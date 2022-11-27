ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First female astronaut soon to set foot on moon

As inept as I am with apps etc. connected with modern communications, I am able to share a site for a unique NASA adventure connected to the Artemis mission to return to the moon. If you have a precocious elementary student they might be interested in checking this out, although I believe it is more for middle school, but how would I know – I am well beyond that group. Check out the site with your member of the group and let them decide.

https://www.nasa.gov/specials/calliefirst/ First Woman tells the tale of fictional Callie Rodriguez, the first woman to explore the moon. While Callie is a fictional character, the first female astronaut will soon set foot on the moon – a historic milestone and part of upcoming NASA missions. Through a series of graphic novels and digital platforms, First Woman aims to capture our attention and unite the next generation of explorers who will return to the moon.

Another device-related app is called Neptune and is designed to aid persons taking astronomical photographs. For information, check . I have no idea how useful it is, but the McDonald Observatory magazine had an article about it, so it must be good.

It was definitely disappointing, but not surprising to have clouds during the peak of the Leonid meteor shower on the due date. This past week’s news alerted folks to a small asteroid landing in Canada. https://earthsky.org/space/asteroid-hit-canada-mere-hours-after-discovery/ will give you details of this event. These asteroids and comets and meteors that streak through our sky leave debris trails behind them for us to imagine the stars are falling. These heavenly visitors do occasionally hit Earth and create excitement – without warning.

The successful launching of Artemis I carried a special payload named LunaH-Map on board. While Artemis I’s main mission is to see if it works, it is carrying small payloads known as CubeSats to launch from the SLS and perform specific tasks. Among them are Lunar IceCube, built by students at Morehead State University in Kentucky. This CubeSat carries an infrared instrument to map the concentration and distribution of ice across the central latitudes of the moon. LunaH-Map will use a neutron spectrometer to infer the amount of water ice within its sensor’s field of view, concentrating on the south pole region. What an exciting time for space exploration, from the Apollo missions of the 1960 era, to the new Artemis mission, and all those others that have been sent far out over the past 50 years, we have learned such incredible things about our wonderful universe. https://www.nasaspaceflight.com/2022/11/artemis-i-cubesats/ for update on status. Lunar Flashlight will investigate lunar craters for evidence of water ice was planned to go but developed technical issues.

As we race into December, the familiar group of constellations of Taurus, Orion, and the heavenly dogs, Canis Major and Minor-the early version of Spot and Rover I suppose, will be crossing the southeastern to southwestern sky throughout the coming weeks. Make sure to go out on a clear night and look up and watch the parade. If your viewing site is dark and clear the colors of the brighter stars will be discernable.

The most spectacular point of light will be Jupiter-unless the moon is up, and the other WOW for this time of year is the seriously scintillating star in Canis Major. Sirius will glimmer and shimmer, providing the spectrum of the colors of light on most clear cold winter nights. Once you have seen Sirius you will not forget it, I gar awn tee, to quote my favorite Cajun.

Until next week, KLU and be amazed at the creation you are able to see by doing that.

