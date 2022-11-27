Read full article on original website
Related
‘The German debacle’: Newspapers in Germany react to group-stage World Cup exit
Newspapers in Germany have reacted to the national team’s ‘embarrassing’ group-stage exit from the World Cup – the side’s second in as many world championships.Germany are four-time World Cup winners but have followed their most recent triumph, in 2014, with back-to-back exits in the first round.After steering the team to the trophy in 2014, coach Joachim Low oversaw their group-stage elimination in Russia, where his side finished bottom of their group after losing to Mexico and South Korea – either side of a victory over Sweden. And Low’s successor, Hansi Flick, saw his team suffer the same fate in Qatar...
WTOP
Belgium coach Martinez leaving team after World Cup exit
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Roberto Martinez is leaving as coach of Belgium’s national team following Thursday’s World Cup exit. “That was my last game for the national team,” the Spaniard said after a 0-0 draw with Croatia led to the team’s elimination from the tournament in Qatar.
WTOP
Germany eliminated from World Cup despite 4-2 victory over Costa Rica
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Germany eliminated from World Cup despite 4-2 victory over Costa Rica. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Messi, Argentina try to avoid World Cup upset vs. Australia
Australia's players speak in glowing and almost reverential terms about Lionel Messi
WTOP
Germany 4, Costa Rica 2
First Half_1, Germany, Gnabry, (Raum), 10th minute. Second Half_2, Costa Rica, Tejeda, 58th; 3, Costa Rica, Neuer, 70th; 4, Germany, Havertz, (Fullkrug), 73rd; 5, Germany, Havertz, (Gnabry), 85th; 6, Germany, Fullkrug, (Sane), 89th+1. Goalies_Germany, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp; Costa Rica, Keylor Navas, Esteban Alvarado, Patrick Sequeira. Yellow...
WTOP
Japan 2, Spain 1
Japan 0 2 — 2 First Half_1, Spain, Morata, (Azpilicueta), 11th minute. Second Half_2, Japan, Doan, (Ito), 48th; 3, Japan, Tanaka, (Mitoma), 51st. Goalies_Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Robert Sanchez; Japan, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima. Yellow Cards_Itakura, Japan, 39th; Taniguchi, Japan, 44th; Yoshida, Japan, 45th. Referee_Victor Gomes....
WTOP
Lawrence leads South African Open after 8-under 64
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Thriston Lawrence shot an 8-under 64 to match the course record he set last year and took a one-stroke lead at the South African Open Championship on Thursday. The 25-year-old South African made nine birdies and one bogey at the Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate....
WTOP
Mouratoglou’s Ultimate Tennis Showdown plans return in 2023
PARIS (AP) — A tennis league founded by coach Patrick Mouratoglou that played exhibition matches when the pro tours were shut down during the coronavirus pandemic plans to return in 2023 with four events. The Ultimate Tennis Showdown, or UTS, announced Thursday that it will hold matches in July,...
Comments / 0