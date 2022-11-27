ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

3 women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison

By Lia Tobin
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDyxe_0jP7Ria000

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday.

Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Lesha Sanders.

According to State Police, the three women had marijuana on them while inside the Attica Correctional Facility.

They were taken to SP Warsaw for processing and released on appearance tickets returnable to Attica Town Court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 12

Patricia Cox
4d ago

Their is more drugs in prison than the streets 🤣 these lady's just got caught 🤣

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Seven-time felon nabbed after police chase going back to prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A city man and seven-time felon was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. Charles Holley, 32, was given that sentence after he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In July 2021, Holley led Rochester Police on a chase...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

12 individuals arrested for welfare fraud

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout the months of October and November, 12 people were arrested for welfare fraud, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The 12 individuals were arrested on charges connected to welfare fraud within Niagara County. Angela Scott, 34, faces the following charges: One count of offering a false instrument for filing […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory […]
GRAND ISLAND, NY
WHEC TV-10

Calling hours to be held Thursday for 12-year-old slain in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Loved ones will gather Thursday night to remember the boy shot and killed in Rochester last month. Rochester Police say Juan Lopez, 12, and a 16-year-old boy were walking down Atkinson Street when they were shot. Juan was a seventh-grader at Franklin. He is the city’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man stabbed on Wellington Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed on the city’s west side Thursday morning. Police were called to Wellington Avenue by Kirkland Road just before 11:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They found a male victim who had been stabbed at least...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men arrested in Amherst home invasion

AMHERST, N.Y. — Two men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion in Amherst. Mark Shadle, 33, of Kenmore and Jason Evans, 36, of Buffalo were arrested with a "home invasion-style robbery/burglary in October on Bucyrus Drive. Both are charged with:. Burglary 1st (Two Counts) Assault 1st.
AMHERST, NY
13 WHAM

Teen shot on Rochester's northwest side

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an 18-year-old man is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital after being shot on Wednesday night. This happened just after 8 p.m. on Pierpont Street. Investigators say the man was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive. No suspects are...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Where are the criminals in Rochester getting their illegal guns?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a year ago tomorrow the city of Rochester and The ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition agreed to partner with the national Brady Center to analyze the city’s gun crime data. Tuesday night, researchers from the Brady Center answered questions from the coalition about their goals and their efforts so far.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police Probe Suspicious Death of DePaul Addiction Staffer

Rochester police are investigating the death of a staff member at the DePaul Addiction Services office, just hours after she may have been assaulted while at work. There was a report of a fight involving the woman Tuesday afternoon, but by the time officers arrived both people involved had left and couldn't be questioned.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Inmate Has Died At The Erie County Holding Center

There has been another death at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo. The incarcerated individual died on Sunday, November 27, 2022, but was not reported by the Sheriff's Office until yesterday, November 30. According to the Buffalo News, William B. Henley, is the person who died. William is a relative of Willie Henley, who was shot by Buffalo police in 2020.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Christopher W. Sommer

Christopher Walter Sommer is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Walter is wanted for failure to pay child support. Sommer is white, 6’2″, and about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 4677 Stratton Road, Bath, NY. Another possible address is 107 Howell Street, Bath. Anyone with […]
BATH, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy