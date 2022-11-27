ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

BREAKING: 4-Star LB Sterling Dixon commits to Alabama

Sterling Dixon announced his commitment to Alabama Thursday. Dixon attends Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he is Alabama’s fifth 2024 commit. He chose the Crimson Tide over LSU, Auburn and others. Alabama offered Dixon last summer doing camp,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans react to veteran WR Traeshon Holden in transfer portal

We are in December, but Alabama football finished last month with six players entering the NCAA transfer portal. Three athletes hit the portal on Wednesday, including veteran wide receiver Traeshon Holden. As a member of the 2020 signing class, the former four-star earned a starting job this season at receiver. He dropped several passes, but Holden managed to record six touchdown receptions. The 6-foot-3, 214-pounder is from Florida, but he will spend his final year of eligibility at a new school.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Why missing out on the CFP may be a blessing in disguise for Alabama?

Not meeting primary goals is a difficult experience, regardless of what stage in life someone is in. The University of Alabama football program enters each season with two goals. Nick Saban wants to win a Southeastern Conference Championship and a national championship. Alabama is out of the conversation for both with two losses as it has been a disappointing season, despite having 10 wins, by the Crimson Tide’s standard. Tide fans were hoping the College Football Playoff Committee would give the team a break and have it at No. 5 in the rankings; however, Alabama came in at No. 6.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Three Alabama players named to PFF’s All-America Defensive Team

Pro Football Focus honored a freshman for Alabama football by naming him to its All-True Freshman Team. After showing love to offensive lineman Tyler Booker, the website has returned with its All-America Defensive Team. PFF had three Crimson Tide athletes named for this honor. Will Anderson (edge), Kool-Aid McKinstry (cornerback), and Brian Branch (flex) got recognized. Anderson, a junior linebacker, is a finalist for Bronko Nagurski, Chuck Bednarik, and Lott IMPACT awards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers

Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Breaking: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams for 2024 season

College football fans are rejoicing now with breaking news from the Associated Press. According to the publication, the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season. The Rose Bowl agreed to terms for 2024 and 2025, allowing the expansion to happen. Many conversations about expanding...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Without ‘prima donnas,’ Alabama basketball showing ‘grit’ in 6-1 start

This season’s Alabama basketball team has something in common with last season’s: winning big games. Tested by a Phil Knight Invitational tournament that drew the Tide three top-25 teams in No. 12 Michigan State, No. 20 UConn and No. 1 North Carolina, Alabama came away with wins over the Spartans and Tar Heels. They were the eighth and ninth victories by coach Nate Oats’ teams over Associated Press top-15 opponents since he was hired in 2019, and came after similar wins last season over Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Breaking: Alabama's ranking in the CFP announced

The College Football Playoff rankings are announced and the University of Alabama places No. 6 behind Ohio State University at No. 5. The Tide beat Auburn University last week and had hoped to move up to No. 5 in the ranking. Alabama placed ahead of the University of Tennessee at No. 7. At No. 4 is the University of Southern California, No. 3 is Texas Christian University, No. 2 is the University of Michigan and No. 1 remains the University of Georgia.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: College Football Players Reveal Who They Want As Head Coach

Just before the 2022 season kicked off, the UAB football team learned that head coach Bill Clark was retiring due to health issues. The Blazers finished the season with a 6-6 record after Bryant Vincent took over as the interim head coach. Following the season, the players made it clear they want Vincent to have the interim tag removed from his title.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

