Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
BREAKING: 4-Star LB Sterling Dixon commits to Alabama
Sterling Dixon announced his commitment to Alabama Thursday. Dixon attends Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he is Alabama’s fifth 2024 commit. He chose the Crimson Tide over LSU, Auburn and others. Alabama offered Dixon last summer doing camp,...
Alabama fans react to veteran WR Traeshon Holden in transfer portal
We are in December, but Alabama football finished last month with six players entering the NCAA transfer portal. Three athletes hit the portal on Wednesday, including veteran wide receiver Traeshon Holden. As a member of the 2020 signing class, the former four-star earned a starting job this season at receiver. He dropped several passes, but Holden managed to record six touchdown receptions. The 6-foot-3, 214-pounder is from Florida, but he will spend his final year of eligibility at a new school.
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson withdraws name from transfer portal, but won’t return to Tide
One of Alabama’s six names in the transfer portal from November has provided clarity about his decision. Khyree Jackson, a former junior college transfer, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, Nov. 23. He wanted to go into his senior season as not a graduate transfer. Jackson announced Thursday...
Why missing out on the CFP may be a blessing in disguise for Alabama?
Not meeting primary goals is a difficult experience, regardless of what stage in life someone is in. The University of Alabama football program enters each season with two goals. Nick Saban wants to win a Southeastern Conference Championship and a national championship. Alabama is out of the conversation for both with two losses as it has been a disappointing season, despite having 10 wins, by the Crimson Tide’s standard. Tide fans were hoping the College Football Playoff Committee would give the team a break and have it at No. 5 in the rankings; however, Alabama came in at No. 6.
Three Alabama players named to PFF’s All-America Defensive Team
Pro Football Focus honored a freshman for Alabama football by naming him to its All-True Freshman Team. After showing love to offensive lineman Tyler Booker, the website has returned with its All-America Defensive Team. PFF had three Crimson Tide athletes named for this honor. Will Anderson (edge), Kool-Aid McKinstry (cornerback), and Brian Branch (flex) got recognized. Anderson, a junior linebacker, is a finalist for Bronko Nagurski, Chuck Bednarik, and Lott IMPACT awards.
Alabama fans react to wide receiver Christian Leary entering transfer portal
Alabama loses its fourth player to the NCAA transfer portal this month, and it is a playmaking wide receiver. Christian Leary, a former four-star in the 2021 class, had the potential to be an elite player. He brought in exceptional speed from Edgewater High School (Orlando, Fla.), but Leary was...
Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers
Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
Breaking: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams for 2024 season
College football fans are rejoicing now with breaking news from the Associated Press. According to the publication, the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season. The Rose Bowl agreed to terms for 2024 and 2025, allowing the expansion to happen. Many conversations about expanding...
Alabama fans react to Alabama being No. 6 in CFP rankings
Alabama football came in at No. 6in the latest College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday, and Alabama fans took to social media to react.
Stephen A. Smith believes Alabama should get into playoff if USC or TCU loses
Stephen A. Smith made it clear where he stands on the Alabama vs. Ohio State debate heading into Tuesday’s release of the College Football Playoff rankings on First Take. Smith, who has rooted for Alabama in the past, said he feels Alabama should get into the playoff if USC or TCU loses its over Ohio State Tuesday.
Without ‘prima donnas,’ Alabama basketball showing ‘grit’ in 6-1 start
This season’s Alabama basketball team has something in common with last season’s: winning big games. Tested by a Phil Knight Invitational tournament that drew the Tide three top-25 teams in No. 12 Michigan State, No. 20 UConn and No. 1 North Carolina, Alabama came away with wins over the Spartans and Tar Heels. They were the eighth and ninth victories by coach Nate Oats’ teams over Associated Press top-15 opponents since he was hired in 2019, and came after similar wins last season over Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor.
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
Breaking: Alabama's ranking in the CFP announced
The College Football Playoff rankings are announced and the University of Alabama places No. 6 behind Ohio State University at No. 5. The Tide beat Auburn University last week and had hoped to move up to No. 5 in the ranking. Alabama placed ahead of the University of Tennessee at No. 7. At No. 4 is the University of Southern California, No. 3 is Texas Christian University, No. 2 is the University of Michigan and No. 1 remains the University of Georgia.
This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Craig and Julie Young open up about raising Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, their Heisman-winning son
Craig and Julie Young sit down with Rick Karle of WVTM13 to talk about raising Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner. When did they know that Bryce had something? Does Bryce like football or basketball better? What makes Bryce such a mobile quarterback? Craig and Julie Young let loose in this candid conversation.
Look: College Football Players Reveal Who They Want As Head Coach
Just before the 2022 season kicked off, the UAB football team learned that head coach Bill Clark was retiring due to health issues. The Blazers finished the season with a 6-6 record after Bryant Vincent took over as the interim head coach. Following the season, the players made it clear they want Vincent to have the interim tag removed from his title.
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert rock Alabama, leave ringing ears behind
While many Alabamians braved long Black Friday lines and the sight of Thanksgiving leftovers last week, hundreds of others packed an Alabama arena to hear the deafening chords of heavy metal band, Five Finger Death Punch. The band, with supporting acts Cory Marks and Brantley Gilbert, performed at the Legacy...
Woman killed in Birmingham crash identified
A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has been identified.
