to the College Football Playoff rankings, and the committee certainly gave us that. After Michigan's win over Ohio State, the Buckeyes now find themselves on the outside looking in despite an 11-0 start. Meanwhile, South Carolina's upsets have allowed them to soar into the top-20.
Look: Point Spread Revealed For Potential Georgia-Michigan Game
As the current No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation, Georgia and Michigan could very well meet up in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship. After Tuesday night's CFP rankings release, hypothetical point spreads were released for each potential top 5 matchup. At a neutral site, the...
Big Ten Announces Its 2022 Football Coach Of The Year
The Big Ten didn't need to think too hard before determining the conference's Coach of the Year. As announced Tuesday, the honor unsurprisingly went to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines enter Saturday's conference championship matchup undefeated after a 45-23 victory over Ohio State. They'll likely rank first or second behind...
Look: Purdue Fans Not Happy With Bowl Game Report
The Rose Bowl traditionally takes the winner of the Big Ten Championship game if that team doesn't make the College Football Playoff field. Unranked Purdue is set to face off against No. 2 Michigan in this year's title game. But even if the Boilermakers mount a shocking upset victory, the Rose Bowl reportedly has another preference for its New Years Six matchup.
