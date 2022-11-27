Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront on Wednesday issued the following press release on its upcoming December Whiskey Dinner:. Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is excited to be hosting a December Whiskey Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 15th in partnership with Heaven Hill Distillery & Elijah Craig Bourbon, which will include four delicious courses and a tasting of the exclusive new Westin Riverfront Elijah Craig Barrel Select, which features warm spicy notes, a subtle smoke flavor and is completed with a final touch of sweet oak complexity.

